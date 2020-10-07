Liberty Quote
The liberty the citizen enjoys is to be measured not by governmental machinery he lives under, whether representative or other, but by the paucity of restraints it imposes upon him.— Herbert Spencer
-
Recent Comments
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Struth on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- wivenhoe on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Bruce in WA on Death To Those Who Insult The Virus!
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Boambee John on White Woman’s Burden
- Vicki on White Woman’s Burden
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Pedro the Loafer on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Anthony on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Helen on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Leo G on White Woman’s Burden
- Professor Fred Lenin on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Cardimona on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Gab on Death To Those Who Insult The Virus!
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- Helen on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- vr on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Hitching up to the Titanic
- White Woman’s Burden
- Death To Those Who Insult The Virus!
- Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
- We are a mere $872 billion in debt
- The ABC is being cut … well sort of.
- Budget Speech: 2020-21
- Budget 20-21 Open Forum
- Breaking: Pell did not get Vatican funds
- Breaking: Nuncio linked to Get Pell cash is old mate of Becciu
- Don’t let it dominate your life!
- Trump to coronavirus:
- TAFKAS’ budget 10c
- Archbishop bars male priest from ministry because he’s now a ‘she’ and that means ‘her’ 28-year marriage (to a woman) is now ‘same sex’ and the archbishop can’t recognise that as authentic even though the ‘woman’ insists ‘she’ and ‘her’ wife are not gay
- Branching out: Andrews government now killing foreigners too
- Lets get serious about free speech again
- Our ruling Kakistocracy
- This is a job for AUSTRAC
- Curfew Case Opens Can of Worms
- Super Troupers
- Overwrought Quack
- Conspiracy Theories Backed Up By No Solid Evidence
- New wind and solar generation being built in spite of low prices
- What their ABC hasn’t covered …
- Magnificent. Simply magnificent.
- Climate Change: The Facts 2020
- The health of the President
- Leftism As Illness Or What Happens When The Thrill Is Gone
- It’s not the Spanish flu, you know
- More pregnant women get arrested
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
270 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Awesome news.
Lockdan forever.
COVID-19 vaccine timeframe still an ‘educated gamble’ as Government reveals July rollout is the ‘earlier’ scenario
Steiners army is coming….
8 more months.
Open the pod doors Hal….
Bruce of Newcastle
#3610137, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:28 pm
The ABC article referenced above referred to the chargers being free to use but that seems odd.
It appears that a public EV charging station would cost ~$5,000 when all costs are taken into account so whomever installs that station will look to get a return on their investment, sooner or later. Beyond that of course, is the cost of the actual electrickery.
I’m puzzled that they would be free. Does anybody know whether this was a fluke of good planning by the article author or whether free public charging stations actually exist.
Or was it just a setup for the purposes of a thorough evaluation? /sarc
Thanks TE at 1.05 pm.
I sent a text to the journo I know and he said he’d run a story if I couldn’t get an answer in a couple of days.
He added that the council elections experienced the same problem and he thought the ECQ might have fixed it by now.
Then I rang the Attorney-General’s office and they promised to find out for me.
Just now I got a call back from the ECQ.
A senior-staff lady apologised for her staff having no idea.
She says all of them were looking at the Council election contact details.
As they do when the Council elections were 27 weeks ago and the state election the customer is enquiring about is in three and a half week’s time.
So anyway, there is a returning officer for Hill.
Conveniently located in Tully at the opposite end of the electorate – only 154 kilometres of winding roads and just over two hour’s drive time away.
So I’m off to Tully tomorrow.
Surely Feraldton can top shit towns of Australia with this effort??
Australian Border Force charges two Geraldton men over child-like sex dolls
Id also state I think charges like these are dumb
0-/-< , there I just drew a pic of a nekkid 10 year old…..
Inanimate objects arent kids.
The blokes may be scum, but unless they are impacting actual people the charges over the dolls are just silly.
Snap Helen. Kind of.
Polls and computer modelling are amazing,, they feed in crap and get gold out , yeah right , comrade .
Guilty conscience? Hmmm.
Yes Speedbox, I hadn’t considered the cost of the item and the install. I guess it is like software free for a bit and then you have to pay for it.
Their idea would be to get market penetration and then to start charging for the electricity and maintenance. Ouch! Cost more than conventional AND you have to wait for it.
Mother Lode:
Yes, he should sue.
This refusal to fight back against the Church’s enemies is really pissing me off.
Cowardice is NOT a virtue. Tolerance is just an attempt by the gutless to provide a blanket of moral superiority they can huddle under. The Christian Institution wonders why they are losing congregations, but who would support a Church that fails to support its adherents?
I refuse to pull from the fire, the chestnuts of those who refuse to even attempt to retrieve their own.
My God has balls. He kicks the arses of the frigging pathetic bastards who attempt to piss on him.
Sorry about the Soy God you lot worship.
I find it very hard to accept any of the US polling ‘suggestions’.
In a country with a population of roughly 350 million people, pollsters make outrageous claims on the basis of a sample of 800 people. Eight hundred people who, supposedly are divided up to equally represent a percentage split between the two major parties and independents. And who may or may not bother voting, depending on the weather!
Just wondering if there are enough illegal mail votes for Paedo Joe to win ?
Diggers and Dealers annual pissup and gabfest starts next Monday in Kalgoorlie Boulder.
For the first time in nine years I will not be there.
Pedro is a sad panda.
Because of WA’s closed borders, the keynote speaker this year, believe it or not, is Sneakers McGowan.
From about a dozen different demographics and cohorts. A large chunk of which are deliberately hiding or misleading in their intentions.
Struth:
Are you lot too frigging delicate to sit on the bloody floor?
Because of WA’s closed borders, the keynote speaker this year, believe it or not, is Sneakers McGowan.
Was Alanah McTiernan unavailable?
I’m puzzled that they would be free. Does anybody know whether this was a fluke of good planning by the article author or whether free public charging stations actually exist.
There are/were five free ones at Charles Darwin University.
Installed some years ago in a virtue-signalling exercise.
Dunno if they’re still functioning.
I’m puzzled that they would be free
It is a “greenies ” Idea of “free” TE. They get it for free, someone else pays.
Breaking news, Zatara is Brodie.
From 2mins 23sec.
Bodhi.
Not Brodie.
D’oh.