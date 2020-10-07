Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020

Posted on 8:00 am, October 7, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

270 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 7, 2020

1 2
  1. thefrollickingmole
    #3610152, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Awesome news.

    Lockdan forever.

    COVID-19 vaccine timeframe still an ‘educated gamble’ as Government reveals July rollout is the ‘earlier’ scenario

    Steiners army is coming….

    8 more months.
    Open the pod doors Hal….

  2. Speedbox
    #3610154, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #3610137, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    The ABC article referenced above referred to the chargers being free to use but that seems odd.

    It appears that a public EV charging station would cost ~$5,000 when all costs are taken into account so whomever installs that station will look to get a return on their investment, sooner or later. Beyond that of course, is the cost of the actual electrickery.

    I’m puzzled that they would be free. Does anybody know whether this was a fluke of good planning by the article author or whether free public charging stations actually exist.

    Or was it just a setup for the purposes of a thorough evaluation? /sarc

  3. Cardimona
    #3610155, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Thanks TE at 1.05 pm.
    I sent a text to the journo I know and he said he’d run a story if I couldn’t get an answer in a couple of days.
    He added that the council elections experienced the same problem and he thought the ECQ might have fixed it by now.

    Then I rang the Attorney-General’s office and they promised to find out for me.

    Just now I got a call back from the ECQ.
    A senior-staff lady apologised for her staff having no idea.
    She says all of them were looking at the Council election contact details.
    As they do when the Council elections were 27 weeks ago and the state election the customer is enquiring about is in three and a half week’s time.

    So anyway, there is a returning officer for Hill.
    Conveniently located in Tully at the opposite end of the electorate – only 154 kilometres of winding roads and just over two hour’s drive time away.
    So I’m off to Tully tomorrow.

  4. thefrollickingmole
    #3610156, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Surely Feraldton can top shit towns of Australia with this effort??

    Australian Border Force charges two Geraldton men over child-like sex dolls

    Id also state I think charges like these are dumb

    0-/-< , there I just drew a pic of a nekkid 10 year old…..

    Inanimate objects arent kids.
    The blokes may be scum, but unless they are impacting actual people the charges over the dolls are just silly.

  6. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3610159, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Polls and computer modelling are amazing,, they feed in crap and get gold out , yeah right , comrade .

  7. dover_beach
    #3610161, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Dover, strange, denying what hasn’t really been alleged. Certainly not by Pell at any rate.

    Guilty conscience? Hmmm.

  8. Helen
    #3610162, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Yes Speedbox, I hadn’t considered the cost of the item and the install. I guess it is like software free for a bit and then you have to pay for it.

    Their idea would be to get market penetration and then to start charging for the electricity and maintenance. Ouch! Cost more than conventional AND you have to wait for it.

  9. Winston Smith
    #3610163, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Mother Lode:

    He really should sue. Every time she reflexively tries to shift blame back on him – ka-ching! A new mission can be funded,

    Yes, he should sue.
    This refusal to fight back against the Church’s enemies is really pissing me off.
    Cowardice is NOT a virtue. Tolerance is just an attempt by the gutless to provide a blanket of moral superiority they can huddle under. The Christian Institution wonders why they are losing congregations, but who would support a Church that fails to support its adherents?
    I refuse to pull from the fire, the chestnuts of those who refuse to even attempt to retrieve their own.
    My God has balls. He kicks the arses of the frigging pathetic bastards who attempt to piss on him.
    Sorry about the Soy God you lot worship.

  10. Anthony
    #3610164, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    I find it very hard to accept any of the US polling ‘suggestions’.
    In a country with a population of roughly 350 million people, pollsters make outrageous claims on the basis of a sample of 800 people. Eight hundred people who, supposedly are divided up to equally represent a percentage split between the two major parties and independents. And who may or may not bother voting, depending on the weather!

  11. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3610165, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Just wondering if there are enough illegal mail votes for Paedo Joe to win ?

  12. Pedro the Loafer
    #3610166, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Diggers and Dealers annual pissup and gabfest starts next Monday in Kalgoorlie Boulder.

    For the first time in nine years I will not be there.

    Pedro is a sad panda.

    Because of WA’s closed borders, the keynote speaker this year, believe it or not, is Sneakers McGowan.

  13. Makka
    #3610167, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Eight hundred people who, supposedly are divided up to equally represent a percentage split between the two major parties and independents.

    From about a dozen different demographics and cohorts. A large chunk of which are deliberately hiding or misleading in their intentions.

  14. Winston Smith
    #3610168, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Struth:

    8 months on and they are only allowing you to stand in pubs here.

    Are you lot too frigging delicate to sit on the bloody floor?

  15. thefrollickingmole
    #3610169, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Because of WA’s closed borders, the keynote speaker this year, believe it or not, is Sneakers McGowan.

    Was Alanah McTiernan unavailable?

  16. Top Ender
    #3610172, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    I’m puzzled that they would be free. Does anybody know whether this was a fluke of good planning by the article author or whether free public charging stations actually exist.

    There are/were five free ones at Charles Darwin University.

    Installed some years ago in a virtue-signalling exercise.

    Dunno if they’re still functioning.

  17. wivenhoe
    #3610174, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    I’m puzzled that they would be free

    It is a “greenies ” Idea of “free” TE. They get it for free, someone else pays.

  18. feelthebern
    #3610175, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Breaking news, Zatara is Brodie.
    From 2mins 23sec.

  19. Struth
    #3610176, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Truckies in their thousands, many from Melbourne, have been crossing state borders again and again for a good eight months of this tyrannical rubbish from our disgusting governments…and no Covid 19 transmission, amazing, indeed unbelievable.
    If you are a person who believes Anastasi or the WA premier has kept you safe by closing their borders, they’re laughing at you.

    When the borders open up to all again, will crossing them still require permission?
    Requiring permission to do something, even when “allowed” is no freedom. Freedom means no permission needed..
    Whatever the government “permits” you to do is not a freedom, and that is what this is all about.
    When this coup d’etat settles down to the new “Covid Normal” it will be to an Orwellian world anything but normal, where permission will be required from government for you to do anything and everything. Looking at this now with hind sight, that has obviously been their goal from the start.
    Savage lockdowns to release you into socialist control, once you’ve forgotten what true freedom is.

  20. feelthebern
    #3610177, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Bodhi.
    Not Brodie.
    D’oh.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.