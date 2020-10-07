White Woman’s Burden

Who will pick our cotton? Who will make our Nikes? Who will drive our cabs? Who will collect our garbage?
Who will look after the children? Spot-on analysis as usual from @annabelcrabb Budget 2020 is big, loud and splashy — but don't be fooled by the zeroes https://t.co/A7JyT6riQ2
Who will re-stock our grocery shelves?
Annabel should ask the guru Joe Biden.
Just don’t do it in person without a helmet.
jeez annabel
who is paying for the hire of this person?
if it is the person being freed up to do another job, fine, but it’s not is it?
I know someone who is a researcher and earns far far less than a childcare worker, but is thrilled to be freed up to pursue her rearch into some dead australian language.
this is just frivilous
people now feel they are entitled to have the community fund their lifestyles, that i
Zeroes ?
Crabb is an utter lightweight, even amongst the staff co-op.
Non means tested free child care is the holy grail of feminist socialism.
Now that they have had a brief taste they won’t rest until its made permanent.
Its already greens policy and will be Labor policy too before the next election.
Having a child and handing its development and education to the State is a socialist’s wet dream as well.
Taxpayer funded childcare.
Why should mothers taking care of their own children be forced to subsidize babysitters for employed moms?
(Feminist) Women ignored in Budget
They mean no new $ in 2020 to the $150m ALREADY GIVEN IN ADVANCE for DV covid support + the $340.7m to National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women
That’s over $1 BN given to DV since 2013 + 3 BN from States.
Has DV reduced?
Has any money been provided to male victims?
Meanwhile the car industry & an airline disappeared
Get cracking! Have a go! In The Apprentice, boldness is rewarded, as is hard work and bravado.
she thinks hard work & boldness are bad things.
The Cat returns to misogyny like a dog to its vomit.
Very tired of the constant “women are victims” (even when they’re not) trope.
And Monty ripostes with a cliche’d Gillard line that never cut the mustard when she said it. The fact that this woman is a lightweight cretin has nothing to do with her sex, but she opened her gob and stuck both feet in it. A prime example of a male version would be Cameron Stewart in todays Aus. But in your view that would make me a misandrist.
m0nty returns to the Cat like …
I hold the very unfashionable view that an unexpected favourable outcome of this otherwise disastrous virus has been that children have experienced the consistent attention of mothers (and fathers) for extended lengths of time.
The bleating of women who have been required to supervise (yes, supervise – NOT teach) learning modules of children during COVID has been deafening.
Leo G
Sh1t to a sewer?
Because families supported by one breadwinner while the other cares for the kids is sooooo awful.
Both should be working full time and allowing relative strangers to raise their kids.
This will “level” kids all the same so parents cant unfairly give their children advantages in life by teaching their own values/examples & morals.
Monty thinks supporting and enabling poor life choices with demonstrated poor outcomes for the kids (on average) makes him progressive.
Spoiler: It makes you complicit in harming kids…