White Woman’s Burden

Posted on 1:58 pm, October 7, 2020 by currencylad

Who will pick our cotton? Who will make our Nikes? Who will drive our cabs? Who will collect our garbage?

15 Responses to White Woman’s Burden

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3610087, posted on October 7, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    Who will re-stock our grocery shelves?
    Annabel should ask the guru Joe Biden.
    Just don’t do it in person without a helmet.

  2. billie
    #3610099, posted on October 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    jeez annabel

    Hiring a childcare worker not only provides a job, but frees up another person to do another job. Why doesn’t this ever seem to enter the equation?

    who is paying for the hire of this person?

    if it is the person being freed up to do another job, fine, but it’s not is it?

    I know someone who is a researcher and earns far far less than a childcare worker, but is thrilled to be freed up to pursue her rearch into some dead australian language.

    this is just frivilous

    people now feel they are entitled to have the community fund their lifestyles, that i

  4. H B Bear
    #3610106, posted on October 7, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Crabb is an utter lightweight, even amongst the staff co-op.

  5. Sunbird
    #3610107, posted on October 7, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Non means tested free child care is the holy grail of feminist socialism.
    Now that they have had a brief taste they won’t rest until its made permanent.
    Its already greens policy and will be Labor policy too before the next election.

  6. H B Bear
    #3610114, posted on October 7, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Having a child and handing its development and education to the State is a socialist’s wet dream as well.

  7. howardb
    #3610115, posted on October 7, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Taxpayer funded childcare.
    Why should mothers taking care of their own children be forced to subsidize babysitters for employed moms?

    (Feminist) Women ignored in Budget
    They mean no new $ in 2020 to the $150m ALREADY GIVEN IN ADVANCE for DV covid support + the $340.7m to National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women

    That’s over $1 BN given to DV since 2013 + 3 BN from States.

    Has DV reduced?
    Has any money been provided to male victims?

    Meanwhile the car industry & an airline disappeared

  8. duncanm
    #3610117, posted on October 7, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Get cracking! Have a go! In The Apprentice, boldness is rewarded, as is hard work and bravado.

    she thinks hard work & boldness are bad things.

  9. m0nty
    #3610136, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    The Cat returns to misogyny like a dog to its vomit.

  10. Lee
    #3610139, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Why should mothers taking care of their own children be forced to subsidize babysitters for employed moms?

    I couldn’t agree more.
    Very tired of the constant “women are victims” (even when they’re not) trope.

  11. Docket62
    #3610141, posted on October 7, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    The Cat returns to misogyny like a dog to its vomit.

    And Monty ripostes with a cliche’d Gillard line that never cut the mustard when she said it. The fact that this woman is a lightweight cretin has nothing to do with her sex, but she opened her gob and stuck both feet in it. A prime example of a male version would be Cameron Stewart in todays Aus. But in your view that would make me a misandrist.

  12. Leo G
    #3610160, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    m0nty returns to the Cat like …

    m0nty returns to the Cat like …

  13. Vicki
    #3610170, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    I hold the very unfashionable view that an unexpected favourable outcome of this otherwise disastrous virus has been that children have experienced the consistent attention of mothers (and fathers) for extended lengths of time.

    The bleating of women who have been required to supervise (yes, supervise – NOT teach) learning modules of children during COVID has been deafening.

  14. Boambee John
    #3610171, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Leo G
    #3610160, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:09 pm
    m0nty returns to the Cat like …

Sh1t to a sewer?

    m0nty returns to the Cat like …

    Sh1t to a sewer?

  15. thefrollickingmole
    #3610178, posted on October 7, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    The Cat returns to misogyny like a dog to its vomit.

    Because families supported by one breadwinner while the other cares for the kids is sooooo awful.
    Both should be working full time and allowing relative strangers to raise their kids.
    This will “level” kids all the same so parents cant unfairly give their children advantages in life by teaching their own values/examples & morals.

    Monty thinks supporting and enabling poor life choices with demonstrated poor outcomes for the kids (on average) makes him progressive.

    Spoiler: It makes you complicit in harming kids…

