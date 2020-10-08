Confirmed: Mike Pence was the clear winner of today’s debate

Posted on 5:23 pm, October 8, 2020 by currencylad
Cameron Stewart in The Australian: “…there was no clear winner or loser.” (Via Tom).

30 Responses to Confirmed: Mike Pence was the clear winner of today’s debate

  1. bemused
    #3611600, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    The Australian or Their ABC/The Age?

  2. stackja
    #3611603, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    CS wrong again!
    I am shocked!

  3. cuckoo
    #3611621, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Even the Age’s US correspondent Matthew Knott says Pence won “by a nose”, meaning by a mile.

  4. m0nty
    #3611622, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Trump behind by double digits in Fox and Rasmussen polls. Things are getting very desperate for the Trump campaign.

  5. JC
    #3611627, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Monst

    How many times are you going to make a political prediction and end up with a cream doughnut all over your face? This isn’t funny anymore. It’s disturbing.

  6. Herodotus
    #3611628, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Take care of the Pence and the Pounding will take care of itself.

  7. nb
    #3611629, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    ABC News:
    ‘Debate cancelled.’

  8. H B Bear
    #3611640, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Cameron Stewart makes Zoe Daniel’s kids look like informed media commentators.

  9. OldOzzie
    #3611641, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    The Chinese say Camel Harris Won

    China Blocks Broadcast of Pence Criticism of China

    It is no secret that China tries to keep their citizens in the dark when it comes to information and evidence regarding China’s record. This latest stunt though, takes the cake.

    In the middle of tonight’s Vice Presidential debate, Pence was dealt an opportunity to deal with China’s trade war with the US, and went rather hard on Kamala Harris’ suggestion that the Trump/Pence administration had lost that battle.

    Nathan VanderKlippe, the Beijing correspondent for the Globe and Mail, was watching the debate in China when that question was posed. Immediately when Pence began speaking, China pulled the feed on the Vice President’s answer.

  10. dover_beach
    #3611643, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    C.L. picked it on the other thread. MSM now calling it a draw. This now goes beyond Comical Ali levels of dissimulation.

  11. OldOzzie
    #3611644, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Immediately after Pence’s comments, the feed returned.

    Now ask yourself, if China blocked out Pence’s feed but allowed Harris’, whom is it safe to assume the CCP supports? If China is such a grave threat to the US as Harris would like you to believe, why would they allow her message on the subject but not Pence’s? I believe the answer is perfectly clear.

    Long and short of it: The CCP isn’t a fan of Trump. Biden has been playing into China’s hands. His son has conducted talks for billions of dollars of business in China while riding his father’s coattails. Which do you think they would rather see in the White House?

  13. jupes
    #3611649, posted on October 8, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Gobsmacking that the media analysis is still so shallow, especially after the last time when nearly all of them ended up with egg on their face.

    How dumb are these people?

  14. Daily llama
    #3611652, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Who cares who won? Trump will win in the crucial states. It kills me that his fake carona virus came from God, and now he’s gonna give everybody all the same drugs for free. That boy ain’t go a religious bone in his body! And the morons believe anything he says.
    But the other mob are even worse. If you missed it, go to Powerline and watch the 2 min video, I think the article is called Goodbye Portland- reminds of Hitler in the 20s, and no one listened then, either. Still await some of you Trump worshippers to address qanon, “I’m sure they’re good people”, says surfhair. The world’s gone mad.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3611655, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Trump behind by double digits in Fox and Rasmussen polls. Things are getting very desperate for the Trump campaign.

    I’ll back trump 307 EC votes

    If you would like i will do the steak dinner wager (feel free to invite JC), restaurant of choice for the winner.

    This does mean when i can get back to Oz AKA Plague Nation

  18. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3611658, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Do you want to earn back a feed from M0nty, JC? Looks like the offer’s open!

  19. calli
    #3611660, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Poor Comma-La.

    Even the blowies avoid her.

  21. The Sheriff
    #3611662, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Cameron Stewart is the dumbest US correspondent that The Australian has ever had. He’s a joke.

  22. OldOzzie
    #3611666, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Five Quick Things: The Polls, or the Fundamentals?

    Don’t pack it in just yet.

    3. Ground game advantage: Trump (Bigly).

    The voter registration numbers in Florida fly hard in the face of those poll numbers. Four years ago there were 330,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans. Now that gap is 183,000. In Pennsylvania, the Democrats’ edge in registered voters has fallen off by just under 200,000, the majority of which has come this year. In North Carolina, Republican voter registration is up 3.5 percent, while Democrats have fallen off by more than 6 percent since the 2016 election.

    It fails even the most basic test of logic to think that these swing-state voters are switching from Democrat to Republican just so they can cross the aisle again and elect Biden president.

    Especially when the Trump campaign, undaunted by COVID-19, has engaged in a door-knocking campaign the likes of which few campaigns have ever put forth. The campaign’s standard is a million knocks a week, a staggering number, and they hit the 100 million mark early last month. The Biden campaign? Just went in the field. They’re scared of COVID. They’ve said so.

    Oh, and those mail-in ballots you’re so afraid of? Not to say you have nothing to worry about, because mail-in balloting is clearly corruption of the process. But so far, in swing states like Ohio, Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the numbers on those mail-in ballots have things more or less at 50-50 by party registration. Nationally, Democrats have a sizable advantage, but who cares if they blow things out in Washington and California?

    Biden has openly declared Trump and his campaign are “irresponsible” for holding campaign rallies with thousands of people in tow, while Biden has awkward, almost comic events forcing small numbers of select people to stand or sit in spread-out, spray-painted circles. Which one of these campaigns looks like they’ll be successful in getting their vote out?

  23. Herodotus
    #3611677, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Cameron Stewart is the dumbest US correspondent that The Australian has ever had. He’s a joke.
    It’s The Oz trolling its readership. Not smart, really.

  24. Herodotus
    #3611680, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Blowygate!
    How blow can the MSM go?

  25. calli
    #3611685, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Even flies have standards.

  26. David
    #3611700, posted on October 8, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Stewart is part of the reason i canceled my sub to the aust has moved to the left

  27. liliana
    #3611714, posted on October 8, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    How dumb are these people?

    No just dumb but dumb and desperate. When a fly gets more coverage than the debate you know who won.

  28. Roger
    #3611738, posted on October 8, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    The ABC’s North American correspondent called it for “Kamala” – yes, she used her first name – saying she “touched the emotions of the American people”.

    Well, she certainly touched someone’s emotions, it would seem.

  29. a happy little debunker
    #3611741, posted on October 8, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Having watched the debate – Pence got a few zingers in and Harris got to cover her talking points, to the point of channeling her inner ‘Gillard’, twice (which turned my robust stomach).

    As for substance, Pence had more detail than Harris.

    On the whole, Pence won on the points, but there was no knockout blow nor indeed a TKO.

  30. JC
    #3611744, posted on October 8, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    The Oz trolling its readership.

    lol

