High Tech Hayekians I

Posted on 11:12 am, October 8, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Phil Salin’s work can be read here. The wealth of kitchens is especially good.

  1. mareeS
    #3611053, posted on October 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Gosh, we were young and foolish then. Now older, wiser and way more cynical. Freedom from chains, every generation believes in it for few brief, fanciful years in our 20s, unless forever stunted in the halls of academe or idealotry. Smiling at my former self.

  2. RobK
    #3611142, posted on October 8, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    It’s a powerful force which is unfortunately also irresistible to tyranny.
    The more it is regulated the greater will be the tyrants upper hand.
    Much the same as freedom of speech etc.

  3. billie
    #3611500, posted on October 8, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    a bit like facebook, the more power they have, the more they want us to behave they way they prefer

    irresistable to tyranny .. as you say

