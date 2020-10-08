It’s being called the “dumbest tweet of 2020”

I’ll go further: the Governor of Washington (D) has given us one of the dumbest things ever typed by man:

What aircraft carriers were in World War II, masks are today. #MaskUpWA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 6, 2020



Related:

[W]atch this 2-minute clip from Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings. You can see that Joe Biden has always been brain damaged. He thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, but he’s actually the dumbest guy in the room. And that’s saying something, because this is the U.S. Senate.



Here’s the clip… The now Justice Thomas’ own commentary on Biden’s imbecility is priceless: