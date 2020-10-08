It’s being called the “dumbest tweet of 2020”

I’ll go further: the Governor of Washington (D) has given us one of the dumbest things ever typed by man:
What aircraft carriers were in World War II, masks are today. #MaskUpWA
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 6, 2020
[W]atch this 2-minute clip from Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings. You can see that Joe Biden has always been brain damaged. He thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, but he’s actually the dumbest guy in the room. And that’s saying something, because this is the U.S. Senate.
Here’s the clip… The now Justice Thomas’ own commentary on Biden’s imbecility is priceless:
— Justice Thomas (@JusticeThomas) September 29, 2020
Everyone watched that hearing. I even recall they had it going on the weekend. Most people thought Hiden was an imbecile in the way he conducted himself. Brings back funny memories.
Platforms used to launch attacks against political enemies?
Lucky he doesn’t have a real job or use heavy machinery.
Winner!
What the actual hell was that from Hiden Joe? Word salad with natural law dressing.
“Ordinary folks might not get it. But you know and I know …”
Desparately trying to pretend he is the intellectual equal of Clarence Thomas.
What a spiv.
“Natural Law” is something that a well-known troll on Catallaxy talks to … he’s an imbecile too.
Ironically Inslee’s aircraft carriers won’t have aircraft to go on them.
Left Wing Governor Of Washington State Freaks Out As Boeing Moves Production To South Carolina (3 Oct)
Maybe Mr Inslee could use the factory space to produce black masks and armour for his Antifa allies.