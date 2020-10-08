It’s being called the “dumbest tweet of 2020”

Posted on 9:35 am, October 8, 2020 by currencylad

I’ll go further: the Governor of Washington (D) has given us one of the dumbest things ever typed by man:

 
[W]atch this 2-minute clip from Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings. You can see that Joe Biden has always been brain damaged. He thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, but he’s actually the dumbest guy in the room. And that’s saying something, because this is the U.S. Senate.

 
Here’s the clip… The now Justice Thomas’ own commentary on Biden’s imbecility is priceless:

8 Responses to It’s being called the “dumbest tweet of 2020”

  1. JC
    #3610949, posted on October 8, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Everyone watched that hearing. I even recall they had it going on the weekend. Most people thought Hiden was an imbecile in the way he conducted himself. Brings back funny memories.

  2. Leo G
    #3610958, posted on October 8, 2020 at 10:02 am

    What aircraft carriers were in World War II, masks are today.

    Platforms used to launch attacks against political enemies?

  3. H B Bear
    #3610968, posted on October 8, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Lucky he doesn’t have a real job or use heavy machinery.

  4. Tim Neilson
    #3610970, posted on October 8, 2020 at 10:16 am

    What aircraft carriers were in World War II, masks are today.

    Platforms used to launch attacks against political enemies?

    Winner!

  5. Megan
    #3610979, posted on October 8, 2020 at 10:23 am

    What the actual hell was that from Hiden Joe? Word salad with natural law dressing.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #3610988, posted on October 8, 2020 at 10:31 am

    “Ordinary folks might not get it. But you know and I know …”
    Desparately trying to pretend he is the intellectual equal of Clarence Thomas.
    What a spiv.

  7. The BigBlueCat
    #3611024, posted on October 8, 2020 at 10:59 am

    “Natural Law” is something that a well-known troll on Catallaxy talks to … he’s an imbecile too.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3611029, posted on October 8, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Ironically Inslee’s aircraft carriers won’t have aircraft to go on them.

    Left Wing Governor Of Washington State Freaks Out As Boeing Moves Production To South Carolina (3 Oct)

    Jay Inslee, the left wing governor of Washington State, is freaking out because Boeing has decided to move production of its 787 airplane to the more conservative and business friendly South Carolina.

    Who can blame Boeing for making such a move, especially if it benefits them financially?

    Besides, in Seattle, leaders have shown that they will allow mobs of left wingers to destroy businesses.

    Maybe Mr Inslee could use the factory space to produce black masks and armour for his Antifa allies.

