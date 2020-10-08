Pence v Harris Open Forum

Posted on 11:45 am, October 8, 2020
286 Responses to Pence v Harris Open Forum

  1. min
    #3611411, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Media and Democrats will give it to Harris as they believe her lies . She pulled faces when she did not like his arguments . Pence held her feet to the fire according to one reviewer.

  2. C.L.
    #3611412, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    When the Democrat clearly loses, the Australian media usually reports that both “traded blows.”

  3. mindfree
    #3611413, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    Grade A cockhead Chris Wallace pretty much calls it a draw

    Interesting, according to Wallace Harris’s strong point was when she went after Trump NOT any policy position

  4. Arnost
    #3611414, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    FMD Wallace must have been watching a different debate. Biases POS.

  5. Sinclair Davidson
    #3611416, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    Pence wins debate.

  6. Arnost
    #3611417, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    As called – the biggest item from the debate is the fly.

  7. C.L.
    #3611418, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Grade A cockhead Chris Wallace pretty much calls it a draw

    That’s time-honoured journalese for the Republican won.

  8. C.L.
    #3611419, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Sinclair – check email.

  9. Sinclair Davidson
    #3611420, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Unfortunately the fly is going to dominate news reports.

    Pence was able to pin on her that questions hadn’t been answered. Harris didn’t manage to do that.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3611422, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Sadly Pence can’t be Prez since he has approximately zero charisma.
    He’s unelectable because feelz.
    That’s how it works.

    Pence was a wonderful choice for VP because the Left dislikes and fears him even more than Trump. So any lefty stratagem which got rid of Trump would just put Pence into the Presidency.
    Trump knows poison pill defenses intimately.

  11. Delta A
    #3611424, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Tom
    #3611204, posted on October 8, 2020 at 12:46 pm
    Harris is talking to her donors. Pence is talking to the American middle class.

    Tom has summed up the entire debate very neatly.

    Harris is a show pony. Pence is all class. Respect.

    His calm, knowledgeable responses are a relief after Harriss’s screeching.

  12. Eddystone
    #3611427, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #3611422, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Sadly Pence can’t be Prez since he has approximately zero charisma.
    He’s unelectable because feelz.

    I hope you’re wrong.

    Pence’s performance might help convince conservatives who can’t get past their dislike of Trump to turn out to vote, knowing there is a solid performer in the background.

    Maybe Trump will learn a little from Pence about effective debating. (Probably not.)

  13. Catfeesh?
    #3611430, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    They both did what they are good at.

    Pence was classy, knowledgeable and logical.

    Kamala sucked.

  14. Bear Necessities
    #3611433, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    This is what you get when you pick a candidate just based on the colour of their skin.

  15. Arnost
    #3611434, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Maybe Trump will learn a little from Pence about effective debating.

    The issue is that Harris got away with a massive amount of lies unchallenged. And as Pence let them slide unchallenged – tacitly they are truth… Not good.

  16. John Comnenus
    #3611435, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Very good Catfeesh

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3611440, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Eddystone – A guy like Cruz is much more likely to win the primaries in 2024. The good thing is the last 4 years have burned a lot of wetness out of Cruz’s politics.

  18. 1735099
    #3611442, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    The black blowie on Pence’s head was the best bit.
    There were no flies on Kamala.

  19. Roger
    #3611445, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    The ABC’s North American correspondent has Harris winning because she reached out to the American people and “touched them on an emotional level”.

    She also refers to Harris as Kamala, as if they’re on first name terms.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3611447, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    If I was a fly I wouldn’t go anywhere near Kamala.
    She’s a chameleon.

  21. cohenite
    #3611449, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    FOAD troll; you’re not funny; you’re a symptom of a disease.

  22. candy
    #3611453, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    When the Democrat clearly loses, the Australian media usually reports that both “traded blows.”

    And on blogs they say “yawn” or “look at the fly”.

    I’m impressed that Pence did not mention the Tara Reid sexual assault matter against Biden. Some good manners to leave that for the sake of the debate, but if Ms Harris had brought up an issue of Trump being sexist, he could have then raised the sexual assault by Biden issue.

  23. Some History
    #3611462, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    From the rake Pirate


    Peter FitzSimons
    @Peter_Fitz

    Who’s watching. Kamala Harris’s experience as barrister holding her in good stead as she is running rings around VP Mike Pence in my view. Mind you, he is trying to defend the indefensible, little of which is his own making. Your thoughts? #KamalaHarris

    https://twitter.com/Peter_Fitz/status/1314012434051420160

  24. FelixKruell
    #3611463, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Both good. I think Pence slightly better.

  25. Eddystone
    #3611470, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    From the rake Pirate

    Peter FitzSimons
    @Peter_Fitz

    Who’s watching. Kamala Harris’s experience as barrister holding her in good stead as she is running rings around VP Mike Pence in my view. Mind you, he is trying to defend the indefensible, little of which is his own making. Your thoughts? #KamalaHarris

    https://twitter.com/Peter_Fitz/status/1314012434051420160

    Comments are pretty much a mirror image of here.

  26. Struth
    #3611472, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Ah, that should have made the traditional conservatives who frown upon confrontation more relaxed.
    A nice peaceful humouring and validating of the insane left and nothing too confronting.
    Of course he lost, he lost big time and if you don’t know why, you are a big part of the reason conservatives always lose.

  27. John Comnenus
    #3611473, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    The purpose of the debate, from the candidates perspective, is to increase your vote.

    There are no undecideds in the Trump era – you either love him or loathe him – everyone has an opinion. So the real key is to get out the vote. Whoever gets out the most vote will win in this type of election. So the purpose of the debate is not to win over any voters, it is to try to peel away some of your opponents voters so they don’t vote and encourage your own voters to turn up and vote.

    From the bits of the debate I saw and the comments from the Cat, I would say that Pence pointed out some of the inconsistencies in the Dem position which will either peel away some hard lefty Bernie bro’s – fracking bans – or encourage his own people to vote – court stacking. If that is correct, then it doesn’t matter who won the debate, the real question is who got the most benefit from the debate? You can win the argument and still not benefit from the debate. I think Pence probably did more to damage Biden – Harris and more to shore up his own base than vice versa. So Pence gets a greater benefit.

  28. Arnost
    #3611481, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    CNN has the speaking time in the Debate exactly the same… [I would have guessed Pence would have more!]

    https://twitter.com/CNNPolitics/status/1314045368879976450?s=20

  29. Major Elvis Newton
    #3611493, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    James Woods summed it up nicely”

    “…Kamala Harris behaved like a “Valley Girl,” smirking and rolling her eyes like a petulant brat, dodging every question she was asked…

  30. dopey
    #3611497, posted on October 8, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Pete thinks she’s a barrister.

  31. Boambee John
    #3611503, posted on October 8, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    1735099
    #3611442, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:57 pm
    The black blowie on Pence’s head was the best bit.
    There were no flies on Kamala.

    Even blowflies have standards.

  32. Infidel Tiger King
    #3611504, posted on October 8, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Both good. I think Pence slightly better.

    Translation: Flawless victory to Pence.

  33. Arky
    #3611506, posted on October 8, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    The premise of EVERY SINGLE question that bitch wrote were biased towards the Biden camp.

  34. Cassie of Sydney
    #3611508, posted on October 8, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    “1735099
    #3611442, posted on October 8, 2020 at 1:57 pm
    The black blowie on Pence’s head was the best bit.”

    Always knew the racist was a maggot.

  35. Biota
    #3611514, posted on October 8, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    So the walking punctuation mark turned out to be a mere cipher

