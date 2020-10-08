The Benefits of Cutting Carbon Emissions

Don’t believe the nay-sayers. It is possible to cut carbon emissions and to stop exporting carbon based energy.
The New York Times, yes that New York Times is reporting that:
For the first time in a century, there are no rigs searching for oil in Venezuela.
Wells that once tapped the world’s largest crude reserves are abandoned or left to flare toxic gases that cast an orange glow over depressed oil towns.
Refineries that once processed oil for export are rusting hulks, leaking crude that blackens shorelines and coats the water in an oily sheen.
Fuel shortages have brought the country to a standstill. At gas stations, lines go on for miles.
There are lots of green jobs in Venezuela as long as you define green jobs as imaginary jobs. After all, the collapse of Venezuela’s oil sector has left
behind a destroyed economy and a devastated environment, and, many analysts say, bringing to an end the era of Venezuela as an energy powerhouse.
Note the devastated environment bit. And the economic cost?
The country that a decade ago was the largest producer in Latin America, earning about $90 billion a year from oil exports, is expected to net about $2.3 billion by this year’s end
And if people want to know what utopia looks like:
To compensate for the loss of revenue, Mr. Maduro has turned to illicit gold mining and drug trade to stay in power, according to the United States government.
Mr. Maduro’s retreat from oil has left the shrinking Venezuelan economy comparable to that of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country that has been plagued by civil strife since independence. But the transition has allowed Mr. Maduro to keep the loyalty of the military and weather the punishing American sanctions, said Ms. Grais-Targow, the analyst.
The costs of this economic contraction have been borne by the Venezuelan people, she said.
Oh and:
The country now has the highest poverty rate in Latin America, overtaking Haiti this year, according to a recent study by Venezuela’s three leading universities.
As Toby Young noted:
Socialism always begins with a universal vision for the brotherhood of man and ends with people having to eat their own pets.
Good thing that Australia’s national treasurer is a student of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.
They are not searching for oil. They are searching for a flamingo for dinner.
NYT still destroying forests for this.
The Green Nude Eel came early to Venezuela.
The Cubans keep Maduro in power with about 10,000 troops.
But the whole idea for Castro was to maintain the supply of cheap oil to Cuba.
Now there’s no oil. It’s so bad the Venezuelans are buying petrol from Iran.
It’ll be interesting what happens next in the relationship, since Venezuela is now a drain on Cuba, which doesn’t have much as it is. I suspect they’re waiting for the election to be over to see if Biden will loosen sanctions.
Australia’s Treasurer says no international travel till the end of 2021? Lets lock up everyone and bash people who do not like it happening in Victoria. We are approaching not a civil war but a position where half the population is sick of lock downs and politicians. If only we had a politician who could see this and exploit it!
Looking at history, we see that this country with a large Christian population from the Spanish, is in complete turmoil under socialist tyranny.
A disaster.
People have said Australia is heading the same way.
Taking into account Australia’s lack of Christianity and it’s desire to replace Christianity with the religion of government, where “doing the right thing” is whatever your high priests in government tell you that is, and their willing submission to tyranny and want to believe obvious lies as an excuse not to protest their treatment, I believe we can now safely say that Australia is heading for a much darker place than your average South American socialist mayhem.
1930’s Germans, followed the same path of loyal obedience not found in Venezuela, but now found in Australia.
Give me the sanity of a country of outlaws, with all it’s poverty and danger, to the insanity and evil that flows from a blind and submissive population to tyrannical socialist rule.
In 1981 took a cruise ship out of Miami which stopped in both Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Cap Haitien in Haiti. The difference was stark. Cap Haitien had a dark foreboding feeling of VooDoo and I was very happy to get out of there. Puerto Plata was a lovely Hispanic town, the only worry was the taxi we hired for the day would on approaching an intersection blast his horn. If there was no similar horn blast he would just go.
BTW Both countries share the same island of Hispaniola.
It seems they achieved the outcomes of the Green New Deal without it being a government policy. That is impressive!
Maybe. How good a student is he? Are the lessons being learned? Aer the correct lessons being learned?