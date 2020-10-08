The Benefits of Cutting Carbon Emissions

Don’t believe the nay-sayers. It is possible to cut carbon emissions and to stop exporting carbon based energy.

The New York Times, yes that New York Times is reporting that:

For the first time in a century, there are no rigs searching for oil in Venezuela. Wells that once tapped the world’s largest crude reserves are abandoned or left to flare toxic gases that cast an orange glow over depressed oil towns. Refineries that once processed oil for export are rusting hulks, leaking crude that blackens shorelines and coats the water in an oily sheen. Fuel shortages have brought the country to a standstill. At gas stations, lines go on for miles.

There are lots of green jobs in Venezuela as long as you define green jobs as imaginary jobs. After all, the collapse of Venezuela’s oil sector has left

behind a destroyed economy and a devastated environment, and, many analysts say, bringing to an end the era of Venezuela as an energy powerhouse.

Note the devastated environment bit. And the economic cost?

The country that a decade ago was the largest producer in Latin America, earning about $90 billion a year from oil exports, is expected to net about $2.3 billion by this year’s end

And if people want to know what utopia looks like:

To compensate for the loss of revenue, Mr. Maduro has turned to illicit gold mining and drug trade to stay in power, according to the United States government. Mr. Maduro’s retreat from oil has left the shrinking Venezuelan economy comparable to that of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country that has been plagued by civil strife since independence. But the transition has allowed Mr. Maduro to keep the loyalty of the military and weather the punishing American sanctions, said Ms. Grais-Targow, the analyst. The costs of this economic contraction have been borne by the Venezuelan people, she said.

Oh and:

The country now has the highest poverty rate in Latin America, overtaking Haiti this year, according to a recent study by Venezuela’s three leading universities. As Toby Young noted: Socialism always begins with a universal vision for the brotherhood of man and ends with people having to eat their own pets.

Good thing that Australia’s national treasurer is a student of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.