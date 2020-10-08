VP debate today at noon AEDT

Two contrasting styles and as different politically as it is possible to be.
US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will meet Thursday, 12pm AEDT for a debate that comes with added significance as questions remain over the health of Donald Trump not to mention whether Joe Biden will remain president for the next four years should he win the presidency.
Along with standard COVID-19-related precautions, Pence and Harris will also be separated by plexiglass barriers after a series of positive tests within White House staff and officials.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it was safe for Pence to take part because he was not a close contact of anyone with COVID-19, including Trump.
Available on SBS and Sky News. Perhaps elsewhere as well.
UPDATE: Originally stated AEST but we are now, of course, in daylight saving time. It’s at noon Canberra time today, Thursday, October 8. The 9:00 pm time is in the United States.
Because once air leaves a human, it moves with them in a tight sphere 1.5m around them and in no way is circulated through an entire room with an air conditioning and circulation system designed to do exactly that.
First question to both – are you or are you not a woman of colour? Hoping Pence does a few Trumps.
Price is a very smart guy. I predict a floor wiping, followed by a series of weak justifications of Kamala’s triumph
Pence by all of what I have seen of him is a very measured character, not the dynamic personality of Trump no doubt. I think he will counter the rabid hysteria that will no doubt come from Harris in his calm stoic manner. We don’t get to him in a stand alone performance very often, should be interesting?
Mike Pence is only 61 and, in 2024, will far younger than candidate Trump was in 2016. Just saying.
Checked out Pence’s CV seems he ran a talk show for 5 years before becoming Governor . Plenty of practice in handling people in debate like conditions should hold him in good stead .
About Ms. Harris:
“After I began releasing the undercover videos through CMP five years ago, Planned Parenthood was desperate and furious. They turned to their powerful patron in the California Attorney General’s office, Kamala Harris, for help silencing the truth about their participation in fetus trafficking.
I’m not the first person to ever record undercover video in California. But Kamala Harris made me the first person to ever have the California video recording law enforced against me for news gathering when she sent 11 armed CA DOJ agents to raid my one-bedroom apartment–with explicit instructions from Planned Parenthood to seize the computer and video equipment I was using to publish CMP’s undercover reports.”
(David Daleiden, The Centre for Medical Progress)