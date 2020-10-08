VP debate today at noon AEDT

Two contrasting styles and as different politically as it is possible to be.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will meet Thursday, 12pm AEDT for a debate that comes with added significance as questions remain over the health of Donald Trump not to mention whether Joe Biden will remain president for the next four years should he win the presidency.

Along with standard COVID-19-related precautions, Pence and Harris will also be separated by plexiglass barriers after a series of positive tests within White House staff and officials.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it was safe for Pence to take part because he was not a close contact of anyone with COVID-19, including Trump.