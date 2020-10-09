What a disgusting group of people are this Sleeping Giants mob. See their regular list of SkyNews sponsors inviting people to go after them.

But 2 can play at this game.

Below is a list of people who oversee funding to the ABC. Feel free to contact them and to:

Contact as you like/can cc @slpng_giants_oz Please be RESPECTFUL

@ScottMorrisonMP

@JoshFrydenberg

@PaulFletcherMP

@Birmo

They aren’t Sleeping Giants. They are Yabbering Turds.

SKY NEWS ADVERTISER LIST to 04/10/20 Watching Sky News is like getting stuck in the house of horrors at a tin pot sideshow and the clowns have stolen the loud speaker & are running amok. 🤡🤡🤡🚗 Contact as you like/can cc @slpng_giants_oz Please be RESPECTFUL#Auspol pic.twitter.com/NjciNnDQhj — 💧 Sleeping Giants Oz 📣 (@slpng_giants_oz) October 6, 2020