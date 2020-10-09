What a disgusting group of people are this Sleeping Giants mob. See their regular list of SkyNews sponsors inviting people to go after them.
But 2 can play at this game.
Below is a list of people who oversee funding to the ABC. Feel free to contact them and to:
Please be RESPECTFUL
SKY NEWS ADVERTISER LIST to 04/10/20
Watching Sky News is like getting stuck in the house of horrors at a tin pot sideshow and the clowns have stolen the loud speaker & are running amok. 🤡🤡🤡🚗
Errrr… how are you playing the game?
Where’s the list of names sponsering Sleeping Wankers?
I would encourage Cats to contact the Sky advertisers on the list and extend support for the balance that the advertisers are enabling Sky to share.
confirmation that Nicholas Reece and Richo are clowns I guess.
Arkinator,
Think the oz branch is run by an accounting lecturer at Enid Blyton Uni in WA
Looks like an excellent list of businesses to buy stuff from.
This action by the sleeping giants, or the yabbering turds or whoever they are sounds so wrong I’m sure there must be some law being broken. Surely Sky News is being defamed in the process. And is it legal to to attempt to blackmail advertisers?
sleeping giants blocked me at our first exchange .. I was polite .. they can’t handle it being turned back at them
According to a December 2018 report in the Paywallian, Sleeping Giants Oz is the domain of Edith Cowan University Business school lecturer Andrew Priest. Mr Priest regularly tweets using the hashtag @Aushiker.
Professor Maryam Omari is the Executive Dean, School of Business and Law at ECU, whose key research areas include (ironically) workplace bullying.
Another vocal supporter of Sleeping Midgets is Denise Shrivell. Ms Shrivell runs a Sydney-based consultancy called MediaScope and tweets at @deniseshrivell. MediaScope’s clients include PwC and Adobe.
Yet another is Victoria Fielding, an academic at the University of South Australia who regularly tweets her support for Snoozing Trolls using the handle @Vic_Rollison.
Like the names of sponsors and advertisers on SkyNews Australia this information is freely available on the internet and is provided as a matter of public record.
So ECU is a sponsor of the west coast eagles. The AFL has a broadcast deal with Foxtel. Yet ECU is perfectly OK with 2 of its academics trying to shut down Foxtel advertisers. Surely someone in this chain of events should have the balls to bring an end to it.