2 can play at this game

Posted on 1:54 pm, October 9, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

What a disgusting group of people are this Sleeping Giants mob.  See their regular list of SkyNews sponsors inviting people to go after them.

But 2 can play at this game.

Below is a list of people who oversee funding to the ABC.  Feel free to contact them and to:

Contact as you like/can cc @slpng_giants_oz

Please be RESPECTFUL

  • @ScottMorrisonMP
  • @JoshFrydenberg
  • @PaulFletcherMP
  • @Birmo

They aren’t Sleeping Giants.  They are Yabbering Turds.

11 Responses to 2 can play at this game

  1. woolfe
    #3612486, posted on October 9, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    @woolfe

    @norton

    @HarveyNormanAU

    @noom

    @NewAtkinsAU

    @JennyCraig

    @allianz_au
    Thank you for continuing to advertise on
    @SkyNewsAust
    . Although you are being attacked by communists aka slpng_giants who don’t buy from you rest anyway assured the majority appreciate it.

  2. Arky
    #3612487, posted on October 9, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    2 can play this game.

    ..
    Errrr… how are you playing the game?
    Where’s the list of names sponsering Sleeping Wankers?

  3. David
    #3612492, posted on October 9, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    I would encourage Cats to contact the Sky advertisers on the list and extend support for the balance that the advertisers are enabling Sky to share.

  4. tombell
    #3612497, posted on October 9, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    confirmation that Nicholas Reece and Richo are clowns I guess.

  5. woolfe
    #3612500, posted on October 9, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Arkinator,
    Think the oz branch is run by an accounting lecturer at Enid Blyton Uni in WA

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3612503, posted on October 9, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Looks like an excellent list of businesses to buy stuff from.

  7. And Another Thing
    #3612514, posted on October 9, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    This action by the sleeping giants, or the yabbering turds or whoever they are sounds so wrong I’m sure there must be some law being broken. Surely Sky News is being defamed in the process. And is it legal to to attempt to blackmail advertisers?

  8. the not very bright Marcus
    #3612526, posted on October 9, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    sleeping giants blocked me at our first exchange .. I was polite .. they can’t handle it being turned back at them

  9. Major Elvis Newton
    #3612573, posted on October 9, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    According to a December 2018 report in the Paywallian, Sleeping Giants Oz is the domain of Edith Cowan University Business school lecturer Andrew Priest. Mr Priest regularly tweets using the hashtag @Aushiker.

    Professor Maryam Omari is the Executive Dean, School of Business and Law at ECU, whose key research areas include (ironically) workplace bullying.

    Another vocal supporter of Sleeping Midgets is Denise Shrivell. Ms Shrivell runs a Sydney-based consultancy called MediaScope and tweets at @deniseshrivell. MediaScope’s clients include PwC and Adobe.

    Yet another is Victoria Fielding, an academic at the University of South Australia who regularly tweets her support for Snoozing Trolls using the handle @Vic_Rollison.

    Like the names of sponsors and advertisers on SkyNews Australia this information is freely available on the internet and is provided as a matter of public record.

  10. Slim Cognito
    #3612600, posted on October 9, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Maryam is currently a Board Member of The Cat Haven WA.

    Nailed it. Crazy cat lady.

  11. Slim Cognito
    #3612605, posted on October 9, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    So ECU is a sponsor of the west coast eagles. The AFL has a broadcast deal with Foxtel. Yet ECU is perfectly OK with 2 of its academics trying to shut down Foxtel advertisers. Surely someone in this chain of events should have the balls to bring an end to it.

