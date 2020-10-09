Congressman Steve Scalise couldn’t be reached for comment

Posted on 10:07 pm, October 9, 2020 by currencylad

 
Over the past 72 hours, the nervous state of Democrats has deteriorated markedly. Donald Trump’s humiliation of the gay coronavirus and Mike Pence’s effortless victory over a smirking and flummoxed Kamala Harris have sent them over the dark edge. Yes, again. While nursing home death magnet Bill De Blasio oversees a round-up of Jews in New York, the literally demented Nancy Pelosi is helming another pointless attempt to overturn the 2016 election, this time using the 25th amendment. In California, Gavin Newsom has issued a decree requiring family members dining together to keep their masks on… while eating. All of this amounts to a Gestapo-like war of nerves being waged on American citizens. The message the Democrat Party is sending is this: do not vote for Donald Trump or this will never end.

6 Responses to Congressman Steve Scalise couldn’t be reached for comment

  1. Old Lefty
    #3613016, posted on October 9, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Meanwhile, California has lowered the age of consent to ten – yes, ten. That was always the woke left’s plan (cf Richard Neville and the ABC in the 70s), temporarily put on hold while they exploited the abuse issue to discredit traditional sources of moral authority. How long before we see it here?

  2. mh
    #3613021, posted on October 9, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    Good round up.

    And keep in mind Australians are forced to pay out over a billions dollars every year for a National (Australian) broadcaster that shills every day for the Dumbocrats.

  3. Matt
    #3613024, posted on October 9, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    ‘Donald Trump’ humiliation of the gay coronavirus’
    That’s the Donald Trump that was administered O2, then helicoptered to a hospital, then administered experimental drugs that haven’t completed testing, plus other drugs that are used for moderate/severe cases – yep, he sure did humiliate that virus all by himself. Just a pity that the 210,000 dead Americans didn’t have the same access to healthcare that he did so they could humiliate the virus before it killed them. But of course, they all just happened to die with the virus, not from it.

  4. mh
    #3613027, posted on October 9, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    The Paywallian buys into the Dumbocrat narrative

    COMMENTARY

    America is tired of the crazy Trump show
    With even God getting dragged into the White House soap opera, voters can be forgiven for craving a little normality.
    By GERARD BAKER

  5. Damon
    #3613028, posted on October 9, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Of course Biden would pack the Supreme Court. Remember, his criteria for VP were gender and colour, and how well has it turned out? That smirking harridan is only a heart attack away from the most powerful position in the Western world.

  6. Dusty
    #3613029, posted on October 9, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    @matt
    Try not to use numbers that have been artificially inflated by measures such as counting a covid positive person with lethal gunshot wounds as covid death.

