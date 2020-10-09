Congressman Steve Scalise couldn’t be reached for comment



Over the past 72 hours, the nervous state of Democrats has deteriorated markedly. Donald Trump’s humiliation of the gay coronavirus and Mike Pence’s effortless victory over a smirking and flummoxed Kamala Harris have sent them over the dark edge. Yes, again. While nursing home death magnet Bill De Blasio oversees a round-up of Jews in New York, the literally demented Nancy Pelosi is helming another pointless attempt to overturn the 2016 election, this time using the 25th amendment. In California, Gavin Newsom has issued a decree requiring family members dining together to keep their masks on… while eating. All of this amounts to a Gestapo-like war of nerves being waged on American citizens. The message the Democrat Party is sending is this: do not vote for Donald Trump or this will never end.

