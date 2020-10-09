Covid-19 facts now clear – let’s shout them out

Today in The Australian
Recent polls that show a majority of Australians support tough restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 may well reflect public perceptions of the risks associated with the disease.
Fiscal stimulus is still credited with saving Australia from recession — a claim made so often that many people actually believe it — even though numerous academic papers have shown this is false on theoretical and empirical grounds.— Tony Makin
Read that article this morning in The Australian, unlike some I have persevered with my subscription.
Henry is a great wordsmith.
Excellent article from HE.
To borrow and adapt from an American Thinker article, Andrews champions masks because masks acknowledge the rule of fear.
Recent polls said the Lady Cilento Children’s hospital wanted a name change. They all came from the Health Ministers Office. When the media tell you every one agrees but pictures of close packed people on St Kilda beach and like pictures across the nation it tells you the left wing Australian is leading the gullible by the nose.
I hope Henry doesn’t mind.
Yep politicians and ‘medical experts’ around the world have scared the crap out of people. Why? In the case of politicians I can see the motive, a scared population looking for safety is easy to control and will vote for the ‘saviours’. The medical experts, well I don’t know, there are many who have criticised the governments but the most influential are still the ones informing gov policy, I guess that’s a coincidence of interest, the pollies reward the fear mongers and get praised for ‘saving lives’.
Imagine if Churchill had pulled this sort of thing in WW2, “The Germans are coming! Everyone hide and do as you’re told”. In my daughters school, she says that the majority of students are terrified and think that if they catch wuflu they have a good chance of dying.
Worst politicians and worst elite medical experts sin history.
That support is predicated on the false belief that the control measures work, the disease is worse than it is, and that the government can simply print money forever, without consequence, to pay us all in the meantime.
You must be very forgiving: I cancelled mine a year ago due to their increasingly censorious attitude to my well reasoned comments.
Andrews is a control freak who gets his jollies off seeing people kowtow to him.
Name me a poll in recent history that has been correct, anywhere.
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/did-who-just-accidentally-confirm-covid-no-more-dangerous-flu
Thanks,
A good article by HE.
That said, McGowan, here in WA, seems to have amassed a large amount of political capital with the perception at least that the mining industry has been able to continue unabated because of the measures taken, powering the economy whilst simultaneously tickling a long existing secessionist fetish.
Interesting times, not so much for the opposition in WA who seem to barely garner any interest from the punters I meet.
Anybody waiting for a solution from the W.A. Opposition will be pretty disappointed. This collection of time serving misfits that survived Barney’s wipeout are beyond hope and join Vic, SA and Qld as an irrelevant running joke. They can be safely ignored for the next decade.
And the lawyers are also assembling the facts –
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-crimes-against-humanity-the-german-corona-investigation/5725795
“So have the best estimates of the IFR, with Stanford University professor John Ioannidis, in a paper soon to be published by the World Health Organisation, pointing out that the initial studies focused mainly on the epicentres of the pandemic with the highest death tolls, rather than looking at the full range of countries the disease had affected.
Correcting for that bias, Ioannidis concludes that the global IFR from COVID-19 is 0.24 per cent, while that in countries such as Australia is as low as 0.1 per cent.”
Ahh, the much lauded Ioannidis IFR estimate. This paper was first released as a preprint in May, and revised in June and then again in July, and roundly critiqued each time. If it’s such an important and quality paper, it would have been published already – I wonder what could account for the delay? The fact that it hasn’t been published yet might say something. And ‘correcting for bias’ seemingly doesn’t include his own on this particular issue. It reminds me of a quote by someone – ‘most published research findings are false.’ Now I wonder who said that?
From the first preprint, Ioannidis also states IFR for influenza of 0.1% (0.2% in a bad year), so even if were were to believe Ioannidis (and I know you all will), then on his own figures it is 2.4x more deadly than influenza. At a minimum.
Those few that have not chucked in their Teh Australian subscription Chris Merrit outlines a potential legal challenge to Chairman Dan’s lockdown from a Jim’s Mowing franchisee who has seen their life savings wiped out. He sounds pissed.
Classic socialist agenda to defeat Current system to allow a takeover
1. talk about it emotionally.
2. Use language and rhetoric to promote fear.
3. Sow seeds of fear eg pictures of Chinese dead or collapsing in the street.
4. Urgent need for action
5. Repeat over and over until it becomes normalised
6. Only government can fix it private sector useless.
7. Cite scientists, UN and quote alarming numbers (how many predicted to die initially?) .
8.Leave it to big government with OTT rules and regulations.
As Cats can observe the same Techniques used for Global Warming.
In the business section if you want to take a look.
COVID-19 accounts for only some 890 of those deaths
One would like to see each of those deaths subjected to scrutiny by an independent medical examiner.
Never was that clearer than when Jeannette Young, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, grievously misinterpreting a simulation undertaken at the University of Glasgow…
Well, that is likely to happen when you put someone whose only post-graduate qualification is an MBA in charge of managing the response to a virus.
I suspect the number of people in Oz who have died FROM wuhan flu rather than simply WITH it , is in the teens (if that) and that all were of advanced age. Breaking news – we all die from something and a respiratory impairment is a pretty common cause even without co-morbidities.
Could children have been our secret weapon against coronavirus?
The virus appears virtually harmless for kids, so allowing them to become infected was a golden opportunity to build society’s herd immunity
Yet after Imperial College published a paper a few days later suggesting that 500,000 lives could be lost and the NHS overwhelmed, the Government altered its masterplan (see video below) to complete suppression, and imposed countrywide lockdown measures.
It is now becoming clear that they should have held their nerve.
Imposing lockdown on an entire population has not just decimated the economy, but may cost more lives in the long term, if a vaccine is not found quickly.
Buried in the now infamous ‘Report 9’ Imperial College modelling paper, was a warning that closing schools and asking everyone to socially distance would be deadly.
It might seem counterintuitive, but the virus is virtually harmless for children, and usually mild for younger people, so allowing them to catch the disease would have built widespread immunity and prevented vulnerable people dying in the second wave.
Now we are coming into the winter flu season with extremely low levels of population-wide immunity (perhaps just six per cent) and growing signs that this wave will be far more deadly than the first.
Re-analysis of the Imperial Model by Edinburgh University suggests that more than quarter of a million people could die during the lifetime of the epidemic because herd immunity is not being allowed to build.
ROger
Yes – a coroner report in Victoriastan will never be forecoming as it will expose the massive theatre ( read: massive overexaggeration for political purposes ) covid truly is.
When they published videos of New York hospitals which were allegedly “awash with covid patients”, in reality the ER was quiet. Hospital after hospital showed this.
I did the stats for July & AUgust in Victoria – death rate was approx 1.9% average, but 99% of deaths ws in 65+ years age group. Hospitalizations was about 6%, ICU about 0.9%. This was consistent regardless of case numbers.
Lets be blunt – covid appears to have been used as a trojan horse to sabotage democracy…..