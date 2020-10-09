Covid-19 facts now clear – let’s shout them out

Posted on 8:30 am, October 9, 2020 by Henry Ergas

Recent polls that show a majority of Australians support tough restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 may well reflect public perceptions of the risks associated with the disease.

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
23 Responses to Covid-19 facts now clear – let's shout them out

  1. stackja
    #3612073, posted on October 9, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Recent polls that show a majority of Australians support tough restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 may well reflect public misperceptions of the risks associated with the disease.

  2. eb
    #3612078, posted on October 9, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Read that article this morning in The Australian, unlike some I have persevered with my subscription.

    Henry is a great wordsmith.

  3. Mak Siccar
    #3612082, posted on October 9, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Excellent article from HE.

    To borrow and adapt from an American Thinker article, Andrews champions masks because masks acknowledge the rule of fear.

  4. Win
    #3612085, posted on October 9, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Recent polls said the Lady Cilento Children’s hospital wanted a name change. They all came from the Health Ministers Office. When the media tell you every one agrees but pictures of close packed people on St Kilda beach and like pictures across the nation it tells you the left wing Australian is leading the gullible by the nose.

  5. Mak Siccar
    #3612088, posted on October 9, 2020 at 8:51 am

    I hope Henry doesn’t mind.

    Covid-19 facts now clear – let’s shout them out HENRY ERGAS

    11:00PM OCTOBER 8, 2020 370COMMENTS

    Recent polls that show a majority of Australians support tough restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 may well reflect public perceptions of the risks associated with the disease.

    Those perceptions were formed when the disease first emerged, with the dramatic scenes in Wuhan and the agony of the passengers stranded on cruise ships giving them tangible form. As hospital systems struggled to cope, terrifying images of overrun intensive-care units made the estimates of devastating death rates all too salient.

    The strong — indeed, unprecedented — reaction of governments, in Australia and overseas, can only have confirmed the public’s fears, transforming vague impressions into deeply held convictions.

    It has, however, become increasingly clear that while COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease that can be extremely dangerous for the elderly and for patients with extensive comorbidities, it can be effectively managed. And it is also clear that as the management of the disease has improved, infection fatality rates — that is, the proportion of cases resulting in death — have fallen steeply.

    So have the best estimates of the IFR, with Stanford University professor John Ioannidis, in a paper soon to be published by the World Health Organisation, pointing out that the initial studies focused mainly on the epicentres of the pandemic with the highest death tolls, rather than looking at the full range of countries the disease had affected.

    Correcting for that bias, Ioannidis concludes that the global IFR from COVID-19 is 0.24 per cent, while that in countries such as Australia is as low as 0.1 per cent.

    The contrast with the IFRs used in the modelling that informed our successive lockdowns could not be starker: those IFRs were at least three times Ioannidis’s global estimate, and exceeded his estimate for Australian conditions six times over, as did that used in the modelling Premier Daniel Andrews relied on to justify the most recent Victorian lockdown.

    But although it is widely recognised that fatality rates are far lower than initially thought, public perceptions have remained frozen in time. That is, in some respects, unsurprising. Ever since systematic studies of public attitudes to risk began in the 1950s, researchers have found that new threats are judged to be far more menacing than those that are longstanding, regardless of underlying differences in probabilities of occurrence.

    Moreover, the greater the extent to which risks are viewed as being incurred involuntarily, and as affecting large groups rather than single individuals, the more likely they will be considered more dangerous than they are.

    All those biases have been compounded by today’s media environment. Already in the mid-1980s, Roger Kasperson and his colleagues stressed the “social amplification” of risk that occurs through the media’s focus on catastrophic outcomes at the expense of those instances of a phenomenon that are managed successfully. Now, as the media competes frantically for attention, that process magnifies perceived risks more surely and swiftly than ever.

    It is, for instance, a fact that 92,000 Australians have died since the virus first hit our shores; but although COVID-19 accounts for only some 890 of those deaths, and for an even lower share of the total years of life lost, every new case leads the evening news, reinforcing its image as the grim reaper. One might have hoped that the experts would set the picture straight. Perhaps because they see their goal as being to frighten the public into compliance, they have, more often than not, done the opposite.

    Never was that clearer than when Jeannette Young, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, grievously misinterpreting a simulation undertaken at the University of Glasgow, claimed that “on average, people who died from COVID-19 lost 10 years of life”.

    Since the average age of the disease’s victims in Australia is more than 85, Young’s claim implies that those lost to COVID-19 would otherwise have survived into their mid-90s, despite multiple comorbidities. In other words, were it not for the virus, they would have died a decade after their cohort’s modal age at death — a claim that taxes the credulity of the credulous.

    In reality, the best and most recent study — undertaken by France’s National Institute of Demography, drawing on the actual outcomes of France’s first wave — finds that the vast majority of the virus’s victims were already close to the end of life.

    Overall, the disease reduced French life expectancy by one-tenth of a year for women and two-tenths of a year for men, which, while by no means trivial, is a smaller reduction than influenza caused in 2008, 2012 and 2015.

    None of that means that COVID-19 should be viewed as no more serious than the flu. On the contrary, until a vaccine or a cure become available, the case for prudence remains compelling, as does the need for effective control measures. There is, however, a vast difference between prudence, which rationally weighs likelihoods, and panic.

    Getting that balance right is no easy task, with plenty of scope for error either way. But if exaggerated perceptions of the dangers have dominated, it is not merely because of human fallibility; rather, it is also because they accord so readily with the catastrophic zeitgeist of the age.

    Fuelled by an apocalypse industry that feeds off the fear it spreads, every threat — from bushfires and droughts to viruses such as Zika — portends the end of life as we know it. With nature unleashing its final revenge on mankind, the moment one drama recedes, another rushes in to sustain the sense of impending doom.

    The result is a world view in which the chasms that yawn beneath us are invariably deeper and more menacing than the peaks that beckon us are high and inviting. Lost — or at least badly damaged — is the axiom of progress, the assumption, dynamic in its self-evidence, that although there are terrible setbacks, detours and blind alleys, humanity ultimately moves forward, with Australia advancing more than most.

    But no society can live by dread alone. And a society that stands quaking in the antechamber of its own extinction is condemned to a stagnation that no amount of stimulus spending can cure. Eternally “keeping a-hold of nurse, for fear of finding something worse”, it inevitably saps the ambition, aspiration and self-reliance on which sustained growth relies, replacing them with dependence and the desperate search for security. That, and not the staggering debt and unemployment the lockdowns have wreaked, is the greatest threat we face.

    And that is why tackling the fearmongers is so important. The facts, as far as COVID-19 is concerned, are becoming clear; it’s time our governments and their advisers proclaimed them from the rooftops.

  6. sfw
    #3612099, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Yep politicians and ‘medical experts’ around the world have scared the crap out of people. Why? In the case of politicians I can see the motive, a scared population looking for safety is easy to control and will vote for the ‘saviours’. The medical experts, well I don’t know, there are many who have criticised the governments but the most influential are still the ones informing gov policy, I guess that’s a coincidence of interest, the pollies reward the fear mongers and get praised for ‘saving lives’.

    Imagine if Churchill had pulled this sort of thing in WW2, “The Germans are coming! Everyone hide and do as you’re told”. In my daughters school, she says that the majority of students are terrified and think that if they catch wuflu they have a good chance of dying.

    Worst politicians and worst elite medical experts sin history.

  7. flyingduk
    #3612105, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Lets be clear ….Recent polls that show a majority of Australians support tough restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 may well reflect public perceptions of the risks associated with the disease.

    That support is predicated on the false belief that the control measures work, the disease is worse than it is, and that the government can simply print money forever, without consequence, to pay us all in the meantime.

  8. flyingduk
    #3612110, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:18 am

    Read that article this morning in The Australian, unlike some I have persevered with my subscription.

    You must be very forgiving: I cancelled mine a year ago due to their increasingly censorious attitude to my well reasoned comments.

  9. mem
    #3612113, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:21 am

    Andrews champions masks because masks acknowledge the rule of fear.

    Andrews is a control freak who gets his jollies off seeing people kowtow to him.

  10. Struth
    #3612121, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Name me a poll in recent history that has been correct, anywhere.

  12. RobK
    #3612125, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Thanks,
    A good article by HE.
    That said, McGowan, here in WA, seems to have amassed a large amount of political capital with the perception at least that the mining industry has been able to continue unabated because of the measures taken, powering the economy whilst simultaneously tickling a long existing secessionist fetish.
    Interesting times, not so much for the opposition in WA who seem to barely garner any interest from the punters I meet.

  13. H B Bear
    #3612136, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Anybody waiting for a solution from the W.A. Opposition will be pretty disappointed. This collection of time serving misfits that survived Barney’s wipeout are beyond hope and join Vic, SA and Qld as an irrelevant running joke. They can be safely ignored for the next decade.

  15. Matt
    #3612139, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:41 am

    “So have the best estimates of the IFR, with Stanford University professor John Ioannidis, in a paper soon to be published by the World Health Organisation, pointing out that the initial studies focused mainly on the epicentres of the pandemic with the highest death tolls, rather than looking at the full range of countries the disease had affected.

    Correcting for that bias, Ioannidis concludes that the global IFR from COVID-19 is 0.24 per cent, while that in countries such as Australia is as low as 0.1 per cent.”

    Ahh, the much lauded Ioannidis IFR estimate. This paper was first released as a preprint in May, and revised in June and then again in July, and roundly critiqued each time. If it’s such an important and quality paper, it would have been published already – I wonder what could account for the delay? The fact that it hasn’t been published yet might say something. And ‘correcting for bias’ seemingly doesn’t include his own on this particular issue. It reminds me of a quote by someone – ‘most published research findings are false.’ Now I wonder who said that?

    From the first preprint, Ioannidis also states IFR for influenza of 0.1% (0.2% in a bad year), so even if were were to believe Ioannidis (and I know you all will), then on his own figures it is 2.4x more deadly than influenza. At a minimum.

  16. H B Bear
    #3612158, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Those few that have not chucked in their Teh Australian subscription Chris Merrit outlines a potential legal challenge to Chairman Dan’s lockdown from a Jim’s Mowing franchisee who has seen their life savings wiped out. He sounds pissed.

  17. min
    #3612160, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Classic socialist agenda to defeat Current system to allow a takeover
    1. talk about it emotionally.
    2. Use language and rhetoric to promote fear.
    3. Sow seeds of fear eg pictures of Chinese dead or collapsing in the street.
    4. Urgent need for action
    5. Repeat over and over until it becomes normalised
    6. Only government can fix it private sector useless.
    7. Cite scientists, UN and quote alarming numbers (how many predicted to die initially?) .
    8.Leave it to big government with OTT rules and regulations.
    As Cats can observe the same Techniques used for Global Warming.

  18. H B Bear
    #3612161, posted on October 9, 2020 at 9:56 am

    In the business section if you want to take a look.

  19. Roger
    #3612168, posted on October 9, 2020 at 10:02 am

    COVID-19 accounts for only some 890 of those deaths

    One would like to see each of those deaths subjected to scrutiny by an independent medical examiner.

  20. Roger
    #3612172, posted on October 9, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Never was that clearer than when Jeannette Young, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, grievously misinterpreting a simulation undertaken at the University of Glasgow…

    Well, that is likely to happen when you put someone whose only post-graduate qualification is an MBA in charge of managing the response to a virus.

  21. tombell
    #3612179, posted on October 9, 2020 at 10:14 am

    I suspect the number of people in Oz who have died FROM wuhan flu rather than simply WITH it , is in the teens (if that) and that all were of advanced age. Breaking news – we all die from something and a respiratory impairment is a pretty common cause even without co-morbidities.

  22. OldOzzie
    #3612182, posted on October 9, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Could children have been our secret weapon against coronavirus?

    The virus appears virtually harmless for kids, so allowing them to become infected was a golden opportunity to build society’s herd immunity

    Yet after Imperial College published a paper a few days later suggesting that 500,000 lives could be lost and the NHS overwhelmed, the Government altered its masterplan (see video below) to complete suppression, and imposed countrywide lockdown measures.

    It is now becoming clear that they should have held their nerve.

    Imposing lockdown on an entire population has not just decimated the economy, but may cost more lives in the long term, if a vaccine is not found quickly.

    Buried in the now infamous ‘Report 9’ Imperial College modelling paper, was a warning that closing schools and asking everyone to socially distance would be deadly.

    It might seem counterintuitive, but the virus is virtually harmless for children, and usually mild for younger people, so allowing them to catch the disease would have built widespread immunity and prevented vulnerable people dying in the second wave.

    Now we are coming into the winter flu season with extremely low levels of population-wide immunity (perhaps just six per cent) and growing signs that this wave will be far more deadly than the first.

    Re-analysis of the Imperial Model by Edinburgh University suggests that more than quarter of a million people could die during the lifetime of the epidemic because herd immunity is not being allowed to build.

  23. Steve
    #3612186, posted on October 9, 2020 at 10:19 am

    ROger

    Yes – a coroner report in Victoriastan will never be forecoming as it will expose the massive theatre ( read: massive overexaggeration for political purposes ) covid truly is.

    When they published videos of New York hospitals which were allegedly “awash with covid patients”, in reality the ER was quiet. Hospital after hospital showed this.

    I did the stats for July & AUgust in Victoria – death rate was approx 1.9% average, but 99% of deaths ws in 65+ years age group. Hospitalizations was about 6%, ICU about 0.9%. This was consistent regardless of case numbers.

    Lets be blunt – covid appears to have been used as a trojan horse to sabotage democracy…..

