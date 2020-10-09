“Covid is God’s gift to the Left”

The heading is from Jane Fonda and she is referring to the Chinese flu.

You could tell just exactly where the moderator in the VPs debate was starting from when she began with the Democrat’s only issue, the China Virus. The issue was then brought back again when Kamala Harris focused on the mega-downturn that followed the lockdown that was introduced to deal with the Virus as if the lockdown had in any way been a failure of government policy and the fault of Donald Trump. The virus was not introduced deliberately, but once it arrived, became the Democrats’ opportunity to tear everything down that has been built since 2016 and as things are looking right now, to tear down much of what has been built up over the past century and a half.

So far as political principles go, the Democrats have nothing. Same with practical policies of growth and wealth creation. The left offer nothing. These are socialists. There is not a single reason to vote for them since no policy of theirs will improve the life of the vast majority of the country. Only their political leaders will benefit as in The Clinton Foundation and as with Joe Biden’s son. The Democrat ambition is to obliterate completely from as many minds as possible how well the economy had been travelling prior to the forecasts of potentially millions of deaths from Covid that were sprouted everywhere back in March, everyone of those forecasts having been proven utterly false. The terror however continues to be pumped out by the media in relation to a virus which was never as dangerous as originally foretold and which has virtually now disappeared as a lethal threat. This is the only reason that a majority of Americans might even contemplate for a moment turning to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as an answer to existing problems. But that is where we now are since many people are doing just that.

I know I am not supposed to say it or even think it, but I cannot help believing that the virus was amplified to the fullest extent by the left in the United States, along with the media, to provide momentum to an absolutely dead Democrat policy platform in the face of Donald Trump’s extraordinary successes that exist at every turn, both in foreign policy and domestically.

Fonda gives the game away. Covid plus its economic consequences is all the left has. But if they parley all this into a win next month, it will come with the destruction of the American economy, and more widely, even perhaps the destruction of Western civilisation as we know it. The introduction of the Green New Deal along with massive increases in public spending all directed towards large-scale increases in unproductive forms of investment, may well leave much of America and the West looking like a slightly more prosperous version of Venezuela today.

Covid is the major vulnerability the Republicans have, but it may yet be large enough to turn the election in the left’s direction.

Covid is, just as Jane Fonda says, “a gift to the left”. Even Kamala was able to make a feature case out of a problem for which the left can provide no answers at all (see New York state for just how well they have dealt with this supposed pandemic). The left has no answers to any problem at all but many may now think it does. And therein lies the problem.