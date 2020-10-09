Their ABC on Gategate

Hmmmmm. For just over $1 billion in funding this is what we’re getting.

No mention at all about a scandal where $1.1 million was paid into an Australian bank account to pervert the course of justice. As CL reported this morning, even the Wall Street Journal is now reporting the story.

The allegation is that a senior Vatican official, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, stole Vatican funds to wire to Australia to bribe individuals to help frame Cardinal George Pell on sexual abuse charges. His alleged goal was to derail Cardinal Pell’s investigation into suspicious financial activities at the Vatican. Cardinal Becciu denies wrongdoing but was recently fired.

This is huge. Astonishing allegation. The integrity of the Australian criminal justice is being questioned. Even challenged. Yet our $1 billion public broadcaster has nothing to say.

Mind you, neither the Victorian Attorney General or the Federal Attorney General have had anything to say either. You would think the Victorian DPP would also be very interested. Having looked like a complete turkey trying to reconcile the timing of the offense, while on her feet in front of the High Court, you’d think she would be a tad annoyed that anyone had povided false evidence to the Police or her office.