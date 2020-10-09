Their ABC on Gategate

Hmmmmm. For just over $1 billion in funding this is what we’re getting.
No mention at all about a scandal where $1.1 million was paid into an Australian bank account to pervert the course of justice. As CL reported this morning, even the Wall Street Journal is now reporting the story.
The allegation is that a senior Vatican official, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, stole Vatican funds to wire to Australia to bribe individuals to help frame Cardinal George Pell on sexual abuse charges. His alleged goal was to derail Cardinal Pell’s investigation into suspicious financial activities at the Vatican. Cardinal Becciu denies wrongdoing but was recently fired.
This is huge. Astonishing allegation. The integrity of the Australian criminal justice is being questioned. Even challenged. Yet our $1 billion public broadcaster has nothing to say.
Mind you, neither the Victorian Attorney General or the Federal Attorney General have had anything to say either. You would think the Victorian DPP would also be very interested. Having looked like a complete turkey trying to reconcile the timing of the offense, while on her feet in front of the High Court, you’d think she would be a tad annoyed that anyone had povided false evidence to the Police or her office.
The ABC (Anyone But Catholics) staff co-op have chosen their side. I expect the Media Watchdog to be on their trail this arvo.
This is the point where I bob up yet again to point out that, as of five minutes ago, the ABC’s website still returns zero mentions of Carl/Nick Beech, and a search on Operation Midland returns as its top hit the original reporting from 2015, when the now-debunked Beech allegations were first aired.
If any Cat can name one single positive story their ABC has done on George Pell, I will donate a year’s salary to the Friends of their ABC.
Its gotten so bad that I’m not even outraged anymore.
I think the Victoriastani DPP would be quite happy if they never heard the word “Pell” ever again (so that they can work up a response to the Lawyer X Royal Commisson).
Yet last year they were breathlessly reporting stories about searching for the bones of a missing teenager, Emmanuela Orlandi, supposedly hidden in the Vatican. (Plot spoiler: the bones weren’t found.)
ABC News about anything unapproved by communist central:
Depends on your definition of ‘positive…’
Do the crowing headlines and tweets announcing his conviction and jailing count?
(There are far better things to waste good money on than Their ABC and its Paid- And Paying- Shills…)
Agree but the odds for me not paying are much better than 7-0 😛
Not entirely unreported. But the religious and ethics area at RN is a bit isolated from the Online News offering. I’m guessing there may be some politics about that. Most of the RN presenters are mainline /liberal in their theologies, but of christian faith or none, since the retirement of Rachel Kohn. But not cut from the Louise Milligan cloth. They’ve reported on people like Deneen.
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/religionandethicsreport/conspiracy-bribes-rivals-george-pell-and-angelo-becciu-vatican/12738780
TheirABC HAS covered the mysterious $1.1 million transfer but not in News as you might expect. It is hidden away on everyone’s favourite radio program – the Religion and Ethics Report on RN.
I’m surprised you missed it, Sinc.
No. I haven’t bothered to listen.
Snap!
@ Lysander
This wasn’t bad. As I noted upthread, the subject specialists (West, Debien, Kohn, Meredith Lake) are miles more sophisticated in their reporting than Milligan and the general ‘investigative reporting’ that borders on the yellow press.
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/religionandethicsreport/april-8-2020/12125198
The Religion and Ethics guys don’t spend much time around the water cooler at Ultimo.
Not entirely unreported. But the religious and ethics area at RN is a bit isolated from the Online News offering.
I expected something might pop up there sooner or later.
St Pat’s wrote back to me about not putting Pell’s name back on honour board with a non-response response. Seems they’re not interested in rule of law nor exoneration.
I’m guessing there may be some politics about that. Most of the RN presenters are mainline /liberal in their theologies, but of christian faith or none, since the retirement of Rachel Kohn.
Which begs the question, when is Geraldine Doogue going to retire?
St Pat’s wrote back to me about not putting Pell’s name back on honour board with a non-response response. Seems they’re not interested in rule of law nor exoneration.
So all that talk about “justice” is just that…talk.
Yeah Roger, they said “here’s a link to a statement” and the statement just says “in 2018, the College determined to remove references to Cardinal Pell.” It’s not a statement at all… and there’s no rationale behind it.
St Pat’s obviously think they’re better qualified than 7 High Court Justices, the Federal Government (who still {rightfully} allow Pell to retain Companion of Order of Australia) and NSW Govt (who still {rightfully} allow Pell to retain Centenary Medal”).
Nobody has spent longer waiting for a Quentin Dumpster Long Goodbye,
St Pat’s obviously think they’re better qualified than 7 High Court Justices, the Federal Government (who still {rightfully} allow Pell to retain Companion of Order of Australia) and NSW Govt (who still {rightfully} allow Pell to retain Centenary Medal”).
It’s an insult to Cardinal Pell and a cowardly disgrace.
And I’m not even a Catholic.
It isn’t simply removing of names.
There is an honour board of St Pat’s old boys who have taken religious orders.
They have drawn a line through Pell with a footnote about “respeck for victims” or somesuch.
The only other name to get that treatment is Ridsdale.
The principal of St Pat’s is an unmitigated xunt.
I love how they speak of ‘pressure to modernise’.
What pressure? From whom? What might their agenda be?
But the ABC is not there to inform. It is there to signal by semaphore what opinions are to be today.
At $1 billion plus, and they are still crap at being bad.
Well they do keep the appalling ‘Q&A’ in the ‘Entertainment’ division so it cannot be held up to the standards of even the ABC’s news and current affairs.