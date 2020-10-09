These socialists are so ignorant

Loved the front page quote in The Oz today from the Leader of the Opposition: “I want a country that makes things, creates wealth – and shares it.”

That is, of course, what we already have. That is what the market economy and the price system automatically do. What he means, he wants to take from those who make things and create wealth and give it to those who do not.

Then there’s the front page of The Herald Sun: West Gate Bridge Sinking. This too underscores what socialists never get, that all existing assets have to be maintained, and this maintenance takes up a lot of our resource base. The socialists prefer to distribute. I guess they will have to sell Victoria to the Chinese to get these things done.

Three stories at the Oz as well that all point in the same direction:

Daniel Andrews not so much a dictator as a world-class bungler

Coronavirus: Offended Jenny Mikakos lobs political grenades at Daniel Andrews

Politics Now: Daniel Andrews silent on scathing Jenny Mikakos attack

And our education system is so defunct that no one any longer even knows why it’s all falling apart.