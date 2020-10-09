These socialists are so ignorant

Loved the front page quote in The Oz today from the Leader of the Opposition: “I want a country that makes things, creates wealth – and shares it.”
That is, of course, what we already have. That is what the market economy and the price system automatically do. What he means, he wants to take from those who make things and create wealth and give it to those who do not.
Then there’s the front page of The Herald Sun: West Gate Bridge Sinking. This too underscores what socialists never get, that all existing assets have to be maintained, and this maintenance takes up a lot of our resource base. The socialists prefer to distribute. I guess they will have to sell Victoria to the Chinese to get these things done.
Three stories at the Oz as well that all point in the same direction:
Daniel Andrews not so much a dictator as a world-class bungler
Coronavirus: Offended Jenny Mikakos lobs political grenades at Daniel Andrews
Politics Now: Daniel Andrews silent on scathing Jenny Mikakos attack
Former Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has blamed Daniel Andrews’ subversion of Cabinet processes for the hotel quarantine program’s failings, allegations the Victorian Premier denies. Amid a virus spike in NSW, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the refusal of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to open the state’s borders is ‘illogical’.
And our education system is so defunct that no one any longer even knows why it’s all falling apart.
Then, of course, one must remember that it is a total complete scam, since the “test” they are using provides utter nonsense.
https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
And of course the Coronavirus that causes the imaginary disease is is no more real than ‘global warming”.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/10/08/the-smoking-gun-where-is-the-coronavirus-the-cdc-says-it-isnt-available/
We’ve been conned!
The West Gate bridge maintenance and flow-on conditions are a nice little earner for the CFMMEU and their members. Victoriastani taxpayers less so.
Maurice Newman jolted me when he said in an interview the other day that the Government & the Opposition are just 2 manifestations of Socialism (or words to that effect) – one is just a milder form than the other.
Witless Whitmer still has one up on Dickears cos he hasn’t staged his own kidnapping yet.
Funny definition of sharing.