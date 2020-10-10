Light Supremacist

Washington Post/Reuters: Alleged Whitmer ‘kidnap’ plotter Daniel Harris a Black Lives Matter protester.
-
I am shocked!
Every.
Single.
Time.
Not Making Headlines: Alleged “Right-wing” Militia Member Arrested for Plot Against Gov. Whitmer Was Black Lives Matter Protester and Sympathizer
Cannot possibly be! A BLM protester who really, really must be a white supremist, just has to be.
Or it could be someone just sick and tired of the great goddess Whitmer.
Im waiting till Monty chimes in to accuse them of being KKK members and right wing before we can say for sure they were anarchists.
Its the only way to be sure.
That makes three lefty activists/anarchists so far, since Brandon Caserta and Pete Musico were outed as anti-Trump anarchists on Thursday.
If these guys are representative of what the FBI says is the “right wing extremist threat” then it suggests someone has been telling fibs again.
If these guys are representative of what the FBI says is the “right wing extremist threat” then it suggests someone has been telling fibs again.
The FBI should be renamed the FIB. 🙂
“We’re going to crash! Project! Project! Project!”
This was the report I had in mind.
CRAZY! DHS Homeland Threat Assessment Omits Antifa (8 Oct, via Instapundit)
I can’t actually recall any real right wing white supremacist attacks. There some school shootings but those usually were lefty nutters. So I have no idea what the DHS is sniffing. Maybe I was unkind to the FBI, but I strongly suspect they’re in bed with the DHS after what Wray said about voter fraud last month.
Not again? The ACME revolution continues.
More garage nazis.
I don’t do twitter or any anti social media but reading the comments on this thread the left is absolutely off their collective nuts. The alternate history is strong with this lot.
Hes an antifa , black lives matter \, marxist , Biden supportin KKKextreme right wing psycho patient yeah , right , a typical deploreable Trup man .
This can’t be. The bin chicken was absolutely certain that it was a right wing milisha member. He looked at various links provided by others, but he could not see any anarchist flag in them, and anyway, anarchists would never ever associate with the noble members of Antifa.
Yes, for the simple reason that there haven’t been any.
The violent right wing white supremicist is a leftist invented myth that they pray will become reality.
Oh well, nothing to see here now. Must have been a mistake
The initial headlines have put the message out there. The later corrections rarely are permitted to reach consciousness.
The media is a weapon of the enemy.
PB is right. The lie has already travelled the world before the truth has had a chance to get to the front door. And, yes, the media is a very big problem.