Light Supremacist

Posted on 12:56 pm, October 10, 2020 by currencylad

Washington Post/Reuters: Alleged Whitmer ‘kidnap’ plotter Daniel Harris a Black Lives Matter protester.

  2. zyconoclast
    #3613657, posted on October 10, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Every.
    Single.
    Time.

  4. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #3613664, posted on October 10, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Cannot possibly be! A BLM protester who really, really must be a white supremist, just has to be.
    Or it could be someone just sick and tired of the great goddess Whitmer.

  5. thefrollickingmole
    #3613680, posted on October 10, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Im waiting till Monty chimes in to accuse them of being KKK members and right wing before we can say for sure they were anarchists.

    Its the only way to be sure.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3613686, posted on October 10, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    That makes three lefty activists/anarchists so far, since Brandon Caserta and Pete Musico were outed as anti-Trump anarchists on Thursday.

    If these guys are representative of what the FBI says is the “right wing extremist threat” then it suggests someone has been telling fibs again.

  7. Some History
    #3613696, posted on October 10, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    If these guys are representative of what the FBI says is the “right wing extremist threat” then it suggests someone has been telling fibs again.

    The FBI should be renamed the FIB. 🙂

  8. John A
    #3613717, posted on October 10, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Washington Post/Reuters: Alleged Whitmer ‘kidnap’ plotter Daniel Harris a Black Lives Matter protester.

    “We’re going to crash! Project! Project! Project!”

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3613718, posted on October 10, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    This was the report I had in mind.

    CRAZY! DHS Homeland Threat Assessment Omits Antifa (8 Oct, via Instapundit)

    In the fight to make the government figure out that Antifa is a danger, the DHS has once again left them out of the Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA). After all the riots, looting, burning, attacks on journalists, they only listed “white supremacists” as the most important domestic danger to National Security.

    Excerpt from the Report:

    “As Secretary, I am concerned about any form of violent extremism. That is why we design our programs to be threat agnostic – ensuring that we can combat a broad range of domestic threats. However, I am particularly concerned about white supremacist violent extremists who have been exceptionally lethal in their abhorrent, targeted attacks in recent years.”

    I can’t actually recall any real right wing white supremacist attacks. There some school shootings but those usually were lefty nutters. So I have no idea what the DHS is sniffing. Maybe I was unkind to the FBI, but I strongly suspect they’re in bed with the DHS after what Wray said about voter fraud last month.

  10. H B Bear
    #3613732, posted on October 10, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Not again? The ACME revolution continues.

  12. Jock
    #3613737, posted on October 10, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    I don’t do twitter or any anti social media but reading the comments on this thread the left is absolutely off their collective nuts. The alternate history is strong with this lot.

  13. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3613747, posted on October 10, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Hes an antifa , black lives matter \, marxist , Biden supportin KKKextreme right wing psycho patient yeah , right , a typical deploreable Trup man .

  14. Boambee John
    #3613757, posted on October 10, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    This can’t be. The bin chicken was absolutely certain that it was a right wing milisha member. He looked at various links provided by others, but he could not see any anarchist flag in them, and anyway, anarchists would never ever associate with the noble members of Antifa.

  15. Zatara
    #3613768, posted on October 10, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    I can’t actually recall any real right wing white supremacist attacks.

    Yes, for the simple reason that there haven’t been any.

    The violent right wing white supremicist is a leftist invented myth that they pray will become reality.

  16. Davo
    #3613772, posted on October 10, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Oh well, nothing to see here now. Must have been a mistake

  17. PB
    #3613783, posted on October 10, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    The initial headlines have put the message out there. The later corrections rarely are permitted to reach consciousness.

    The media is a weapon of the enemy.

  18. dover_beach
    #3613861, posted on October 10, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    PB is right. The lie has already travelled the world before the truth has had a chance to get to the front door. And, yes, the media is a very big problem.

