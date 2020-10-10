Australians watching American politics according to the NYT

If you have had any doubts about the quality of insights found in the New York Times, they can now be put to rest: Australians Watching American Politics: ???!!!!***$%%#. Here’s how it starts:
Australians used to talk about American politics the way they talk about sport — they followed the ups and downs, marveled at the competitor, and tried to game out who would win.
This year? It’s more like the discussion of a car wreck involving a neighbor or an uncle.
For months, friends and even strangers have been asking if my relatives are healthy, worried they may have perished in the American coronavirus catastrophe. And this week, after a debacle of a debate and the news that President Trump and Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, I saw and heard more than just empathy — also shock, dismay, fear, heartbreak and just head-shaking alarm.
Van Badham, a commentator who often writes for The Guardian (and occasionally the New York Times Opinion section), replied to my tweet about Mr. Trump’s positive test result with what many Australians seem to be feeling:
“I just
I can’t
I mean
What
Oh god”
My very reaction and so well put. All the news that’s fit to be ignored.
Might also add in this from Paul Krugman on the NYT editorial page: Trump Is Killing the Economy Out of Spite. So much to choose from but this will have to do:
Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but he is.
Trump’s vindictiveness has become a major worry as the election approaches. He has already signaled that he won’t accept the result if he loses, which seems increasingly likely though not certain. Nobody knows what chaos, possibly including violence, he may unleash if the election doesn’t go his way.
Even aside from that concern, however, a defeated Trump would still be president for two and a half months. Would he spend that time acting destructively, in effect taking revenge on America for rejecting him?
Well, we got a preview of what a lame-duck Trump presidency might look like Tuesday. Trump hasn’t even lost yet, but he abruptly cut off talks on an economic relief package millions of Americans desperately need (although as of Thursday he seemed to be backtracking). And his motivation seems to have been sheer spite.
Why do we need economic relief? Despite several months of large employment gains, America has only partly recovered from horrific job losses in the early months of the pandemic — and the pace of recovery has slowed to a relative crawl. All indications are that the economy will remain weak for many months, maybe even years.
How long it takes for recovery to be complete, in spite of all the employment gains already, will depend on who wins the election. Obama-Biden couldn’t effect a recovery following the GFC although they had eight years to try. Not in a single year did the economy grow faster than three percent! You know Einstein’s definition of political insanity about continuing with policies that fail. I only hope we are not given the opportunity to find out for ourselves as the Democrats once again try their Keynesian economic magic.
“For months, friends and even strangers have been asking if my relatives are healthy, worried they may have perished in the American coronavirus catastrophe.’
The catastrophe has killed at most 210,000 Americans, though the CDC reckons only about 10,000 can reasonably be said to have been killed by it.. On the other hand about 3 million americans die in total every year, which means there’s a 12-15 fold “catastrophe” every year.
The people who are “worried” must be total f’wits. Anyone who dies due to Covid19 would be dead now anyway. 90% died after being put into aged care to die, and this is somehow a big deal, FFS?
Van Badham global idiot.
Is Paul Krugman demented?
Our lovely Van. Even reading her name makes me want to vomit. One of the things that made me become a conservative over the last decade so I guess I should thank her!
“I curse the earth beneath the c..t that spawned John Howard. I spit into the air he breathes,” she tweeted in 2013.
Ms Badham, who is married to the chief of staff to ACTU secretary Sally McManus, said of cabinet minister Greg Hunt on October 23, 2013: “Greg Hunt is an insult to the word “c..t.” She also tweeted an attack against then opposition leader Mr Abbott: “Yep. A c..t with all the sex appeal of a corpse’s eyehole.”
I suspect that m0nty gets much of his “facts” from the NYT.
To quote Andrew Klavan, “NYT, a former newspaper”
Pandering to the parochial vanity of Strayans is one of the main functions of our media – fun to see their US comrades in arms parlaying that for their audience.
Rita Panahi’s tweet about there not being enough popcorn in the world for the presidential debates was funny and spot on.
The Karen Van Badhams of the world are the butt of the joke.
Pass the popcorn.
Loathsome creature- full of hate, spite and poison. What’s her problem I wonder.
Gee Milt, for a mo I thought you were talking about me!
Australians watch the NYT implode.
And she still Tweets. I have been banned from Twitter and The Guardian. I prefer to post on sites with people i disagree with but the lefties do not like me. So i guess people protested my comments and got me banned. I said some things i regret but nothing like the sewer comments that people said to me.
methinks the author doth project too much
Haha. Bad Van is as representative of Australia as a Chinese-manufactured souvenir boomerang.
Neil, I regard your being banned by the Guardian should be acknowledged by your fellow Cats as a source of pride. We should create our own list of awards!
To espouse my native Glesca. “Ye widnae piss doon Badhams throat if her chest wis oan fire”. After 57 years here its still better in Scots.
The NYT is nothing but a rag if they print this Troll.
I’m tempted to just say ‘Nick Sandmann’ to those cretins at the NYT and WSJ. Long may he prosper and sue!!
Sweet little upside down cake, cares and woes you got em’
Poor little upside down cake, your top is on your bottom.
Alas little upside down cake, your troubles never stop!
Because little upside down cake, your bottoms on your top
That’s the news, folks.
Ffs they consulted a complete [email protected] as an exemplar of Straya?
I will admit i could have said things differently but the rules are lefties can say whatever they want and righties have to be polite.
But i suspect i got banned at The Guardian because i lost my temper when some leftie tried to antagonise me when he said the “lying rodent” got an extra $334B from the mining boom from 2004-2007 and that is why Howard/Coalition was able to run surplus budgets.
I told the guy in anger that Treasury said the govt, not Howard, got an extra $334B from 2004-2011 ie over 8 years and that Rudd/Swan got most of that money which they wasted. I suspect i then got reported.
ALP/Greens just lie and make stuff up. I must admit the Australia i grew up in is totally different to the Australia i meet online
Not you llama lol
The fact that the NYT quotes Van Badham says everything you need to know about the “newspaper of record”.
Economic idiocy on display yet again.
Employment growth is a lagging indicator, probably even trails behind business investment spending.