First they came for the Jews, but I did nothing because I'm not a Jew. Then they came for the socialists, but I did nothing because I'm not a socialist. Then they came for the Catholics, but I did nothing because I'm not a Catholic. Finally, they came for me, but by then there was no one left to help me.— Martin Niemoller
Open Forum: October 10, 2020
No need to ask a Qlder until the end of the Reign of the Jug-Eared Monarch.
For the remainder of the Celestial Era of Dan Xiaoping the answer shall be: “Not bluddee much”
Andrew Bolt’s blog is so low energy these days even Biden would be able to keep up with it.
A Turnbull Lite political machine man.
Continuing following Zulu’s Ben Roberts Smith Oz article post in previous thread.
This SAS patrol action has been mentioned in press articles before but some extra bits of info included here.
To put it into context this was about a year after the SEALS incident portrayed in the movie Lone Survivor. A similar scenario with somebody coming up who may have discovered the patrol. Then have to make the decision what to do. The patrol commander Sgt Matt Locke and Ben RS thought it prudent to take out the threat, as they saw it, whereas CPL M and another took the opposite view. Article indicates there were 6 in the patrol and so far we dont know what the other two thought but suggests was a 4 – 2 decision. Locke was in charge so it was his decision to make. Quite frankly I have no problem with it if he made that decision based on the security of his mem.
Unfortunately Locke was subsequently killed. Both Locke and RS were awarded Medal for Gallantry for the action in the article. I am guessing CPL M did not get one. However I have seen previous articles that mention RS’s differing accounts about what happened and this is shown below. RS has commented previously that he was confused due to multiple deployments and passage of time.
Either way, if I was being deployed (note : never served) to a war zone I know who I would want alongside me.
“But Mr Roberts-Smith told the Australian War Memorial in February 2011 that “a couple of blokes” came close to the observation post, potentially compromising the hideout.“(They) just walked up literally, probably about two hours before dark, walked straight up to the front of the OP.”
He said the patrol’s job was “not to start a fight”, but believing the insurgents may have spotted the patrol, he and Sergeant Matt Locke, who was killed in action in 2007, “hunted them down and got rid of them”.He said the gunfire set off a flare carried by one of the insurgents in a “chest rig”, which attracted the attention of other enemy fighters.
In a later interview with The Australian, in April 2011, Mr Roberts-Smith said he and Sgt Locke engaged just a single armed insurgent who walked within 30m of the position”.
Seven men have been charged after an inquiry into child sex offences involving girls aged between 12 and 16.
The men allegedly committed the offences in Redditch, Worcestershire, against nine girls under the age of 16.
Those charged include Abdul Hussain, 21, Arslan Tazarab, 24, Ethashan Tazarab, 20, Numan M00hammed, 22, Usmaan Asghar, 21, Usman Ali, 27, and Richard Jonathan Weaver, 27.
Link
I check out the DPRK News Service
@DPRK_News enjoys near total freedom to publish the truth.
twostix #3613063, posted on October 10, 2020, at 12:08 am
I gave up a long time ago when anti-‘common sense’ trolls invaded in such numbers that all you could see was electronic tear gas.
Top 15! Opa!
(sigh) Still the Twelfth Man.
Awww, got sniped, not even a benchwarmer this time.
Courier Paywall
REVEALED: SECRET BORDER PASS FOR EXEC HIGH FLYER
One of Australia’s top corporate highfliers has been allowed to skip hotel quarantine and isolate in a luxury Brisbane residence after relocating with her family from the COVID hotspot of Victoria, just days after a man with terminal brain cancer was forced to quarantine in a hotel.
The Vatican has become a brawling disgrace under this pope…
The Church has seen nothing like this for centuries…
Syncretism in Abu Dhabi, apostosy re China, heresy re the Amazon…
https://twitter.com/cnalive/status/1313992509824151552
I knew Anna was lying when she said this.
“Premier Palaszczuk claimed the decision to set the deadline was made by health experts at the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee – the national body which is leading Australia’s response to the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
But sources close to the matter say this is false, the Saturday Telegraph reported.
Just one person in a AHPPC meeting suggested a 48-hour deadline could be used to determine if an area was a ‘COVID controlled zone’, according to sources.
The proposal was discussed but eventually slapped down by other health experts and never went before the federal government and national cabinet – the key decision-making bodies in charge of implementing medical advise from the medical community, the source said.
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian slammed the 48-hour deadline as something the Queensland government ‘plucked out of, I don’t know where.’
‘I’ve never heard that advice before,’ she stated on Friday as the bitter war of words continued between the two leaders.
Her health minister Brad Hazzard later described the arbitrary timeline as ‘cruel’ and accused Ms Palaszczuk trying to ‘look tough’.
‘It’s simply on the back of the Queensland election,’ he remarked”.
Answer my Questions Brett.
It’s obvious you have a little bitchy thing against me but don’t let that stop you from answering my questions.
Sco Mo is supporting the border closures no matter what he says, and Dan Andrews is a communist tyrannical dictator and after all he has done , and the power he has taken by force of arms, you seem to think that Pate Credlin proving he is a liar is going to have some effect on something.
So again I ask you, what do you and Peta think she is going to achieve?
I am calling her all the names under the sun for a reason.
She knows Corona virus didn’t cause those deaths, it’s just handy party politics to go along with it, as is the entire Liberal party.
She therefore starts from a dishonest point which actually helps the narrative that this nothingburger of a virus is a killer.
It’s dishonest on her part.
She thinks, and it seems you do to, that proving he is a liar will bring this whole thing to a close when in fact she is just reinforcing a false narrative to keep the people of Victoria and the rest of us under tyrannical control by claiming Andrews is responsible for not handling such a killer disease properly, when it is no such thing and everybody knows it now.
So she gets catches him out as a liar.
What then, brainwave?
What will happen then?
Take your time.
Only a Labor-linked highflier would be given that privilege.
Is SHE named?
Sounds like Anna Bligh.
Zulu,
Zulu,
I found this article – it makes interesting reading about that.
https://insidestory.org.au/the-true-story-of-western-australia-and-the-gst/
She’s on a mission from God.
From CM.
One of Australia’s top corporate highfliers was allowed to skip hotel quarantine and isolate in a luxury Brisbane residence after relocating with her family from the COVID hotspot of Victoria.
The Courier-Mail can reveal multi-millionaire former Jetstar boss Jayne Hrdlicka, who is regularly photographed alongside the rich and famous in her role as Tennis Australia chair, was granted an exemption from Queensland’s strict quarantine rules on September 26.
Tom Hanks and the US production crew for director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic were given the green light to quarantine in their own hotel
Ms Hrdlicka is a key figure with the US-based venture capitalists, Bain Capital, who took over embattled Virgin Airlines.
The family’s exemption from hotel quarantine came amid sensitive negotiations with the Palaszczuk Government over its controversial $200 million stake in the airline.
The decision has sparked new allegations of “favouritism for the rich and famous” as Labor and the LNP end the first week of the election campaign.
It is understood Queensland Health granted the exemption to the US-born Ms Hrdlicka on compassionate grounds because her husband is battling cancer and required to undertake chemotherapy.
Article mentions more cases of those in favour and those not.
From previous OT-
My understanding, and I’m going back thirty years, is that you could pass “Selection” and be told at the end of the whole course “You are a good soldier, who would be an asset to any other unit, but you wouldn’t really fit into the Regiment. “
I am of the understanding that this is still the case (at least until The Agenda- Whose smokes and mirrors we are pretending to cough at and be mesmerised by like the mugs we are assumed to be- Is fully enacted), but I cannot help but wonder if standards were very mildly bent as things got busy post-1999, and/or Selection and Cadre might still just not quite expose the psyche in the way that actual operations do.
And all the subsequent side-taking, offences and exploitable animosities that come from stressed, damaged and overworked men, all of whom recover from their injuries at different rates and need different support to fully recover. Little to none of which was available within the Regiment or outside.
As usual, the political types (uniformed and not) who created impossible,inexplicable and legally mendacious ROEs and conditions for fighting, who did not elucidate a strategy and who just expected he fighting troops to fight their way out, will write their memoirs, collect their shill bonuses amd sinecures, and continue to damage and demoralise the Warriors in all services of the ADF as hey amd their protegés go…
(No Cats, don’t appoint me to SecDef in the as-yet mythical Catallaxy Parliament/Government. No senior officer likes NCOs sorting things out completely by themselves, and the outcome would not be pretty. You’d get your Warriors back, but too many legal and ethical lines might be crossed in doing so…)
Driving home, detouring through the brisbane outer suburbs today I noticed something weird.
Every single LNP sign with candidate I saw is a woman.
Obvious pandering is, a little obvious LNP.
Or the LNP men might be letting the lady’s auxillary take a fall this election (that they certainly don’t want to win – that’s obvious).
what will happen is that directions will be found not to have been given by the CHO
… ie … psychopathic maximum downfall
QLD’ers prolly won’t notice
I said at the time that those 747’s that suddenly were flying over our house daily through April – June (never one before and never one since) weren’t avoiding the city for nothing (nor flying back over the ocean empty).
This entire thing: “lockdowns” and “travel bans” has only really affected the city dwelling aussie proles.
You know, thinking out loud, you really should question the accuracy of these polls.
There’s a revealed preference, which says a lot. Poll after poll and then some indicate strongly that Americans hate the MSM to a degree never seen. I’d say that GOP supporters would hate the MSM even more!
Now ask yourself this. You’re a GOP supporter and believe the MSM are a bunch of dishonest sacks of shit. A polling firm calls that you know is aligned with a MSM firm. How fucking helpful are you going to be? A lot? Not much, or do you want to see that scum destroyed with egg all over their face?
It was reported that ~10% of GOP supporters refuse to divulge their vote to pollsters. Another 10% of so-called independents are more or less doing the same thing. What percentage of GOP voters are out there straight-out lying to these polling firms to just fuck them over? Another 10%? I don’t know but I’d say it’s not zero and could be very high.
I was just texting with a pal in the US.
He said this:
It may not be 20%, but there will be a huge number of invalid votes cast and it won’t be GOP supporters.
Credlin is playing an old game and going by old rules.
That’s not the game or the rules anymore.
Her Husband is the leading king maker in the Liberal party and she got a job as PA because of it, as Canberra is like the ABC, it’s quite interbred.
Shit is serious now, and the people with the guns are all that count.
She got so frustrated tonight she swore on television and her voice broke, she nearly cried.
But that was out of frustration.
Dan had her number today and they may have all told her she had done a good job but it’s completely ridiculous.
He has the guns, the public service and the media in his pocket.
He has no conscience.
He knows he is killing people and he loves it. He loves playing god and he hates the world.
As I told her on facebook, it’s embarrassing watching her learn the realities of socialism in front of the entire nation.
I mean ever word.
She has never understood freedom and is an agrarian socialist’s daughter at best.
Podium!
(Well … it’s a fuckin’ big podium!)
Struth,
I agree that the figures are inflated. CMO VIC has said they count those who die with Covid as dying of it. I have seen two stories where VIC families questioned cause of death as it clearly was not Covid.
I see me disagreeing with you and pointing out my difference of opinion means I have a “little bitchy thing against you”. Get over yourself as I generally try to ignore your multiple daily rants. However Credlin is doing a good job and if you are too stupid to acknowledge that then not much I can do to change your mind. I guess your view is that it is much better that all journalists and commentators just play dead and take all the crap as fact that Andrews has fed the public and the inquiry. Oh wait, you think the VIC hotel quarantine investigation should be targeted at ScoMO and the LNP. Sorry if you are confused about what Credlin is doing and that you think it is not important. If I was Andrews I would be feeling some extra pressure seeing her turning up at future press conferences. The reason being she knows the facts and is not afraid to have a go at him.
Riddle me this genius. If Sco Mo is supporting the border closure why did he withdraw the ADF from the NSW roadblocks recently. Anna and Miles were most upset and asked him to change his mind.
Would love to continue to chat but off to bed. Feel free to comment as will return later today. Looking forward to your next letter to an unknown Senator. Credlin cant compare to your efforts.
you think you live in a national federation of states?
Andrews has proven that what QLD thinks is irrelevant
What Morrison thinks is … irrelevant
What the high court thinks is … redundant
let’s hope you dumb fucks up north can get out of this tangle … and in the West
thing is, you skanky GST takers dont have the depth or clout to deal with it economically or legally
you should STFU and get on-side
mind how you vote fuckwits
“As I told her on facebook”.
She will be devastated at your comprehensive analysis. I mean seriously she should let you front her shows and write her columns.
and in the West
thing is, you skanky GST takers dont have the depth or clout to deal with it economically or legally</em
That's SIR skanky GST taker to you, fucko.
I have standards, you know…
*Sniffs sniffily before taking a suitably haughty quaff of whiskey, belches and farts so hard his trousers fly off and stick to the opposite wall…* 🧐🧐🧐
sorry … Angers excluded
😁
glenfiddich 12 ?
Hmmmm
Answer my questions Brett.
You just make declarations, and therefore we should all just accept it.
“”Credlin is doing a good job”
But you can’t tell us how and totally ignore points made like she helps fan the fear narrative by this approach while being too stupid to see that if she does get him on lying, it won’t change a thing.
So all up a negative.
Spare me her help, it’s just making matters worse.
She’s just helping to scare people about a non deadly virus , in the hope of getting a political opponent out of office, and this tact will not achieve that.
She is not fighting for truth and her nation.
She is doing this for the Liberal party.
She may end up proving he lied and we’ll all scream blue murder on the right side of politics.
Then what?
Sorry but I get annoyed with people who still think they are living in pre 2020 Australia, due to denialism.
Or in Credlin’s case, being too close to the Liberals to make a decent analysis.
Another “Kamala Harris”, sucks like a Dyson?
Spin vs real power in the Hunchback, who has SloMo by the short and curlies – lack-of-Credlin doing SloMo’s dirty work for him, when there’s a cigarette paper of difference between the two regards the beer bug?
If “Sco Mo” wanted to end this ridiculous state border thing he could have done so in a heartbeat by going to the high court and pointing to the constitution, to start with.
Then if that mysteriously didn’t work, done what every other PM has done for a century and blackmailed Victoria and QLD in the budget. And if that didn’t work just passed a law banning the states from preventing people entering and leaned on the high court to support it, like has happened reliably every few years for a century.
He hasn’t done any of these things, because he supports this.
Just like the non-Quarantining cruise Medics – we live in a two tier society, Comrade.
Gotta say, Credlin has never really interested me.
She’s just a big hair Coulter whose loyalty is to the Liberal Party organisation rather than to principle.
He’s a slimy [email protected], no wonder they call him Scummo.
Sco Mo subcontracted his law making responsibilities regarding quarantine out to the states in the first place.
Totally unconstitutional and deliberately done.
He is solely responsible for enabling the little state tyrants who he is now bust funding with our children’s taxes.
He makes little symbolic statements or has a little moan about his hands being tied here and there and it sucks the Bretts of this world right in.
scary innit?
She’s party before country and while her party are as anti Australian as they are, and as global socialist as they are, I say again, she starts fighting Andrews from a dishonest position at the start, and no matter what she has on him, it’s not going to stick and if it does it won’t change anything.
PM John Curtin passed a law that literally stole the state’s tax offices and their furniture. High court waved it through.
But PM Scomo is on legally thin ice regarding whether Australian states can suddenly, in 2020, become mini countries inside the commonwealth complete with border checkpoints, defacto passports and all-powerful dictatorships running them.
Yeah, nah. He either doesn’t care, or he supports this.
I’m running a bob each way at this point, too hard to tell.
JC, here’s what I think and I may be wrong…
After what the Democrats have done over the past four years and, more recently, with an actual terrorist campaign in the streets, a majority of voters intend to punish the Democrats/media by supporting Trump. The polls are meaningless. We have no idea how they’re really formulated but we do know the people doing the formulating are corrupt liars whose goal right now – as it was last time – is to demoralise Republicans into staying home in sufficient numbers to push Democrats over the advantage line.
I don’t know what bust funding is but it sounds cool.
let’s hope you dumb fucks up north can get out of this tangle😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
You so funny!
Matrix, us dumb fux up nawth are going to vote ALP back in.
Given the standard of the Qld state LNP this isn’t as bad as it may first seem.
Classic clusterfux would be ALP minority govt with support of Three x Greens.
Not sure how long it would last – almost certainly the Green price would be cancelling of Adani & any other mine, plus burning Cloive at the stake.
It’d go downhill, nay over a cliff, from there.
Best outcome, LNP pony girl gets up but her Emily’s List govt requires support of Katter/Hanson. (Just ponder a while that the LNP would require either or both Katter & Hanson as an influence of common sense)
NSW Premier Jack Lang could have spared himself a lot of trouble by just banning Canberran’s from ever entering NSW.
Strangely the thought never occured to him to wield his magnificent NSW Nationalist border power that no premier knew they had until they all discovered it this year.
It may also have been somewhat problematic enforcing such a power on a generation of returned Lighthorse & AIF.
You can only go on what you can see two stix and based on the facts before us, Sco Mo is a criminal who has ignored the constitution and enabled the global socialist coup d’etat to happen here as well.
Going by what we haven’t seen and what we now know, it’s not unreasonable to assume there is no virus at all.
I’ll concede there might be one, but the admissions now for the last 6 months of how it is corruptly reported regards cause of death, and the testing would pick up any old corona virus, any cold, and is not reliable anyway, the fact that they keep pushing the cases narrative, if you came to the conclusion there wasn’t a covid 19 virus at all, no one could call you a quack, in all seriousness.
I don’t know what bust funding is but it sounds cool.
Here in Sandgroperstan, that means trying to entice people to spend their Jobseeker/Keeper payments on breast implants!
Only 2 problems face this Anger in this noble and admirable goal:
1) My employer’s workload soared from April onwards due to the Miners staying in play, and their fleets continuing to wear out wheels. So no sit-down money for me.
2) I like being able to see where I am going, I like to be able to aim the stream at the urinal, and I work around enough protruding edges and pointy bits that an unguarded sneeae would result in a loud [POP!] and an expensive waste of money.
Still, in an age when governments, boffins, real estate packagers, agenda pushers amd the proverbial frover’s dog would love you to use your super to pursue their own ends, I think bust funding is perfectly normal. Economically unacceptable to this Anger, but societally normal.
Scenes like this must give serious pollsters pause to wonder if the info they’re collecting is going to even be remotely replicated at the ballot box.
Brave Sir Scummo hid behind CMO Brendan Murphy and then the “National Cabinet”.
LockDAN is the resultant monster that Scummo created.
Quarantine Stations were initially set up for quarantining immigrants – not citizens.
If “Sco Mo” wanted to end this ridiculous state border thing he could have done so in a heartbeat by going to the high court and pointing to the constitution, to start with.
Even simpler than that. If he can deploy the ADF to harass Australian Citizens then he can deploy the ADF to keep the state borders open. But of course he wouldn’t do that, they’re all members of the same stinking club.
‘Night all.
Try not to burn the place down while I’m gone (I want to join in, too… ☹️ ).
Time to dream of Scones, cheese, Tea, Enish cooking, Nigella Lawson (wa-ho!) and inappropriate things to spend government money on…
Sal, its annoying when the righties get a proper re-election and they start banging on about mandates.
it’s scary when the lefties do
god help us all
*English
Imagine having a time machine.
Travel back to Sydney, Trades Hall, 1932. See NSW ultra-nationalist nswelshman Premier Jack Lang forlornly sitting on sacks of NSW treasury notes, front doors barred, waiting for the meek Australian seven person army to be called out.
“You know old mate, as NSW premier you can close the borders to all other Australians, in Feb 2020 everyone knows about that ancient reserve power of premiers everywhere. You didn’t know?”.
Aug 2, 2015
Paul Weston: How to Destroy a Country
I’m all in on Scomo being so wounded by Aussies behaviour towards him over the bushfires (an utter disgrace) that he has let bitterness – or maybe worse, hopelessness, enter into his heart.
“What’s the point in fighting for them. They obviously want it like this, Gillard / Abbott / Turnbull / Me, we can’t win anyway they hate us all no matter what we do” I can easily imagine him thinking.
Aviators Ross and Keith Smith were quarantined on their return to Australia from the UK due to swine flu back in 1919.
How the Guardian constructs a smear against eminent scientists:
https://unherd.com/thepost/is-the-guardian-planning-an-attack-on-the-great-barrington-scientists/
Then again it is the commonwealth’s fault that the everyman hates what it has become.
Once it was the wind beneath our wings, I still remember as a little kid how proud people seemed to be about it. It was ours. The old parliament house was still a thing and it all really meant something to all my grandparents, I could tell.
Ultimately though, we didn’t want 5 million non-european mercenary aliens dumped into our cities, to be marginalised and run out of our own national parliament and conversation, and be ordered to accept it or else.
You did that, Scomo, you all did it.
We don’t like it.
And you lost the heart of the nation – which is death to a national government, without that it simply becomes a money transfer machine. It will bump and grind along on the back of the everyman’s toil and effort, ever increasing the number of factionalised immigrant aliens who can be herded together to mute the nation’s vote at election time, increasingly stealing from one faction one to give to the other, getting more and more strident in dealing with the australian man. But its ‘leaders’ will never capture what a Curtin or Menzies (or Howard – momentarily) had: the heart and pride of the nation’s people.
The Commonwealth political class may have figured that out.
I was just reading that, thanks to this magnificent virus, Australia’s population will be 1 million people under the original projection for 2022. Lower property prices and less congestion, what’s not to like. Hopefully there will never be a vaccine and the CCP flu will swirl around the globe forever.