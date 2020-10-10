Setting The Bar

The Victorian government’s incompetence hasn’t killed anyone for 72 hours. #ileapwithdan
Grim milestone: This week Victoria’s share of national COVID-19 deaths reached 90 percent.
Government cannot make man richer, but it can make him poorer.
Kommunism Konsistently Kills.
I wonder how Dangerous Dan matches up with Cuomo in the killing stats per capita?
That both are still in office is extraordinary.
Total and utter incompetence. Union drongos and airheads running the State Govt.
Months, MONTHS after Andrews knew his quarantine hotels were a disaster , leaking contamination like a colander into the community, still we find contractors being used as security. Now a couple weeks later, cases on the rise again. They have no fkg clue.
Ethics with 10 + family members all infected running around to various workplaces like the butchers at Chadstone and Box Hill Hospital , sending the fkg plague far and wide. Again.
Between the low trust and low hygiene ethnics (multiculturalism and turbo immigration) and Govt ineptitude, the ridiculously low case bar set by Andrews in response to his Govts total ineptitude in managing quarantine will never be met.
So it’s not enough that the virus that is far from being the deadly plague we have been forced fed to believe, we must continue this lockdown under force from the Dicktator and his VikStasi to achieve non-achievable results. Just so Dickhead Dan can assuage his guilt and embarrassment, while the state and lives continue to fall into ruin.
Unfkgbelievable.
Someone’s making a lot of money out of this farce…Alfred Health for starters I believe.
I suspect that is incorrect, since people who top themselves, whether because of Dan’s obliteration of their businesses, because of loneliness or because of sheer disgust in his government, will not’ve been counted in those stats.
Now who says socialist governments dont achiev anything? That record will take a bit of beating . They dug the hole , fell in ,and started digging deeper.
Is there ant truth in the rumour that Andrews tells porkies? Surely not !
Dan’s bar set far too high. Kills the libidos of men.
That’s the title of my new book.
If this virus was actually deadly (like Ebola) Andrews would have been lynched by now.
if this was a private company, it would life in jail.
leftist hypocrisy
Apart from the disaster of the hotel quarantine
According to Professor Carl Henegan director of evidence based medicine in the UK, potentially infected people shouldn’t be in multi story buildings as the updraft in lifts is a known way of disease spreading ie infected people in hospitals being moved to different floors, A&E to ward and perhaps to ICU, and by extension in hotels. Professor Henegan description of an ideal place for quarantine was Manly quarantine station, single level and quarantine within quarantine. Looks like the Doctors in those days knew more about quarantine than Doctors nowadays
Yes Rog. Far far worse, with no oversight except oversight of some bank balance somewhere.
I’ve dealt with unions much of my worklife. The shit floats at the to believe me.
The shit floats at the top believe me.
ANDREWS IS A LIAR AND NOT EVEN A GOOD LIAR. FAILS AT BEING A COMPETENT PREMIER. FAILS AT RUNNING A HALF DECENT GOVERNMENT. FAILS AT CONTROLLING A VIRUS THAT HAS BEEN CONTROLLED EVERYWHERE ELSE IN AUSTRALIA. FAILS AT PROTECTING MANY IN THE COMMUNITY FROM EARLY DEATH THROUGH THE SPREAD OF A VIRUS HE ALLOWED TO SPREAD. FAILS AT SUPPORTING BUSINESSES FROM SHUTTING DOWN AND BANKRUPTCY. FAILS TO SET UP A DECENT, INDEPENDENT AND HONEST ENQUIRY INTO THE QUARANTINE FIASCO. FAILS TO ALLOW THE STATE PARLIAMENT TO DO ITS JOB OF SCRUTINISING THE ROLE OF HE AND HIS MINISTERS IN MISMANAGING THE COVID VIRUS. FAILS TO STOP HIS GOVERNMENT FROM GIVING PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT TO HIS LABOR PARTY MATES. FAILS TO APPOINT HONEST, COMPETENT AND TRUTHFUL PEOPLE TO SENIOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOBS.
HOW CAN LABOR MPs BE ANYTHING BUT ASHAMED THAT THEY HAVE SUCH A DISGRACEFUL INDIVIDUAL AS THEIR LEADER? WHEN WILL LABOR MPs IN VICTORIA PUT THE COMMUNITY FIRST BY SACKING THAT LIAR?
Love of money is root and branch of the entire fiasco.
Incompetence is incidental.
Will Former Judge Coates re-open the Inquiry in light of Mikakos’s new submission? Will she request copies of the telephone records for all the players? If she doesn’t she will shred her reputation. The people of Victoria want the truth. Andrews might think he can get away with this but no amount squirming and weaseling can save him now. A decent man would face the music and let us get on and rebuild our lives. But Daniel Andrews isn’t a decent man.
Dan has emasculated his own kind.
The individuals dying I suppose you can assume are quite elderly with the final complication being COVID, and are in aged care facilities, perhaps aged over 75-80 or so. I don’t think they are individuals generally mobile in the community?
At this stage, I wonder how the quarantine debacle is still impacting on people dying in nursing homes – how is the virus being transmitted in these vulnerable facilities even now? What is going on, basically.
Is the quarantine debacle, or how, is it responsible now for the current statistics.
Dan crappy government.
The nursing homes are gradually coming back under the control of Andrews after the feds cleaned up his killing fields. Rinse repeat.
Every episode of the Dan Daily included a line ‘There were X deaths today, and X-Y were aged care related.’ What he means not to say is all those deaths occurred in public hospitals.
One has an urge to paraphrase the great leader with ‘I am beginning to lose confidence in the Public Hospital System’
And Please can a Journalist, or even an ABC reporter, ask him to stop referring to medical and ancillary staff as FRONT LiNE. They were NEVER supposed to be front line. Andrews and his conga line of lickspittle cowards were supposed to be the front line and wuflu waited till it could see the browns of their cowardly arses as they ran for cover under a rock. He still abides there.
The people in nursing homes are not getting outside visitors. It is being transmitted by health care workers, cleaners and from patient to patient although this is now much less. Initially many involved in cleaning and some providing security were working different shifts and jobs in different facilities. including aged care. Workers tend to be from recent migrant groups and live in close quarters to other families . This is why quarantine at home if possible is far better and cheaper but the politicians had other priorities involving locking in hotels with private security which brought in big dollars from new union members to Trades Hall. thence into ALP coffers.
Credlin showing up unannounced at the Dictator Dan Stenography Session yesterday was priceless. He didn’t enjoy it one bit,
Imagine if the virus was actually deadly.
Tens of thousands dead because “diversity hire” security.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/09/no-spike-in-florida-coronavirus-cases-despite-lack-of-enforceable-mask-mandate/
In Florida its restaurants are open and people don’t have to wear masks. There has been no increase since these restrictions were rescinded two weeks ago.
Further undeniable evidence that a mass gatherings of humans, (BLM protest was held at same time) does not cause transmission.
Let those people go, you science denying tyrant.
809 deaths from 21,000 plus cases since all this started.
Average daily tests in Viktoriastan rising again from 12,500 range to 13,500 range. So what else can we expect except more cases?
It’s about time we ended this carte-blanche immunity for politicians, Andrews should spend the rest of his natural life rotting in jail, just like he wanted to do to directors.
Andrews is a criminal and a traitor, fallen for a communist honey trap, sold out his state, cheated his way into power, wasted a billion dollars on canceling a road and killed nearly 1000 people.
JAIL! JAIL! JAIL!
The photo does not show the bar above and slightly out of shot.
The real bar: the discontinuance of freedom and the total control of every minute facet of peoples’ lives.
Dutiful Karens demanding everyone jump the in-picture bar, while Socialist overlords (some elected, others not) engage in contrived theatre to distract from the bar placed above.
A free (thinking) people would rip that bar from its place and march on parliament with it.
Instead, they will again vote for their “great protector” and ask for an even harder rimming.
These are the same people that willingly and forcefully forgive any incompetence, no matter how egregious from their preferred Leftard, while whining and screaming for Trump’s head for entirely imagined transgressions.
We have far too many psychiatrically disturbed people flowing freely throughout society for any of this to go away quietly.
Unlike his troop of house trained j’ismists.
On the other hand they may be dying from a condition we once called “natural causes”. Or maybe any number of co-morbidities, or pneumonia, or the common cold. Life beyond the average life expectancy is a bonus and those who live beyond are essentially livestock for the benefit of the Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex. Quality of life is irrelevant, medicare claims reign supreme.
Just went down to the big green shed to get some paint. I noticed a temporary illuminated sign which has been placed on the way for probably the past 3-4 weeks. The sign says “Melton Highway – 5 Mins” and “Calder Highway – 8 Mins”. For whose benefit would this be? Since the Plandemic that road sees perhaps 30-40% of the traffic it would normally experience pre-scamdemic. Qui Bono?
Anyone who had tested positive for covid19 in the last 30 days is counted as a covid19 death, irrespective of other causes. This of course is not the standard used for counting influenza deaths, nor are asymptomatic people tested for flu.
It looks like those nursing homes caught up in hotel quarantine failure now have much better infection control and Dan has run out of deaths but as the test is ‘cases’ he can continue on his merry eradication way.
So when are the communist boss manslaughter laws going to be applied to Andrews and his gang of killers?
These draconian laws were brought in to appease Setkas gangsters by jsiling bosses .Andrews is a boss isnt he ?
The NSW government has its faults, but at least it hasn’t succumbed to the Victorian mentality of one (free pass) law for leftards and another (draconian) for everyone else:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-10/nsw-arrests-made-at-sydney-protest-anti-transgender-bill/12751208
Hey, Qld has 1 (ONE) person in an ICU
because ofwith Covid19 right now, so with a bit of misfortune we might take our total WuFlu deaths from 6 to 7 next week.
Yeah okay, not the same, Vic still sucks.
Also, that difference between Peru and Australia in deaths per million is almost certainly due to lack of testing in Peru not discovering all the infections. Peru has done 120 tests per death, Australia did 8800. Yuge. So you should not jump to the conclusion that lockdowns were counter-productive. In a country which doesn’t have enough medical capacity to respond well to cases, preventing cases is their best option.
The “indigenous security company” made me laugh anyone who has ever had anything to do with the indigenius would know they were the last people on earth to be security people . They were probably Indians claiming to be aboriginals , they at least might be brown ,unlike the large majority of so called abotriginals are white ,Pommy Pascoe for example .
Not sure how much traction this is getting in the UK, but we certainly see nothing like it in Australia’s Covid-1984 Ministry of Truth media.
Really, a third world country Peru is being compared to the state of Victoria?
The only reasonable comparison is Victoria v NSW.
Colonel Crispin Berka at 4:14 pm
Sigh ……..
It’s OVER, Yet The Coronadoom Corpse Walks On
Really, a third world country Peru is being compared to the state of Victoria?
I don’t see the problem…
Unless it’s seen as offensive to Peru.
Same thing on Main Road here, giving travel times to Bell Street and Heidelberg Rd. Appeared just after 2nd lockdown, still there. Given that both of those destinations are more than 5km from the sign, not sure what the point of them is. Unless you are using to calculate whether you can outrun the cruising divvy van.
Lets see if I have it right.
Unionised workforces working and getting paid super into a depressed sharemarket.
Farmers working to feed the unemployed on bonus welfare.
Miners back at work after gas bans lifted.
Non unionised melbourne workforces shut down and going broke.
Parliament – wet lettuce leaves.
If so – Dans mates now have the money and are ready to swoop in and pick up businesses/houses going for a song…
notafan #3613796, posted on October 10, 2020, at 4:55 pm
That’s just following the example of Diktator Dan.
He seems to be taking Viktoriastan down to third world status, right?