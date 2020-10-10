What about male obstetricians, Annabel? Can they deliver?

Can a Budget shaped by male leaders hope to deliver for women hit hardest by this recession?

  1. Some History
    #3613471, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:09 am

    I thought her name was Annabel Crapp.

  2. Oh come on
    #3613473, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Thankfully these talking points are largely confined to the sheltered workshop that is the ABC, and the 10% of the population that consumes its output.

  3. stackja
    #3613474, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Does Annabel know about such delivery?

  4. Rex Anger
    #3613480, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:11 am

    I am sure that any male obstretrician who plays District cricket as a fast bowler certainly can…

  5. Sean
    #3613485, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:13 am

    She also tweeted about how the crowd at the ACB nomination with the Pres was ‘so white’

    Who would have thought the family of someone who happens to be white would also be. Just like if the nominee was black/Hispanic/Asian their family would also be from the same ethnic group.

  6. David Roberts
    #3613492, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:17 am

    My heaven what rubbish next it will be 50 50 on the the news

  7. H B Bear
    #3613503, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Annabel still teh heavy hitter at teh staff co-op.

  8. H B Bear
    #3613507, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Does The Budget clash with your curtains?

  9. wal1957
    #3613509, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:29 am

    I am over bloody identity politics.
    Their ABC is dividing Oz on so many levels to appease their SJW BS.
    I would be happy if the Libs just gave their ABC away, just as long as we don’t have to pay for their crap anymore.

  10. JC
    #3613523, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:38 am

    The silly cow struts around wearing 50s housewife garb and she voted herself a payrise.

  11. a happy little debunker
    #3613531, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:42 am

    I so enjoyed going ‘back in time for dinner’ watching a whinny family of millennials momentarily experiencing my early childhood and young adulthood.
    However, I did not enjoy going ‘further back in time for dinner’ because of the way history was misremembered to suit particular narratives.

    One example, was the claim that prior to the 1967 referendum that NO aborigines could vote.
    Even though it had been legal for Aborigines to vote in NSW, SA, Vic & Tas since prior to Federation & that it was Menzies in 1962 that changed the Electoral Act 1918 that enabled all aborigines to vote -not the 1967 referendum.

    Annabel, like most committed lefties, is getting more whiny – despite society’s progress rather than less whiny, by being less oppressed.

  12. Boambee John
    #3613535, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Sean
    #3613485, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:13 am
    She also tweeted about how the crowd at the ACB nomination with the Pres was ‘so white’

    So, she didn’t notice (or ignored as not meeting the requirements of the “narrative”) the nominee’s two adopted black Haitian children?

  13. Real Deal
    #3613537, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:49 am

    She comes across as a private school perfect with that affected voice and Dame Edna specs. A million miles from where proles like me live and work.

  15. Adam D
    #3613550, posted on October 10, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Can public servants deliver a budget for the private sector?

  16. Arky
    #3613567, posted on October 10, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    She comes across as a private school perfect with that affected voice

    ..
    They all do now.
    Even the stupid copper bints bailing up citizens and grilling them about their movements here in Vic.
    You can almost hear them say: “This area is out of bounds to third formers, I’m going to have to tell Mrs Snivellsworth”.

  17. Roger
    #3613569, posted on October 10, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    The silly cow struts around wearing 50s housewife garb and she voted herself a payrise.

    Which means she’s effectively voted for someone else at the ABC to lose their job.

    It’ll probably be a woman, too.

  18. Bronson
    #3613571, posted on October 10, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Can public servants vote themselves a pay rise? Sure can. Thanks for helping yourself at the expense of your fellow Strayans. Remember Anabelle we’re all in this together or not.

  19. Legalise Sedition
    #3613574, posted on October 10, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    The ABC needs an IQ and BMI test, now!

    Victoria Police need an IQ and BMI test, twenty years ago!

  20. Boambee John
    #3613575, posted on October 10, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Roger

    Which means she’s effectively voted for someone else at the ABC to lose their job.

    I suspect that she is one of the Nomenklatura, on an individual contract. If so, she will not be affected by the votes of the ABC proles on their EBA, nor did she participate in the vote.

  21. Terry
    #3613582, posted on October 10, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Can male cancer specialists treat cervical cancer?
    But, what if they don’t have cancer themselves?
    Or worse, what if they don’t have cervical cancer?
    What if they don’t actually have cancer but identify as having it?

    The ABC needs its funding cancelled immediately (and backdated to 1 July). The funds are required for urgent Psychiatric services.

    These people are Nucking Futs!

  22. Des Deskperson
    #3613598, posted on October 10, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    ‘The silly cow struts around wearing 50s housewife garb and she voted herself a pay rise.’

    JC, I doubt if she needed to vote herself a pay rise.

    The proposed deferral of ABC employee incremental pay raises only applied to staff employed under the ABC enterprise agreement. Most of them earn less that $120,000 pa. These were the ones who voted down the deferral.

    Crabb and other stars, who earn much more, are employed under individual contracts. These contracts also doubtless include incremental pay increases. I’ve seen no evidence that the likes of Crabb were ever asked to defer their pay increases.

  23. Clam Chowdah
    #3613612, posted on October 10, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Interesting precedent Annabel. So your saying neither sex can deliver policy for the other sex? So what you really want is men to do men’s work and women to do… women’s work?

  25. Boambee John
    #3613643, posted on October 10, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    Clam Chowdah

    What she is really saying is that everything except yucky things like garbage collection and cleaning out blocked sewers and moving really heavy objects is women’s work, from which men must be excluded.

    Then all will be well in the world.

  27. Bruce
    #3613689, posted on October 10, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    @ Rex:

    “I am sure that any male obstetrician who plays District cricket as a fast bowler certainly can…”

    But can they field a good “keeper’ to catch the fast ones?

  28. Albatross
    #3613690, posted on October 10, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    I think according to Bob male obstetricians should be imprisoned or something.

  29. Clam Chowdah
    #3613720, posted on October 10, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Yes I agree John. Even Camille Paglia has pointed out all of this and said that women should be GRATEFUL to men for doing all the dangerous and disgusting jobs, that women won’t touch. Also for building civilisation.

  30. covid ate my homework
    #3613752, posted on October 10, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Interesting precedent Annabel. So your saying neither sex can deliver policy for the other sex? So what you really want is men to do men’s work and women to do… women’s work?

    Booya!!

  31. Frank
    #3613774, posted on October 10, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Poor woman, she would probably describe herself as quirky and or zany, she clearly strives for it. Neither of those two words are compliments, more like terms of politely veiled derision used when presented with someone’s precocious 11 yo offspring that likes to show off by hanging with the adults.

  32. Entropy
    #3613846, posted on October 10, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Butteridge’s Law of Headlines:

    Any headline that ends with a question mark can be answered with a “no”.

  33. dover_beach
    #3613858, posted on October 10, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    FFS, how many husbands work their arses off only to have their wives spend the majority of it? Take this horse shit about super and time off work to have children. If you have a family and are looking after your children, whatever you miss is supplemented by your husband’s salary, super, etc. I’m sick to death of this atomization of persons, here women, as if they are not part of existing families.

  34. Legalise Sedition
    #3613862, posted on October 10, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Ironically it is because we don’t respect individual rights, that we are becoming atomised.

