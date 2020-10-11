Hayek on Victoria

Posted on 4:29 am, October 11, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

“Emergencies” have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have eroded.

Friedrich Hayek

