October Surmise

Posted on 6:15 pm, October 11, 2020 by currencylad

 

  1. [email protected]
    #3614803, posted on October 11, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    2016 and 2020 are so running in near parallel.

  2. feelthebern
    #3614805, posted on October 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Election erection.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3614814, posted on October 11, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    The Left and their backers are trying everything, but it’s not working.

    The plebs aren’t buying their shonky merchandise.

    What happens next will be very interesting. Do they try to steal it baldly and cause a civil war? Or do they pull their heads in and play for 2024?

  4. mh
    #3614825, posted on October 11, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Just when you thought Boris couldn’t get any dumber:

    Paywallian

    US ELECTION

    Panicking No 10 dumps Trump to woo Biden
    British ministers have been told to forge links with the White House frontrunner Joe Biden after ‘writing off’ Donald Trump.
    By TIM SHIPMAN

  5. bemused
    #3614830, posted on October 11, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Is Malcolm Turdball and Kevni Ruddy advising them?

  6. Bad Samaritan
    #3614838, posted on October 11, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    The correct way to see the betting markets is as follows….

    Bookmaking works on the notion that the bookie can take total bets in such a way that the potential liability on either competitor is less than the total which is bet, thus ensuring a profit on either result. Example: Competitor A is at $1.45 and competitor B at $2.90. If $2 million is on A and $1 million on B then a win for a will see $2.9 million paid out and a win for B will also see $2.9 million paid out. As there has been a total of $3 million bet then the bookie keeps $100,000 profit in either case

    In reality it’s difficult to balance it this exactly and usually the punters rush the favourite in such a manner that, in the above example you may get $2.2 million on A and only $800,000 on B. which means that a win for A will see the bookie pay out $3.19 million (a loss of $190,000) and paying out only$2.32 million on B ( a profit of $680,000). such a large disparity is not usual, but in general the bookie wins more on outsider upsets….The famous catch-cry from racing commentators when an outsider comes steaming home in the straight is “and now the bookies are cheering”! = they will win bigly.

    Ok, so in the current election Betfair has taken $213 Million thus far. Joe is $1.50 and Donald is $3. there is $85 million on Joe and $113 million on Donald. this is flat out “wrong”. How can the hot fav have so much less money on it than the longshot? The payout for a Joe victory is very little, while the liability on Donald is huge. Wrong, wrong, wrong. “Why is it so?”, asked the Professor of Puntology!

    Hmmm. the answer is that Betfair pits punters against punters. There is no bookie directing the odds. Dumb-ass democratic punters are being taken to the cleaners by the Donsld crew.

    At big bookies the stupid punters are known as the “squares” and the smarties as the “sharps”. The bookies are also “sharp” and they will limit any punter whom they recognize as being sharp too. However at a betting exchange the sharps are not limited, and have free reign to be just like bookies and are able to cream the squares at their leisure. And here’s where we are at: leftists and dopes are flocking to get a thrashing. you could call the local zoo and ask them about lemmings and lemming behaviour if you feel like it.

    Finally, a few extras. A) At Betfair the also-rans have prices and some money on them from when the primaries etc all began. Betfair will be keeping all that dough unless Donald or Joe drop out before election day. That’s about $15 million; nearly all on Dems. B) This is a race with no form, (except that Donald won easily last time, of course) so the only guide is the polls. That they are manipulated to try to dispirit Donald voters is obvious, but a pleasant side benefit is that Democrat punters believe them and are now the classic Turkeys lining up for thanksgiving. C) When someone puts $1 on Joe at $1.50 this means a Trump supporter is putting up the 50 cents theycould win. When someone puts $1 on Donald a Joe-supporter is offering the $2 that that bettor will win. Thus…on average the Donald lovers are in the hole for around $45 million should Joe come home first, and the Joe supporters are owing about $200 million to Donald backers. The Democratic faithful are nuts!

  7. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3614849, posted on October 11, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    I dont believe one word the media says ,they are nearly as big as liars as Corrupt Paedo Biden ,but then he takes a lot of beating . I dont think I have ever heard a more barefaced liar in all my many years observing politics . The present day Democrims make the Mafia look like a benevolent society , they are really scraping the bottom of the barrel with this pack of political scum . To think tossers have been electing them to lucrative jobs on the taxpayer doller for many many years , 47 for that mongrel Biden .
    It beggars belief . ! !

  8. [email protected]
    #3614859, posted on October 11, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    This time they intend to steal the election before conclusion. Last time it was for four whole years after.

  9. mem
    #3614877, posted on October 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Bad Samaritan
    The shorter explanation is that the bookies want to make money. They use the odds to attract money in so they can then hedge against losses.In a two horse race the early odds are a give-away. It’s a balancing act but very rarely do bookies lose.

