Breaking News: Chris Eccles has resigned

Update I: Chris Eccles resignation statement.
Another patsy for Andrews. He didn’t say if he was asked to resign.
Last week I predicted Dan would be gone by today.
Just like Watergate, one by one the minions fall, ultimately leading to the top. Does anybody have tape recordings? – or would that be i-phone?
Resigned over phone records. Job well done, Peta.
Here is Mr Eccles’ statement:
“Today I have resigned from the position of Secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet, effective immediately.
“I have been a public servant for over 30 years. It has been a great honour to have led the public services of South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria, having been appointed by both Labor and Liberal-led governments to the head of the Premier’s Departments in those states.
“I would like to thank the Premier for the most immediate privilege of serving his government and the people of Victoria.
“I have taken this decision with a sense of clarity that to remain in this position would be a significant distraction to the ongoing work of the Victorian public sector and the citizens of our state as we enter a critical phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions.
“It is also with clarity that I reaffirm the evidence I provided to the COVID-19 Hotel Quarantine Board of Inquiry and the department’s closing submission to the Board.
“My evidence is emphatic that neither myself nor the Department of Premier and Cabinet made a decision to use private security as part of the Hotel Quarantine Program.”
Good f’n riddance. Take Bat Ears down on your way out!
This has to be the biggest cluster f* in Victoria’s history, maybe Australia’s. We await grand leader to follow suit, claiming family reasons and the stress the virus has caused on him. Just forget the stress on all Victorians.
Apparently there is a restaurant taking the Vic Lockdowns to the High Court. Where do I donate?
Hunchback is “worken” hard for all Victorians, by lying.
Great. The PC bs will be exposed as they are not sophisticated enough to cover it up and anyway they only mix with like people. So they’ll need a few scapegoats. Watch the older, mid range staffers get the chop.
As Andrews said last week “MISTER ECCLES IS NOT A MEMBER OF MY PRIVATE OFFICE”.
5 million people in lockdown.
Majority of businesses remain closed.
7 months of lockdowns after we were told 2 weeks to ‘flatten the curve’.
The curve IS pretty FLAT right now!
Mandatory masks, despite zero scientific evidence, and previously stating “wearing masks is a waste of a mask”.
189 active cases = 0.0038% of the population
The majority of cases are asymptomatic or they may have a sniffle.
99.996% of the population don’t have C19.
Just 21 in hospital and 0 in intensive care…
898 Australians have reportedly died ‘with’ Covid 19 not specifically because of Covid 19.
The majority of those who died were in their 80’s with multiple comorbidities.
902 people died from the flu in 2019.
The life expectancy for an Australian is 82.5 and the average Covid19 death is 83 … 👵👴
There hasn’t been a single death in front line doctors, nurses or police officers in 7 months … not one!
The WHO states Covid19 is now regarded as no more deadly than the flu and the WHO doesn’t recommend ongoing lockdowns.
Apparently rising suicides, domestic violence, unemployment, medical conditions, businesses closing, the economy collapsing and mental health rapidly declining is completely irrelevant.
Over 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year. Except this year it’s predicted to be closer to 100,000.
Despite all of this, Premier Daniel Andrews is going to EXTEND the most agressive lockdown in the world even further, until at least November.
Wheels off!
Well done, Peta. I hope some journalism students are taking notes about how to do it. Have your facts, and persist in asking. Then maybe we will get some genuine investigative journalism back into our media.
Dan Andrews is a classic deflector. Do not let him get away with that in your questioning. Peta didn’t.
They are getting rattled now. About time.
This is unreal. We have the entire government apparatus of a state pretending not to know from where a major decision came from that adversely impacted the economic well being of Victoria and killed numerous people.
It’s obvious the decision was made by Hunchback, because he was the one who told the Federal government they wouldn’t require the military. If the dishonest hunchback turd doesn’t admit, the commission should assume it was him who made the decision.
All roads lead to Dan.
At last Dan has something noteworthy to discuss in his, what is it, one hundredth press conference.
lol.
Yes. The Emperor’s in the altogether.
Gab
An excellent effort.
Picked a very discrete subject which was very simple for the public to grasp…
1. Fatty didn’t know.
2. Six minutes later Fatty did know.
So, what or who enlightened Fatty?
Well done Peta.
But a sad indictment on the other numpties fronting up at Dan Xi-Man’s pressers (with the notable exception of Rachel Baxendale and one or two others).
“I hope some journalism students are taking notes about how to do it. Have your facts, and persist in asking. Then maybe we will get some genuine investigative journalism back into our media.”
Lizzie, the problem is most “journalists”…cough, cough….are only interested in promulgating their political far-left progressive ideology which means they run cover for Dan and his fellow travellers. They aren’t interested in asking the right questions. It is a tragedy of modern journalism and why journalism is now dead.
So he got asked by Ashton whether police would be babysitting quarantined hotel guests, made a phone call in return 2 minutes later (that he can’t remember making), after which Ashton told everybody that private security would be used, and yet wants us to believe that he definitely recalls not telling Ashton that?
Hope Credlin is at this mornings press conference to point out how unlikely that is.
This doesn’t appear to me to be a very difficult issue to resolve. From memory, I’m pretty sure Hunchback informed the China Bug cabinet that Victoria wouldn’t require any military personnel. It should therefore be assumed he made the decision.
And this is why so called “real”…LOL…..journalists are furious with Credlin. So you have social media sewers up to their usual tricks….smearing Credlin and News Corp.
That is the next question.
“Did you instruct Eccles?
Or have you totally lost control to the point where your Chief of Staff is making these decisions without your knowledge?”
“But a sad indictment on the other numpties fronting up at Dan Xi-Man’s pressers (with the notable exception of Rachel Baxendale and one or two others).”
That’s right LL. Baxendale has done sterling work….and for her crime of being a “real” journalist, she has been smeared and threatened on social media sewers.
Credlin is a real journalist and certainly smarter than Andrews. Why aren’t other journos asking real questions? Are they afraid? Are they toadies? Thank you, Peta, for doing your job.
He’s resigning, yet according to his own letter of resignation, he has done nothing wrong.
The clue may be in the fourth para. He’s been told that the government has, to coin the standard euphemism in these cases, ‘lost confidence’ in him.
How does someone rise to such positions of power in three states without understanding the need to keep a phone log?
No, I don’t believe him either.
Is this the end for The Goon Show?
Good News! We found the super spreader. Things can get back to normal!
https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/The-Super-Spreader–Illustrated-by-Marc-Hendrickx_p_405.html
sorry … shameless plug
The walls are closing in. Chairman Dan to be helicoptered into exile from Spring St this arvo?
“Why aren’t other journos asking real questions? Are they afraid? Are they toadies? “
Most journalists aren’t asking the real questions because they agree with Dan….they are aligned with Dan’s politics. And therein lies the rub….with the left it is always about the politics. Journalism has been completely corrupted and politicised. They are complete toadies.
So Eccles reckons that; while they spoke from 1:17pm to 1:19pm and 3 minutes later Ashton texted the AFP chief telling him that private security would be used, he and Ashton didn’t discuss quarantine hotel security arrangements.
Of course. That’s the industrial manslaughter amnesia kicking in again.
Sergeant Hans Schultz?
Chris Eccles
Still waiting on whether Andrews will front up to give us another lecture today.
Six months’ gardening leave and then Eccles will quietly slip into some equally well paid position in a qango somewhere. At his level, you never fail downward; at worst you fail sideways.
Well done Credlin.
However note Eccles still saying nobody in his office had made the decision about security at the time he made call to Ashton. Ashton’s evidence clearly shows somebody told him about security in that 6 minute period and the call confirms it must have been Eccles. It is confirmed by Ashton’s texts to and from AFP boss.
Now need to look out for any “financial compensation” for Eccles.
However as we all know this is not important and a waste of time according to political pundit Struth.
I am not in VIC but if I were removing from office those responsible for the quarantine disaster would help in a minor way. The more heads that roll the better.
Whilst there are many matters to still be resolved another good place to concentrate on would be the trail leading to Dept of Jobs being involved in hotel quarantine and who did what.A timeline, backed up with texts and documents etc in that direction would be interesting. I recall reading that if Andrews was to go one of the potential replacements might be Pakula who is Jobs Minister. He is aligned to the Union connected to security guards. Michael Smiths web site about 10 days ago showed one of Pakulas Dept staff exchanging texts with head of Unified about singing his praises to Trades Hall (ie. Unions VIC) and suggesting they get in touch. Why ? More potential Union members ?
Who will be next ?
Fair comment.
indeed
“Who will be next ?”
All roads leave to Dan.
Chairman Dan deserves nothing more than a Ceausescu Goodbye. Still the gold standard for dealing with tyrants.
Remember the staffer Tony Hodges in Gillard’s office that incited a race riot at an event in Canberra that The Lying Slapper and Abbott were at? The AFP escorted Gillard and Abbott out through the angry mob, Gillard losing a shoe in the process.
The Liars immediately disappeared Hodges to the UK but eventually he found his way back onto The Liars’ teat.
BrettW
#3615336, posted on October 12, 2020 at 10:59 am
Well done Credlin.
However note Eccles still saying nobody in his office had made the decision about security at the time he made call to Ashton.
No-one “in his office”.
That does not preclude Dan and his advisors.
Weasel words.
Telephone records “not previously been in my possession”
A bald faced obfuscating lie. Sure the provider records weren’t in your possession, but your call log was always at the tip of your fingers ready to be looked at.
I bet the first thing Eccles did when this started to be a line of inquiry was delete that call record from his phone.
That’s because much of the MSM, and those who populate “social media” are rotten to the core.
“Remember the staffer Tony Hodges in Gillard’s office that incited a race riot at an event in Canberra that The Lying Slapper and Abbott were at? The AFP escorted Gillard and Abbott out through the angry mob, Gillard losing a shoe in the process.
The Liars immediately disappeared Hodges to the UK but eventually he found his way back onto The Liars’ teat.”
The left always look after their own.
My guess is a deal between Pakula and Dan worked out to bring in big dollars in signing up new union members. The contract fees to the indigenous company were at maximum level and I would guess provided for the company to pay the new workers’ union fees. So it was a way of moving tax payer funds to unions via the dodgy company.Also there would have been extras for training fees and other tit bits for the union.
It was a doddle of a job they thought and a great money raiser. Problem is the company and staff were ill equipped to perform the various functions and it all fell apart and Victoria has paid the consequences and lives have been cut short.
The guy used to work in the ACT Chief Minister’s Department.
How was he ever given a real job?
Dan -> Eccles -> Ashton.
Credlin blew Dan’s tame inquiry out of the water. The inquiry head and counsel assisting should resign. They have been proved to be wilfully obtuse.
It’s OK. Neddie Season to take his place
Andrews’ presser at high noon.
Next question:. Who called Eccles?
Sorry Neddie Seagoon.
Word is that Supa Peta will be there.
As an official of the Transport Workers Union , I wish to register a protest about the number of Victorian officials being thrown under buses driven by me members . Such an incident leaves a pernament scar on my members brains , I am sure the ALP aparat could find other methods of covering up their monumental mistakes . Throwing them off the Westgate bridge comes to mind ,although lack of maintenance may render that dangerous for the Throwers . To compensate for the incidents ,we demand another paid day off per month to give my members time to recover from their collective trauma we will call it a Recovery Day .
Gab
#3615372, posted on October 12, 2020 at 11:21 am
Andrews’ presser at high noon.
Peta Credlin is going along. This presser I’m gunna watch. If we get lucky we will actually see a vein burst in Danny boys forehead 🙂
Hello Gab! Thank you for the redirect.
Hope they have got some Ennio Morricone lined up as a soundtrack.
Let me play you off stage Chris:
https://youtu.be/-Y6bezBzxbc
Andrews will stay, and to be fair, even though he is surrounded by ambitious idiots, is anyone of them stupid enough to pick up the poisoned chalice?
Small disclaimer, unless Credlin absolutely nails him to a wall, and the presstitutes have to report his lies, it’s bullshit as usual.
What time is it Eccles?
Mem at 11:16 spot on. This is the area that needs to be looked at next. When decision not to use police madesomebody came up with all the benefits that would flow from having security involved. The people who made that decision had no interest in the quarantine control aspect but more the employment and diversity boxes that could be ticked. I am guessing those new jobs also featured in Jobs Dept stats for a few months whilst most other industries were reporting major job losses.
Remember Unified went from less than 100 staff to nearly 1800 in a short period of time.
Oaths and Affirmations Act grade careful use of language:
“The telephone records do not in any way demonstrate that I, or indeed anyone else in DPC made a decision that private security be used in the Hotel Quarantine Program,”
“I am absolutely certain I did not convey to Mr Ashton any decision regarding the use of private security as I was unaware any such decision had been made, and I most certainly had not made such a decision myself.”
“The telephone records do not in any way demonstrate that I, or indeed anyone else in DPC made a decision that private security be used in the Hotel Quarantine Program,”
“I am absolutely certain I did not convey to Mr Ashton any decision regarding the use of private security as I was unaware any such decision had been made, and I most certainly had not made such a decision myself.”
“Hi Graham. The Premier says ‘your call’ – you’ll know what that means…”
If we get lucky we will actually see a vein burst in Danny boys forehead
I want to see his whole head explode.
Government, judiciary, police, journalists. In Vic, they’re all compromised.
“An Indigenoue Security Company ” hahahaha good one !
The very very very last people on earth you would entrust “security” to .
They are taking the piss arent they? Its a bunch; osf Indian con men with union mates they bribe .
In my dreams, Eccles is the first rat jumping from a sinking HMAS Danistan.
Meanwhile, in breaking news in NSW, the Premier is having “vague recollections” to ICAC about her previously undisclosed close personal relationship with disgraced former MLA Daryl Maguire.
“Government, judiciary, police, journalists. In Vic, they’re all compromised.”
Yep….and I’m sure George Pell would have an opinion on this. I do hope he is following this from Rome.
Gladys’ love life bumps Eccles from top billing at ABC Online.
Of course.
Has Struth got an update today on how Peta Credlin is travelling?
Politics is show business for ugly people. ICAC confirmed.
And how about Galdy’s? Polishing off Maguire – personal phone conversations now being live streamed via ICAC. Hope there no “sex-talk” 😱
Compare that to Victoria where Dan gets all the cover he needs!
It will be a flurry of Dorothy-Dixers from ABC and Fewfacts.
Possibly with a presentation of a trophy to mark his century of press conferences.
Brett W
Remember Unified went from less than 100 staff to nearly 1800 in a short period of time.
Does anyone know what the union fee is for that particular union? I would guess about $150.00 so multiply that by 1700 new workers and income to union is a cool $255,000 plus training etc. Diversity was just so company could by-pass tender process. Most of the workers could barely speak English and were recent foreign arrivals. I wonder what they were actually paid ecause there was a great opportunity for a bit of the taxpayer largess to be filtered of even after the union fees paid.
It used to be watching US Politics was for the entertainment value and British/Aussie politics for dreary but sober politics (in a relative way).
Seems it’s all just entertainment these daze…
I’m trying to understand this story about the NSW Premier. She was bonking some guy who has turned out to be corrupt? Or allegations of corruption? On that basis alone she could be be PM of Australia.
Lots of rumours Dan isn’t far off resigning too.
Doubt he’d have the honour to do so.
I think people are more shocked she was bonking.
LL, just what I was thinking ! Has made comments about Credlin on open thread but same old same old. Poor woman just can’t get anything right. Meanwhile the rest of the country looks forward to the gladiatorial event in next news appearance by The Great Dictator (Charlie Chaplin just sprung to mind).
Go Peta and Rachel from the Oz.
incoherent rambler
#3615403, posted on October 12, 2020 at 11:34 am
In my dreams, Eccles is the first rat jumping from a sinking HMAS Danistan.
If I dreamed that, there would be bunker oil in the water. Lots of bunker oil. And ignition points, everywhere…
He clearly demonstrated that he shouldn’t be in the role. At least he had the decency to resign. More than you can say for Andrews.
Infidel Tiger
#3615434, posted on October 12, 2020 at 11:50 am
I think people are more shocked she was bonking.
It would be like thinking of Mum…
The Gladys story makes me more sympathetic towards her as a person.
If only she’d made a connection to somebody outside of politics.
‘The guy used to work in the ACT Chief Minister’s Department.’
He also worked for the Australian National Training Authority (ANTA) an organisation set up by the Keating government to pursue its, err, vision of national competency based training framework. It was closely associated with the union movement, and it was headed by Labor maaate Terry Moran who was later the Secretary of the Victorian Department of Premier and cabinet under Bracks and Brumby.
Except for his stint as Secretary of the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet under a Liberal government (Baird?), Cross seems to be your typical Labor apparatchik. But he could also be just your increasing typical agency head in any public sector jurisdiction these days, strong in ‘responsiveness’ toward the government of the day but weak in administrative and managerial depth and rigour.
I spotted that too Leigh Lowe, Eccles statement is very particular that it wasn’t him or anyone from DPC, which only leaves the Premier and his private office. Beautiful timing too, ball’s in your court Press Conference Dan…
The walls are indeed closing in, Humphrey. These are the classic death throes of a political dilletante out of his depth. The only reason Andrews hasn’t walked already is that he runs the Victorian ALP parliamentary caucus the same way Nicolae Ceausescu ran Romania.
Okay peeps – I’ve opened a Peta v Dan thread for live commentary on the noon presser.
On September 28, counsel assisting the Coate Inquiry was able to make a clear and unequivocal recommendation to the Board:
However, the findings we invite you to make are as follows. The conclusion that private security would be the first tier of enforcement in the Hotel Quarantine Program was not made before the State Control Centre meeting; no one person made that decision; it can be best understood, as my learned junior Ms Ellyard has said, as a creeping assumption or default consensus reached in the State Control Centre after the preference of Victoria Police was known; it was not Victoria Police’s decision, but Victoria Police’s clear position that security would be preferable was a substantial contributing factor to the consensus.
A stiffener for Maximum Leader.
But a bit of a mystery why Eccles jumped.
Sinc – That only works for Lefties. Righties must resign if they accidentally drink a bottle of wine.
With the departure of “Eccles”, what becomes of Deadly Dan’s other Public Serpent Chiefs, Neddie Seagoon, Major Bloodnok, Hercules Grytpype-Thynne and Bluebottle?
What a bunch of Goons!
Brian Anderson, #3615281: ‘rising suicides, domestic violence, unemployment, medical conditions, businesses closing, the economy collapsing and mental health rapidly declining’
China ALP at work.
If WHO is getting cold feet that means China is feeling the heat. Time to change tune Mr Andrews, your puppetmaster is turning to a new song sheet. I guess with a new head of the public service…
Six months’ gardening leave and then Eccles will quietly slip into some equally well paid position in a qango somewhere. At his level, you never fail downward; at worst you fail sideways.
Brett.
The naivety is cute, but tedious.
This above is of course what is going to happen.
He’ll be well looked after.
Dan will still be there and after today’s presser he will still be there.
It doesn’t how many of his henchmen look like they are getting the bullet (when in fact they will be well looked after) , the stupidity in all your analysis comes from the fact that it’s not a democratic, accountable democracy, but a socialist dictatorship, so it doesn’t matter who else you “get”.
It’s sort of the point of dictatorships.
FMD.
He’s just slipped through the net with this one, the theatre will continue and nothing will change.
To quote the late Freddie Mercury “Another One Bites The Dust“.
Teh Vicco CV-19 petri dish has broken?
Kissing a toad would make him a Prince?
Neddie Seagoon: Gad, it was the famous Eccles.
Wallace Greenslade: Thank God, for few men like him…
Seagoon: Like Eccles?
Greenslade: Yes, men like Eccles.
Eccles: Women like Eccles too! Wahohoho!
All: Shut up Eccles! (Etc.)
And once again, the Internet has a video for everyrhing. Includng Eccles’ Resignation…
(Pretty pretty please embed this video link into your post, my Doomlord. It’s just the injection of hilarity this whole sad story needs…)
Punishment for failure to follow, I trust.
In regard to economic policy, socialism and communism are identical.
Good f’n riddance. Take Bat Ears down on your way out!
This has to be the biggest cluster f* in Victoria’s history, maybe Australia’s. We await grand leader to follow suit, claiming family reasons and the stress the virus has caused on him. Just forget the stress on all Victorians.
Apparently there is a restaurant taking the Vic Lockdowns to the High Court. Where do I donate?
Hunchback is “worken” hard for all Victorians, by lying.
Great. The PC bs will be exposed as they are not sophisticated enough to cover it up and anyway they only mix with like people. So they’ll need a few scapegoats. Watch the older, mid range staffers get the chop.
As Andrews said last week “MISTER ECCLES IS NOT A MEMBER OF MY PRIVATE OFFICE”.
5 million people in lockdown.
Majority of businesses remain closed.
7 months of lockdowns after we were told 2 weeks to ‘flatten the curve’.
The curve IS pretty FLAT right now!
Mandatory masks, despite zero scientific evidence, and previously stating “wearing masks is a waste of a mask”.
189 active cases = 0.0038% of the population
The majority of cases are asymptomatic or they may have a sniffle.
99.996% of the population don’t have C19.
Just 21 in hospital and 0 in intensive care…
898 Australians have reportedly died ‘with’ Covid 19 not specifically because of Covid 19.
The majority of those who died were in their 80’s with multiple comorbidities.
902 people died from the flu in 2019.
The life expectancy for an Australian is 82.5 and the average Covid19 death is 83 … 👵👴
There hasn’t been a single death in front line doctors, nurses or police officers in 7 months … not one!
The WHO states Covid19 is now regarded as no more deadly than the flu and the WHO doesn’t recommend ongoing lockdowns.
Apparently rising suicides, domestic violence, unemployment, medical conditions, businesses closing, the economy collapsing and mental health rapidly declining is completely irrelevant.
Over 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year. Except this year it’s predicted to be closer to 100,000.
Despite all of this, Premier Daniel Andrews is going to EXTEND the most agressive lockdown in the world even further, until at least November.
Wheels off!
Well done, Peta. I hope some journalism students are taking notes about how to do it. Have your facts, and persist in asking. Then maybe we will get some genuine investigative journalism back into our media.
Dan Andrews is a classic deflector. Do not let him get away with that in your questioning. Peta didn’t.
They are getting rattled now. About time.
This is unreal. We have the entire government apparatus of a state pretending not to know from where a major decision came from that adversely impacted the economic well being of Victoria and killed numerous people.
It’s obvious the decision was made by Hunchback, because he was the one who told the Federal government they wouldn’t require the military. If the dishonest hunchback turd doesn’t admit, the commission should assume it was him who made the decision.
All roads lead to Dan.
At last Dan has something noteworthy to discuss in his, what is it, one hundredth press conference.
lol.
Yes. The Emperor’s in the altogether.
An excellent effort.
Picked a very discrete subject which was very simple for the public to grasp…
1. Fatty didn’t know.
2. Six minutes later Fatty did know.
So, what or who enlightened Fatty?
Well done Peta.
But a sad indictment on the other numpties fronting up at Dan Xi-Man’s pressers (with the notable exception of Rachel Baxendale and one or two others).
“I hope some journalism students are taking notes about how to do it. Have your facts, and persist in asking. Then maybe we will get some genuine investigative journalism back into our media.”
Lizzie, the problem is most “journalists”…cough, cough….are only interested in promulgating their political far-left progressive ideology which means they run cover for Dan and his fellow travellers. They aren’t interested in asking the right questions. It is a tragedy of modern journalism and why journalism is now dead.
So he got asked by Ashton whether police would be babysitting quarantined hotel guests, made a phone call in return 2 minutes later (that he can’t remember making), after which Ashton told everybody that private security would be used, and yet wants us to believe that he definitely recalls not telling Ashton that?
Hope Credlin is at this mornings press conference to point out how unlikely that is.
This doesn’t appear to me to be a very difficult issue to resolve. From memory, I’m pretty sure Hunchback informed the China Bug cabinet that Victoria wouldn’t require any military personnel. It should therefore be assumed he made the decision.
And this is why so called “real”…LOL…..journalists are furious with Credlin. So you have social media sewers up to their usual tricks….smearing Credlin and News Corp.
That is the next question.
“But a sad indictment on the other numpties fronting up at Dan Xi-Man’s pressers (with the notable exception of Rachel Baxendale and one or two others).”
That’s right LL. Baxendale has done sterling work….and for her crime of being a “real” journalist, she has been smeared and threatened on social media sewers.
Credlin is a real journalist and certainly smarter than Andrews. Why aren’t other journos asking real questions? Are they afraid? Are they toadies? Thank you, Peta, for doing your job.
He’s resigning, yet according to his own letter of resignation, he has done nothing wrong.
The clue may be in the fourth para. He’s been told that the government has, to coin the standard euphemism in these cases, ‘lost confidence’ in him.
How does someone rise to such positions of power in three states without understanding the need to keep a phone log?
No, I don’t believe him either.
Is this the end for The Goon Show?
Good News! We found the super spreader. Things can get back to normal!
https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/The-Super-Spreader–Illustrated-by-Marc-Hendrickx_p_405.html
sorry … shameless plug
The walls are closing in. Chairman Dan to be helicoptered into exile from Spring St this arvo?
“Why aren’t other journos asking real questions? Are they afraid? Are they toadies? “
Most journalists aren’t asking the real questions because they agree with Dan….they are aligned with Dan’s politics. And therein lies the rub….with the left it is always about the politics. Journalism has been completely corrupted and politicised. They are complete toadies.
So Eccles reckons that; while they spoke from 1:17pm to 1:19pm and 3 minutes later Ashton texted the AFP chief telling him that private security would be used, he and Ashton didn’t discuss quarantine hotel security arrangements.
Of course. That’s the industrial manslaughter amnesia kicking in again.
Sergeant Hans Schultz?
Chris Eccles
Still waiting on whether Andrews will front up to give us another lecture today.
Six months’ gardening leave and then Eccles will quietly slip into some equally well paid position in a qango somewhere. At his level, you never fail downward; at worst you fail sideways.
Well done Credlin.
However note Eccles still saying nobody in his office had made the decision about security at the time he made call to Ashton. Ashton’s evidence clearly shows somebody told him about security in that 6 minute period and the call confirms it must have been Eccles. It is confirmed by Ashton’s texts to and from AFP boss.
Now need to look out for any “financial compensation” for Eccles.
However as we all know this is not important and a waste of time according to political pundit Struth.
I am not in VIC but if I were removing from office those responsible for the quarantine disaster would help in a minor way. The more heads that roll the better.
Whilst there are many matters to still be resolved another good place to concentrate on would be the trail leading to Dept of Jobs being involved in hotel quarantine and who did what.A timeline, backed up with texts and documents etc in that direction would be interesting. I recall reading that if Andrews was to go one of the potential replacements might be Pakula who is Jobs Minister. He is aligned to the Union connected to security guards. Michael Smiths web site about 10 days ago showed one of Pakulas Dept staff exchanging texts with head of Unified about singing his praises to Trades Hall (ie. Unions VIC) and suggesting they get in touch. Why ? More potential Union members ?
Who will be next ?
Fair comment.
indeed
“Who will be next ?”
All roads leave to Dan.
Chairman Dan deserves nothing more than a Ceausescu Goodbye. Still the gold standard for dealing with tyrants.
Remember the staffer Tony Hodges in Gillard’s office that incited a race riot at an event in Canberra that The Lying Slapper and Abbott were at? The AFP escorted Gillard and Abbott out through the angry mob, Gillard losing a shoe in the process.
The Liars immediately disappeared Hodges to the UK but eventually he found his way back onto The Liars’ teat.
No-one “in his office”.
That does not preclude Dan and his advisors.
Weasel words.
Telephone records “not previously been in my possession”
A bald faced obfuscating lie. Sure the provider records weren’t in your possession, but your call log was always at the tip of your fingers ready to be looked at.
I bet the first thing Eccles did when this started to be a line of inquiry was delete that call record from his phone.
And this is why so called “real”…LOL…..journalists are furious with Credlin. So you have social media sewers up to their usual tricks….smearing Credlin and News Corp.
That’s because much of the MSM, and those who populate “social media” are rotten to the core.
“Remember the staffer Tony Hodges in Gillard’s office that incited a race riot at an event in Canberra that The Lying Slapper and Abbott were at? The AFP escorted Gillard and Abbott out through the angry mob, Gillard losing a shoe in the process.
The Liars immediately disappeared Hodges to the UK but eventually he found his way back onto The Liars’ teat.”
The left always look after their own.
My guess is a deal between Pakula and Dan worked out to bring in big dollars in signing up new union members. The contract fees to the indigenous company were at maximum level and I would guess provided for the company to pay the new workers’ union fees. So it was a way of moving tax payer funds to unions via the dodgy company.Also there would have been extras for training fees and other tit bits for the union.
It was a doddle of a job they thought and a great money raiser. Problem is the company and staff were ill equipped to perform the various functions and it all fell apart and Victoria has paid the consequences and lives have been cut short.
The guy used to work in the ACT Chief Minister’s Department.
How was he ever given a real job?
Dan -> Eccles -> Ashton.
Credlin blew Dan’s tame inquiry out of the water. The inquiry head and counsel assisting should resign. They have been proved to be wilfully obtuse.
It’s OK. Neddie Season to take his place
Andrews’ presser at high noon.
Next question:. Who called Eccles?
Sorry Neddie Seagoon.
Word is that Supa Peta will be there.
As an official of the Transport Workers Union , I wish to register a protest about the number of Victorian officials being thrown under buses driven by me members . Such an incident leaves a pernament scar on my members brains , I am sure the ALP aparat could find other methods of covering up their monumental mistakes . Throwing them off the Westgate bridge comes to mind ,although lack of maintenance may render that dangerous for the Throwers . To compensate for the incidents ,we demand another paid day off per month to give my members time to recover from their collective trauma we will call it a Recovery Day .
Peta Credlin is going along. This presser I’m gunna watch. If we get lucky we will actually see a vein burst in Danny boys forehead 🙂
Hello Gab! Thank you for the redirect.
Hope they have got some Ennio Morricone lined up as a soundtrack.
Let me play you off stage Chris:
https://youtu.be/-Y6bezBzxbc
Andrews will stay, and to be fair, even though he is surrounded by ambitious idiots, is anyone of them stupid enough to pick up the poisoned chalice?
Small disclaimer, unless Credlin absolutely nails him to a wall, and the presstitutes have to report his lies, it’s bullshit as usual.
What time is it Eccles?
Mem at 11:16 spot on. This is the area that needs to be looked at next. When decision not to use police madesomebody came up with all the benefits that would flow from having security involved. The people who made that decision had no interest in the quarantine control aspect but more the employment and diversity boxes that could be ticked. I am guessing those new jobs also featured in Jobs Dept stats for a few months whilst most other industries were reporting major job losses.
Remember Unified went from less than 100 staff to nearly 1800 in a short period of time.
Oaths and Affirmations Act grade careful use of language:
“Hi Graham. The Premier says ‘your call’ – you’ll know what that means…”
I want to see his whole head explode.
exactly. They deliberately avoided requesting phone records (perfectly within their power) until Credlin exposed them.
Government, judiciary, police, journalists. In Vic, they’re all compromised.
“An Indigenoue Security Company ” hahahaha good one !
The very very very last people on earth you would entrust “security” to .
They are taking the piss arent they? Its a bunch; osf Indian con men with union mates they bribe .
In my dreams, Eccles is the first rat jumping from a sinking HMAS Danistan.
Meanwhile, in breaking news in NSW, the Premier is having “vague recollections” to ICAC about her previously undisclosed close personal relationship with disgraced former MLA Daryl Maguire.
“Government, judiciary, police, journalists. In Vic, they’re all compromised.”
Yep….and I’m sure George Pell would have an opinion on this. I do hope he is following this from Rome.
Gladys’ love life bumps Eccles from top billing at ABC Online.
Of course.
Has Struth got an update today on how Peta Credlin is travelling?
Politics is show business for ugly people. ICAC confirmed.
And how about Galdy’s? Polishing off Maguire – personal phone conversations now being live streamed via ICAC. Hope there no “sex-talk” 😱
Compare that to Victoria where Dan gets all the cover he needs!
It will be a flurry of Dorothy-Dixers from ABC and Fewfacts.
Possibly with a presentation of a trophy to mark his century of press conferences.
Does anyone know what the union fee is for that particular union? I would guess about $150.00 so multiply that by 1700 new workers and income to union is a cool $255,000 plus training etc. Diversity was just so company could by-pass tender process. Most of the workers could barely speak English and were recent foreign arrivals. I wonder what they were actually paid ecause there was a great opportunity for a bit of the taxpayer largess to be filtered of even after the union fees paid.
It used to be watching US Politics was for the entertainment value and British/Aussie politics for dreary but sober politics (in a relative way).
Seems it’s all just entertainment these daze…
I’m trying to understand this story about the NSW Premier. She was bonking some guy who has turned out to be corrupt? Or allegations of corruption? On that basis alone she could be be PM of Australia.
Lots of rumours Dan isn’t far off resigning too.
Doubt he’d have the honour to do so.
I think people are more shocked she was bonking.
LL, just what I was thinking ! Has made comments about Credlin on open thread but same old same old. Poor woman just can’t get anything right. Meanwhile the rest of the country looks forward to the gladiatorial event in next news appearance by The Great Dictator (Charlie Chaplin just sprung to mind).
Go Peta and Rachel from the Oz.
If I dreamed that, there would be bunker oil in the water. Lots of bunker oil. And ignition points, everywhere…
He clearly demonstrated that he shouldn’t be in the role. At least he had the decency to resign. More than you can say for Andrews.
It would be like thinking of Mum…
The Gladys story makes me more sympathetic towards her as a person.
If only she’d made a connection to somebody outside of politics.
‘The guy used to work in the ACT Chief Minister’s Department.’
He also worked for the Australian National Training Authority (ANTA) an organisation set up by the Keating government to pursue its, err, vision of national competency based training framework. It was closely associated with the union movement, and it was headed by Labor maaate Terry Moran who was later the Secretary of the Victorian Department of Premier and cabinet under Bracks and Brumby.
Except for his stint as Secretary of the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet under a Liberal government (Baird?), Cross seems to be your typical Labor apparatchik. But he could also be just your increasing typical agency head in any public sector jurisdiction these days, strong in ‘responsiveness’ toward the government of the day but weak in administrative and managerial depth and rigour.
I spotted that too Leigh Lowe, Eccles statement is very particular that it wasn’t him or anyone from DPC, which only leaves the Premier and his private office. Beautiful timing too, ball’s in your court Press Conference Dan…
The walls are indeed closing in, Humphrey. These are the classic death throes of a political dilletante out of his depth. The only reason Andrews hasn’t walked already is that he runs the Victorian ALP parliamentary caucus the same way Nicolae Ceausescu ran Romania.
Okay peeps – I’ve opened a Peta v Dan thread for live commentary on the noon presser.
On September 28, counsel assisting the Coate Inquiry was able to make a clear and unequivocal recommendation to the Board:
A stiffener for Maximum Leader.
But a bit of a mystery why Eccles jumped.
Sinc – That only works for Lefties. Righties must resign if they accidentally drink a bottle of wine.
With the departure of “Eccles”, what becomes of Deadly Dan’s other Public Serpent Chiefs, Neddie Seagoon, Major Bloodnok, Hercules Grytpype-Thynne and Bluebottle?
What a bunch of Goons!
Brian Anderson, #3615281: ‘rising suicides, domestic violence, unemployment, medical conditions, businesses closing, the economy collapsing and mental health rapidly declining’
China ALP at work.
If WHO is getting cold feet that means China is feeling the heat. Time to change tune Mr Andrews, your puppetmaster is turning to a new song sheet. I guess with a new head of the public service…
Brett.
The naivety is cute, but tedious.
This above is of course what is going to happen.
He’ll be well looked after.
Dan will still be there and after today’s presser he will still be there.
It doesn’t how many of his henchmen look like they are getting the bullet (when in fact they will be well looked after) , the stupidity in all your analysis comes from the fact that it’s not a democratic, accountable democracy, but a socialist dictatorship, so it doesn’t matter who else you “get”.
It’s sort of the point of dictatorships.
FMD.
He’s just slipped through the net with this one, the theatre will continue and nothing will change.
To quote the late Freddie Mercury “Another One Bites The Dust“.
Teh Vicco CV-19 petri dish has broken?
Kissing a toad would make him a Prince?
Neddie Seagoon: Gad, it was the famous Eccles.
Wallace Greenslade: Thank God, for few men like him…
Seagoon: Like Eccles?
Greenslade: Yes, men like Eccles.
Eccles: Women like Eccles too! Wahohoho!
All: Shut up Eccles! (Etc.)
And once again, the Internet has a video for everyrhing. Includng Eccles’ Resignation…
(Pretty pretty please embed this video link into your post, my Doomlord. It’s just the injection of hilarity this whole sad story needs…)
Punishment for failure to follow, I trust.