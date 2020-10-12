How do you grow an economy? Hire more public servants.

There is no better or faster way to grow an economy than to take money from the private sector to fund more public sector employees.
Get this recent role advertised by the NSW Government:
That would make an interesting business card.
So what would the successful candidate for this $250,000 – $300,000 per annum job do?
The 24-Hour Economy Commissioner will play a crucial role in unlocking the benefits of an around-the-clock economy that creates jobs and provides entertainment and cultural opportunities for everyone and cements Sydney’s status as a truly global city.
The role will lead and direct an agile cross-government project team responsible for the delivery and co-development (with key stakeholders in local government, business, industry and community groups) of a 24-Hour Economy Strategy and programs that will enhance the vibrancy, diversity, inclusiveness and safety of Sydney’s 24-Hour Economy.
It’s the agile cross-government project team that is really the selling point.
And one of the “accountabilities” for the role:
Positively represent the ethos and goals of the NSW Government’s approach to the 24-Hour Economy to the media, external bodies, industry and community.
Represent the ethos and goals. So basically a propagandist.
But it only gets better:
Lead the strategic oversight, review and development of 24-Hour Economy and programs to support the delivery of the 24-Hour Economy, providing high quality and insightful advice to the Secretary of Treasury, Senior Executive cohort, Boards, Treasurer and Ministers’ on a wide spectrum of 24-Hour Economy issues.
and
Work closely with the Deputy Secretary, Economic Strategy and Productivity, Deputy Secretary, Jobs, Investment and Tourism, Deputy Secretary, Trade and Executive Director, Precincts on the interaction of the 24-Hour Economy with the outcomes and policies of the NSW Economic Blueprint and Precinct strategies for Sydney.
So an agile cross-government project team AND the opportunity to work closely with the Deputy Secretary, Economic Strategy and Productivity, Deputy Secretary, Jobs, Investment and Tourism, Deputy Secretary, Trade and Executive Director, Precincts.
Normally at this stage of a post, TAFKAS would write something pithy or ironic or (attempted) funny. But he really has nothing left. It’s all over. It’s literally all over.
This is from the NSW Government. The best of the worst government in Australia.
What kind of Commissioners is the Victorian Government going to hire? And how many.
It’s not funny any more. It is heart breaking.
Interpretive dance artists rejoice!
TAFKAS said [This is from the NSW Government. The best of the worst government in Australia.]
Are you sure??
They are green/left in so many ways.
They have increased red and green tape on mineral explorers.
Harming mineral exploration by defacto ceding the “peoples minerals” to landowners.
They stand by idle while the vital gas pipeline from Narrabri is snarled in public funded greenleft lawfare.
Anti-coal whenever they can
Anti-dam ditto
Anti touching national parks bush which increases fire hazard
NSW premier GB seemingly following Greens agenda. Matt Kean is running NSW?
Easiest job in the world – scrap the lock down laws and let the market rip. Now where’s me cheque?
First things first. There is no or never will be accountability.
is this the same gov that crushed sydney’s nightlife?
Senior Executive cohort . Cohort seems to be the in word with the parrots and semi literate public servants . Aldo Used by the Demented Dan and the unkempt Sutton .
“What kind of Commissioners is the Victorian Government going to hire? And how many”
New Assistant Commissioner of Police for Diversity and Inclusion is my nomination for the PC claptrap job to beat. Closely followed by the new VIC Commissioner for Diversity in the Public Service.
These people are taking the piss.
The only thing left is for the peasants to grab their pitchforks and forcibly remove all parasites from the public trough.
You have no moral right to this money. It is theft. Pure, unadulterated theft.
They must have had the weasel word generator wound up to 11 to produce that job description. Just imagine the volume of useless BS that would flow from that office.
Additional vampires are needed to make sure the voters are even more appreciated.
$250,000 – $300,000 per annum would be good value if the job description was “stymie and reverse all actions of Clover Moore”
24 hour economy commish?
Fuck off you unproductive losers, allow casinos, vaping, end lock outs and end the stupid COVID rules and the economy will be fine.
We’re still living with the consequences of man child go to Baird Mikey who needed a blankie.
Eff off and give birth to some Dazza-Beryl hybrid spawn.
Dovetails right into the renewable energy schemes, provided they only operate when the wind blows or sun shines. It’s good if people have to sleep on rotation, saves on having to build too many bed sits in the busy areas.
Commissions like this are usually set up to be outside the normal salary processes and accountability for public servants. Lucrative jobs for mates and bolt holes for others on gardening leave.
Razing to the ground all commissions would be the first step in a return to fiscal responsibility.
Hot-bunking?
Next it will be free underwear exchanges:
Block “A” will exchange with Block “B”, Block “C” will exchange with Block “D”, etc.
I will endeavour to get the commish’s mobile number so that whenever I have a bought of insomnia at 2:00 in the morning I can give them a call to see how they are doing.
Just caught up with the YT channel “In The Interests Of The People”‘s video about the Budget last week.
The problem with describing the situation in quantifiable terms is that the numbers are so large they are unfathomable and feel meaningless. Unemployment of 10% by Christmas. Depression-levels of real activity with zombie insolvent businesses being propped up on paper. In the hole by an extra 600 billion dollars over the next 3 years. A national debt of over a trillion dollars by 2030 is projected.
The government needs more taxable revenues to pay down the stupidly large debt already racked up, let alone the forecast handouts and deficits, and they want to raise employment too (regardless of how highly that translates into profitability, because having people under 35 roaming the streets is bad news).
What is the plus side here?
Certainly we need value-adding activities more than ever.
Possibly skilled labour will be cheaper to acquire at this time too.
Diversifying the economy away from the property Ponzi / Asias’s quarry / China’s education triumvirate is going to be necessary for recovery as well as being a good idea anyhow.
There is also a greater desire for national self-sufficiency, or at least safeguarding the supply chain from China, so perhaps customers may tolerate higher prices if it means Australian-made.
Is this a good time to start new businesses in Australia developing new products?
I would suggest all evidence points to a continuing chase of that chimera.
@Colonel Crispin Berka
‘Is this a good time to start new businesses in Australia developing new products?’
No, not until the “renewables” virus is eliminated and all of those that spread it are removed from government; its subsidy scams dismantled and buried with along with the toxic waste from wind turbines and solar panels.
There will be no industry of any meaning without totally embracing fossil fuel/nuclear (cheap, reliable energy).
Until then, only government “jobs” will exist. So, not real jobs at all.