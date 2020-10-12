How do you grow an economy? Hire more public servants.

There is no better or faster way to grow an economy than to take money from the private sector to fund more public sector employees.

Get this recent role advertised by the NSW Government:

24 Hour Economy Commissioner.

That would make an interesting business card.

So what would the successful candidate for this $250,000 – $300,000 per annum job do?

The 24-Hour Economy Commissioner will play a crucial role in unlocking the benefits of an around-the-clock economy that creates jobs and provides entertainment and cultural opportunities for everyone and cements Sydney’s status as a truly global city. The role will lead and direct an agile cross-government project team responsible for the delivery and co-development (with key stakeholders in local government, business, industry and community groups) of a 24-Hour Economy Strategy and programs that will enhance the vibrancy, diversity, inclusiveness and safety of Sydney’s 24-Hour Economy.

It’s the agile cross-government project team that is really the selling point.

And one of the “accountabilities” for the role:

Positively represent the ethos and goals of the NSW Government’s approach to the 24-Hour Economy to the media, external bodies, industry and community.

Represent the ethos and goals. So basically a propagandist.

But it only gets better:

Lead the strategic oversight, review and development of 24-Hour Economy and programs to support the delivery of the 24-Hour Economy, providing high quality and insightful advice to the Secretary of Treasury, Senior Executive cohort, Boards, Treasurer and Ministers’ on a wide spectrum of 24-Hour Economy issues.

and

Work closely with the Deputy Secretary, Economic Strategy and Productivity, Deputy Secretary, Jobs, Investment and Tourism, Deputy Secretary, Trade and Executive Director, Precincts on the interaction of the 24-Hour Economy with the outcomes and policies of the NSW Economic Blueprint and Precinct strategies for Sydney.

So an agile cross-government project team AND the opportunity to work closely with the Deputy Secretary, Economic Strategy and Productivity, Deputy Secretary, Jobs, Investment and Tourism, Deputy Secretary, Trade and Executive Director, Precincts.

Normally at this stage of a post, TAFKAS would write something pithy or ironic or (attempted) funny. But he really has nothing left. It’s all over. It’s literally all over.

This is from the NSW Government. The best of the worst government in Australia.

What kind of Commissioners is the Victorian Government going to hire? And how many.

It’s not funny any more. It is heart breaking.