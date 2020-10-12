Liberty Quote
Pretty much every forecast about climate change or its effects should be viewed as a hypothesis rather than a fact.— Patrick J. Michaels
-
Recent Comments
- Steve on Journalists pursue a shameless Premier who refuses to resign
- Suburban Boy on Peta v Dan Open Thread
- Mater on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Boambee John on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- vlad on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Mater on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- one old bruce on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- miltonf on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Tel on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Bundyrum on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- notafan on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- miltonf on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Mark A on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- kaysee on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- PK on Journalists pursue a shameless Premier who refuses to resign
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: October 10, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Journalists pursue a shameless Premier who refuses to resign
- Safety
- Peta v Dan Open Thread
- How do you grow an economy? Hire more public servants.
- Breaking News: Chris Eccles has resigned
- Stimulus by Infrastructure
- Scientists condemn lockdowns as pointless and homicidal
- October Surmise
- Democrat challenger says he welcomes Garbo endorsement
- Hayek on Victoria
- Australians watching American politics according to The Oz
- Australians watching American politics according to the NYT
- Light Supremacist
- Setting The Bar
- What about male obstetricians, Annabel? Can they deliver?
- Open Forum: October 10, 2020
- Congressman Steve Scalise couldn’t be reached for comment
- These socialists are so ignorant
- 2 can play at this game
- Their ABC on Gategate
- “Covid is God’s gift to the Left”
- Parallels
- The only political leader in world history ambushed by a cake*
- Covid-19 facts now clear – let’s shout them out
- Gategate
- In praise of Trump
- Confirmed: Mike Pence was the clear winner of today’s debate
- Pence v Harris Open Forum
- High Tech Hayekians I
- The Benefits of Cutting Carbon Emissions
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Journalists pursue a shameless Premier who refuses to resign
This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Media, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.
There is a headline about Australian journalists I never expected to see.
But yes, it speaks to character. The dude was married and it takes two to tango.
Today has not been a good day for the j’ismists. Back to their usual tricks.
Did these “journalists” have anything negative to say about our first female PM?
Murder 800 ppl? J’sm crickets.
Sniff the blood of a Tory? J’sm frenzy.
They make me sick
NSW premier GB struck down by cupid’s arrow? How much can Koalas bear?
Meanwhile AP and Dan?
Jodi MacKay is one piece of work;AND hit with the ugly stick She couldn’t wait to get into Gladys; talk about political opportunism.
I feel very sorry for Gladys. It can’t be easy to attract decent blokes, and she’s done a really good job so far having started with a rotten hand.
I’m sure she’s a honest, and yes, she’s made a mistake.
I’m also prepared to give her the benefit unless they can prove that she abetted the Wagga Wagga crook.
Why oh why can’t politicians grasp that corruption will always find you out?
Stories starting to appear of journalists complaining about Peta Credlin daring to do journalism in Melbourne.
Fires of passion. Ruby, Ruby.
The unaccountable and unspeakable in pursuit of the unconscionable?
The Australian media / political complex, writ large.
Highly-paid “Theatre-sports”.
It also seems to be a global phenomenon.
Who? Whom?; as Lenin asked, rhetorically.
Poor Gladys must be wondering whether Daryl was genuine in his affections for her or if he pursued her for financial self-gain.
A Tale of Two Cities…..
Danistan: “…Today I have resigned…..I have taken this decision with a sense of clarity that to remain in this position would be a significant distraction…..”
Emeraldia: “…I stuffed up….I take full responsibility……I haven’t done anything wrong…”
#metoo
Serious question, what did Maguire actually do wrong?
Okay, but who else is doing it?
You know, sortition will end this nonsense!
So, Our Glad the Ugly Duckling was having a root on the side, just to get her through her tough days. Pity it was with such a louse. Politicians and Public Servants (and Journalists) do this all the time, just look at the ABC and the relationship antics they get up to.
Give me (and Gladys) a break. Hardly a hanging offence.
Typical double standards from the left.
Great headline CL.
Is there an emoji for “sardonic grin”?
Shame Paul Cox is no longer with us to direct the tele-movie.
“Not a journalist” … “In disgrace” …
I’m seeing a pattern of aristocratic rhetoric here. A bunch of ALP wowsers aspiring to be the new Blue Rinse Set.
Inclined to wait and see what the ex member for Wagga Wagga has to say. Bloody Clanell drawing a bloody long bow that Gladys was in it for her half…as if!
When I saw the heading of this article, I thought you were talking about Dan Il Jung…..
Not a great fan of Gladys Billycan but, as justification for resignation, this does not cut it.
Monty Python…..Communist Quiz Sketch…