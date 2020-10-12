Journalists pursue a shameless Premier who refuses to resign

Posted on 6:30 pm, October 12, 2020 by currencylad

22 Responses to Journalists pursue a shameless Premier who refuses to resign

  1. Entropy
    #3615979, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    There is a headline about Australian journalists I never expected to see.

  2. Entropy
    #3615981, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    But yes, it speaks to character. The dude was married and it takes two to tango.

  3. H B Bear
    #3615987, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Today has not been a good day for the j’ismists. Back to their usual tricks.

  4. Herodotus
    #3615991, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Did these “journalists” have anything negative to say about our first female PM?

  5. Bela Bartok
    #3615998, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Murder 800 ppl? J’sm crickets.
    Sniff the blood of a Tory? J’sm frenzy.

    They make me sick

  6. stackja
    #3615999, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    NSW premier GB struck down by cupid’s arrow? How much can Koalas bear?
    Meanwhile AP and Dan?

  7. Michel Lasouris
    #3616001, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Jodi MacKay is one piece of work;AND hit with the ugly stick She couldn’t wait to get into Gladys; talk about political opportunism.
    I feel very sorry for Gladys. It can’t be easy to attract decent blokes, and she’s done a really good job so far having started with a rotten hand.
    I’m sure she’s a honest, and yes, she’s made a mistake.
    I’m also prepared to give her the benefit unless they can prove that she abetted the Wagga Wagga crook.
    Why oh why can’t politicians grasp that corruption will always find you out?

  8. PB
    #3616002, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Stories starting to appear of journalists complaining about Peta Credlin daring to do journalism in Melbourne.

  9. stackja
    #3616003, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Fires of passion. Ruby, Ruby.

  10. Bruce
    #3616023, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    The unaccountable and unspeakable in pursuit of the unconscionable?

    The Australian media / political complex, writ large.

    Highly-paid “Theatre-sports”.

    It also seems to be a global phenomenon.

    Who? Whom?; as Lenin asked, rhetorically.

  11. The Sheriff
    #3616025, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Poor Gladys must be wondering whether Daryl was genuine in his affections for her or if he pursued her for financial self-gain.

  12. Stanley
    #3616027, posted on October 12, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    A Tale of Two Cities…..

    Danistan: “…Today I have resigned…..I have taken this decision with a sense of clarity that to remain in this position would be a significant distraction…..”

    Emeraldia: “…I stuffed up….I take full responsibility……I haven’t done anything wrong…”

  13. H B Bear
    #3616036, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Poor Gladys must be wondering whether Daryl was genuine in his affections for her or if he pursued her for financial self-gain.

    #metoo

  14. Legalise Sedition
    #3616038, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Serious question, what did Maguire actually do wrong?

    Okay, but who else is doing it?

    You know, sortition will end this nonsense!

  15. Exit Stage Right
    #3616039, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    So, Our Glad the Ugly Duckling was having a root on the side, just to get her through her tough days. Pity it was with such a louse. Politicians and Public Servants (and Journalists) do this all the time, just look at the ABC and the relationship antics they get up to.
    Give me (and Gladys) a break. Hardly a hanging offence.
    Typical double standards from the left.

  16. Tim Neilson
    #3616044, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Great headline CL.
    Is there an emoji for “sardonic grin”?

  17. Squirrel
    #3616056, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Shame Paul Cox is no longer with us to direct the tele-movie.

  18. one old bruce
    #3616059, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    “Not a journalist” … “In disgrace” …

    I’m seeing a pattern of aristocratic rhetoric here. A bunch of ALP wowsers aspiring to be the new Blue Rinse Set.

  19. Jonesy
    #3616102, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Inclined to wait and see what the ex member for Wagga Wagga has to say. Bloody Clanell drawing a bloody long bow that Gladys was in it for her half…as if!

  20. Steve
    #3616109, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    When I saw the heading of this article, I thought you were talking about Dan Il Jung…..

  21. PK
    #3616120, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Not a great fan of Gladys Billycan but, as justification for resignation, this does not cut it.

  22. Steve
    #3616148, posted on October 12, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Monty Python…..Communist Quiz Sketch…

