Peta v Dan Open Thread

The next round of Peta Credlin tenderising Dan Andrews is on at 12.
Update: As suggested in comments by Some History.
The next round of Peta Credlin tenderising Dan Andrews is on at 12.
Update: As suggested in comments by Some History.
Liberals want the government to be your Mommy. Conservatives want government to be your Daddy. Libertarians want it to treat you like an adult.
I note that this is the first site to acknowledge Pete Credlin’s roll in this death debacle. Andrews slides out from under again! I doubt Eccles didn’t have Andrews permission to so advise VICPOL et al about the employment of private Security! Andrews prevails over a cowards castle!
Drain the swamp!
Is Ashton involved in this too?
With the departure of “Eccles”, what becomes of Deadly Dan’s other Public Serpent Chiefs, Neddie Seagoon, Major Bloodnok, Hercules Grytpype-Thynne and Bluebottle?
What a bunch of Goons!
To Victorians: The Hunchback seeks your freedom.
Danny Boy opens with a deadpan reading of statistics. Exhorts the public to get tested.
Regional Vic gets a pat on the head. “Further steps are possible once we get to the end of the week”.
Now it’s the turn of Public Health to get a pat on the head.
Onto “another matter” – Eccles resignation
A thorough examination of his (Eccles) phone records makes it clear that he did indeed contact Fatty Ashton.
Mr Dan will continue to fovus on you, the public, and the “freedoms you want” (yes he really said that)
We will work towards “safe and steady steps” towards a “COVID normal” and “lock that in”. “Nothing is more important!”
Re Eccles & Fatty Ashton – Dan doesn’t know what was discussed, “I don’t know”
“I was shocked that the phone call was made and that the phone records showed that.”
I know nuffink!
Are Victorians provided with free vomit bags for use while watching their beloved leader. If airlines are using them at the moment might be a bit of income to be had there.
Hearing this on my radios App
The Hunchback is gonna run out of people to throw under the bus.
Surely his nose is getting longer the more he speaks.
Re Eccles & Fatty Ashton – Dan doesn’t know what was discussed, “I don’t know”
“I was shocked that the phone call was made and that the phone records showed that.”
I know nuffink!
Peta asks first question.
Peta Credlin is doing what the rest of the MSM should have been doing for months – hammering away at Dictator Dan.
The Hunchback used the word “proportionate”.
Reporter: How confident can Victorians be that your govt knows WTF it’s doing?
Dan – they can be confident. We’re supremely focussed. Wait to next Sunday for a BIG Announcement, sorry (not sorry) you have to wait until then.
Q – how confident should people be in your ability to lead them out of lockdown.
Hunchback – Waffle waffle waffle
Eccles, what are you doing with that bag? They said they were giving me the sack. At 3 am! Its never too late to be a coalman.
So basically Andrews is saying he is not running VIC and that those below him not letting him know what they are doing.
Yeah right, and I am the Duke of Wellington reincarnated.
Credlins 1st question
He has remarkable recall now.
Question for Dan …
Credlin running through the timeline of the conversations.
Hunchback: My statements have been “clear, accurate, and consistent”.
Be grateful plebs for the morsals I throw your way whilst my fellow politicians and my glorious civil service bask in our 11% pay rises for a job well done.
“Wait to next Sunday for a BIG Announcement, sorry (not sorry) you have to wait until then”.
Dan the Sophistry Man. Such a soothing voice and reasoned dialog, how can you not just love the man.
Peta C. lays some detailed facts on Dan about who met with whom and when, and what was discussed.
Could you repeat the part after “Now listen carefully”.
Now he is playing semantics.
Peta asks a 4-minute question.
Dan is starting to lose the plot
Dan – decisions are not made by me or my office staff – speak to da board (da face ain’t listening)
Maximum Leader running what he hopes Coate J will find: It was a creeping decision done by middle management without telling anyone.
So Ashton is involved?
Dan has tried to be Frank.
Is is threads like these that make the Cat such a fun place ! Thanks to the traditional owner, his Doomlordship.
you haven’t been as honest as you could be.
Dan – we are working towards easing some restrictions this sunday
Andrews rissoled Eccles by giving a couple of straight answers to Credlin’s questions on Friday.
He ain’t gonna make the same mistake today.
When Dan has lost Dave “Hughesy” Hughes, it’s all over:
https://twitter.com/DHughesy/status/1315433347041038337
Supercomputer! Yeah!!!
Numbers (no, not the poster, but numerals) and lockdown – Dan explains the algorithm:
“Data always trumps the arseumptions you have fed into a model – even if you use a soopercompooter”
Raf Epstein (ABC) throwing Dan Xi-Man a bone on numbers.
Is it 10?
Is it 5?
Question for Dan,
Dan, do you identify as honest or competent?
Sure glad my life isn’t controlled by a computer 😎. Oh, wait 😡
WOW! The Hunchback says that the “Road Map” could be redrawn.
Dave Hughes has turned 180 degrees very quickly.
I have concluded that dan has no idea what he is doing
Whoops now someone is comparing Vic and NSW approaches
Why not ask people to isolate for 14 days?
Dan – that’s a v.good question, I will ask it (of the ‘Elf people)
unbelievable
Did Epstein just ask why we don’t all just stay home for 2 weeks? We’ve stayed home for 30 weeks!
My Guess: Professor Plum, Candlestick, Conservatory
Can we run a sweepstake on how soon Eccles gets a taxpayer funded sinecure somewhere as a reward for taking the fall for Maximum Leader?
This chinless wonder’s take in his Friday p.m. radio slot on that day’s daily Dan’s presser in which someone had finally turned up to ask the Chairman some serious questions was that the press conferences had “finally jumped the shark”.
Which way is the weathervane pointing now?
Dan concluded that eccles wasn’t pushed. he just decided to stand down
Maximum Leader is not making an announcement today, he’s just “sharing his thinking”
Lord have Mercy on us, we are truly the blessed ones.
Dan is not “tired of these rules”. Not at all. Even now his thinking of more to impose.
Sinclair Davidson
#3615533, posted on October 12, 2020 at 12:31 pm
Dave Hughes has turned 180 degrees very quickly.
The SuperComputer has mentioned Dave Hughes.
“There is no Police”.
Plenty at the beach this weekend.
Another journo begging for more policing.
Throwing him an entree into approving more Omnibus deputy sheriffs.
This is all surreal.
This idiot has presided over 90 percent of c-v deaths on this continent.
That isn’t a statistical possibility sans utterly stupendous incompetence and ongoing corruption.
“People have to take personal responsibility”.
If only we could.
Quotes of Dan:
“The key point is, I can stand here everyday and lecture and provide facts” (we noticed)
“This is what are facing – we must ALL TAKE RESPOSNIBILITY FOR THE DECSIONS WE MAKE”
he said this with a straight face!!!!
Why doesn’t anyone ask how many ICU beds are currently being used?
Hunchback to Victorians: “We all have to take responsibility for the decisions we make”.
Wow. For the first time he acknowledges health other than COVID!
Who signed the private security contracts on behalf of the Victorian government? Incredible after months of questions we still don’t even know this. Find out and then work backwards.
He is going to dress up winding back his tyrannical overreach and the ridiculous lock down as a gift from a benevolent leader.
But we must keep a safety stock of unused beds.
The Elf Union demands it.
“We can’t give you any actual numbers – Victoria Police get funny about that.”
Seriously? No shit. VicPol have been pushing out funny numbers for years.
My son is Critical Care Registered Nurse st a major regional hospital. They struggle to get shifts because it’s so quiet.
Wonder what the provisions for a security detail for ex state premiers is like.
When did the ‘Rona achieve sentience?
Why did we buy 20,000 ventilators if we didn’t have ICU capacity to use them?
China sends message via WHO. ‘We’re bleeding. CCP in danger.’ Dan prepares to reopen. Thanks CCP – China ALP will do its duty.
The Hunchback is elucidating on the “wicked dynamics” of ‘Rona.
So Ashton is involved?
Why do you think Fatty was nudged, ready in the garden of his retirement to to be thrown under the bus.
Signed off by officials in the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions – the responsible Minister Martin Pakula.
The narrative had to shift as the number of ICU beds soon proved such a false lead that other means of frightening the public had to be seized upon.
My daughter is a RN & Midwife at a smaller, but still not insignificant regional hospital. Also struggling to get shifts because it’s so quiet.
Obviously.
If they’re being used, they won’t be available when they are needed.
I have come to the conclusion that Dan Andrews is a deadpan comedian, a kind of modern day Rupert Pupkin of a politician. He is using the Vic Public as hostage in order to realise his ambitions.
“Is the system ready?”
After 30 weeks we have flattened the curve.
A question many of us asked at the time. Fact is though, they “actually” bought nearly as many as they announced.
The Hun is getting excited that we might be allowed to invite up to 5 friends around to watch the Grand Final. I kid you not.
Um, Dan still there?
No easing of lock downs?
I just turned on the tele and watched that rot for 2 minutes.
He’s getting no hard questions, and has neutralised Credlin’s attack with one sideways push of a bureaucrat.
I can tell a mad man from a mile off.
He doesn’t understand the world, he’s been in a left wing bubble all his life.
The realists are the most annoying pricks aren’t they?
Notice since Peta joined the throng, journalists are actually stepping up a notch? Well done Peta 👌
Melbourne Cup?
“Being popular has never has been less important to me”.
Succeeding there.
Well done Pete. Champion.
So is anyone responsible for governing Sicktoria?
Carpe Jugulum
#3615534, posted on October 12, 2020 at 12:31 pm
I have concluded that dan has no idea what he is doing
Non of these idiots do, and I include all the states in that.
I mean, surprise surprise, the WHO has come out pretty forcefully against lock downs now.
But lets face it, if there’s one prick that needs nailing to the wall, it’s dear leader Dan.
Dan next Sunday .. from now on you can call me Loretta
The Hunchback taking a shot at the Feds re opening up.
One of Andrews many problems is his inability to consider more than a single issue in given year. Last year it was railway crossings. This year it’s infection rates of the Rona. Nothing else matters.
He wants elimination because he owns the second wave.
Once that is done, any third wave will be someone else’s problem.
Dan is a comedian. He is the woke person’s 21st Century Sir Les Patterson.
Credlin asking how Unified Security knew about quarantine before National Cabinet meeting was finished.
A famous aircraft accident, a passenger jet flew full throttle into swamp. The inquiry found so many of the crew were distracted by a trivial problem that no one was actually flying the aircraft, hence it went full pelt into the swamp. See any similarities with the governance of Victoria ATM?
Has Andrews got to the stage of quibbling about the meaning of “is” yet?
I believe Rowan Dean bringing up the threat of these people being tried as criminals and jailed as playing more on him than what Credlin has done.
With no morality or conscience, he fears only for his own skin.
This is the pointy end: “What did you say to Mr Eccles?”
Looks like the Inquiry was curiously incurious about the security timeline.
Awesome – now he can remember specific sentences in the his press conference from 6 months ago.
Police Commissioner and Emergency Management Commissioner now being thrown under a bus.
Credlin: Did you order a Code Red?
“Cannot be directed”. Obviously never worked in the “actual” public service where the Ministers wish is the Dept Heads commend.
Police Commissioner and Emergency Management Commissioner now being thrown under a bus.
Hope they’re maintaining social distancing under there.
An endless supply of buses to throw people under. One of them must have Dans number on it.
It was genomic sequencing what done it.
ABC Online now top-billing TWO Gladys reports – with Eccles dropped to third place.
FFS Andrews. Just. Fucking. Go!
Why did we buy 20,000 ventilators if we didn’t have ICU capacity to use them?
At the time the Italy situation scared the daylights out of people and thought the ICU beds should have been kept vacant for all the thousands about to need ventilators. You know, people really believed that and were frightened. Remember?
After six weeks of lockdown when the situation was much clearer and there were no mass deaths, vulnerable groups identified, and COVID precautions of distancing and cleanliness were enough, all of that fear should have been addressed by the National Council promptly. Premier Andrews is extreme but I don’t see the National Council helping either.
No shortage of confidence by Dan in Dan, is there? Not a single second spent wondering about how awesome he thinks he is.
Didn’t watch the sideshow. Sounds more entertaining than funding Screen Australia though. Was there any lions?
I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to people who rise and sleep under the blanket of the very safety that I provide and then question the manner in which I provide it.
Premier Putz continues lying here:
The national Cabinet is helping Andrews, and he is actively supported by Scott Morrison.
Lots of flick passes!
As of ANZAC the over reach was obvious to any that looked. But by then the politicians were already fully in and couldn’t back off without lose of face. The stupid just kept accelerating from there on, especially our Dan Andrews whose personality cannot abide admitting error.
That is the saddest theatre I’ve seen.
Typical of socialist plays and movies, incredibly tedious and in need of mass editing.
Shannon Deery
Victorian Labor MPs are now demanding the resignation of Premier Daniel Andrews. More
He’s just the worst of a bad bunch.
:””The Hunchback is gonna run out of people to throw under the bus.””
Oh! Do you mean the “” Jug Eared Hunchback”‘
Right….Now I understand
The next resignation should be Jennifer Coate and the Counsel Assisting the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry who have failed miserably in establishing the facts.
The report from the inquiry will be completely redundant, and an embarrassment to all involved if this keeps up.
They’re going to have to Dynamite him out?
Michael Smith put the website of Unified Services on his blog that showed on 27th March they were urging employees to do computer training for covid infection control before 2.30 pm that day .
The ICAC coverage was rather revealing of nothing much except that it’s time for lunch.
Look, it’s tough, and thankless – but he’s just fixing a problem that was there to be fixed.
No shortcuts.
It’s got to be done properly, with science, or nobody will be able to get into a hospital when they have a stroke.
He can keep doing this longer than Peta Credlin can.
Plenty more public service managers yet to realise the error of their ways.
A bit of background on retired Judge Coate:
A Rob Hulls appointee. ‘Nuf said. Can be relied upon to “do the right thing”.
Teh face of an aggrieved toddler.
Family member , a doctor in public hospital has only had 2 tests since the beginning
Narcs never solve problems.
Vicco’s caught in a Catch 22.
You don’t sack public servants in Australia, they get moved.
Where have some of you been, under a rock?
Contact tracing now working well reckons guy running it these days .
Milestones in Coate’s career:
Monash University Labor Club
Labor lawyer and feminist
Rob Hulls’ Magistrate
Head of Children’s Court
Coroner
Royal Commission to Get Pell
If you don’t want your acorn found, this is the blind pig for the job.
Thanks areff, I did not know that. Why am I surprised?
It still is embarrassing watching a faux conservative learn about real socialism in front of the nation.
In Australia, public servants get moved, not sacked.
In regards to Andrews being shocked by Eccles’s phone records it reminds me of the scene from the movie Casablanca when Captain Renault closes Rick’s Café Américain – “I’m shocked, shocked . . . to find that gambling is going on in here” – and then then croupier comes up to him and says “Your winning sir”.
Contact tracing now working well reckons guy running it these days. – a family friend
Cost: $1 Trillion.
Pity I have to work and can only catch the comments on the Cat. Might watch Credlin tonite on Sky
Worst cost (that Sco Mo doesn’t even give a shit about).
Loss of freedom causing death and misery and effecting millions.
We need to emphasise this point as the supporters of this tyranny care nothing for the economy.
We must place their murderous, misery causing position squarely on their shoulders.
The virtue signalling must have their fake virtue that in reality kills people, shoved down their lying murderous throats.
More to the point, the heads-up from Unified HQ to get the online “sheep-dip” training done was issued whilst National Cabinet was still sitting, after Eccles had just stepped out of the meeting.
So did Eccles just go off reservation and do that?
Or did some Dan tell him to do it?
This “urgency” is telling.
Nothing to do with the virus and everything to do with “already having arrangements in place” when/if ScoMo offered ADF help.
You can’t fight extreme socialism successfully, when you support socialism.
Good question, as at that time Unified was not an approved supplier to VIC Govt. All roads lead to it was an employment opportunity. Only one person had the power to decide not police and go down the security / employment creation road. The diversity employment aspect became a key focus of Pakulas Jobs Dept. Keep digging.
Credlin asking how Unified Security knew about quarantine before National Cabinet meeting was finished.
The talk of ICU beds raises the question , where will the staff to service them come from ?
Who wants to work in a place full of virulent disease ?
What happens to 14 day quarantine for being in contact with infected patients ?
Will nursing staff be threatened with dismissal for not working in infected wards ?
Will hospital admin staff be compelled to work in covid wards ? if not why not ?
What are the odds that the two biggest States lose their premiers in the same week? Gladys and Dan both in significant trouble.
Yep, here we go again. Everything that happens in VIC is ScoMo’s fault. The broken record reminds me of some other poster her but if I did not have a faulty memory I might remember who it was.
Credlin being ex LNP staffer is clearly operating in conjunction with ScoMo to help Andrews. It is all so clear now.
“The national Cabinet is helping Andrews, and he is actively supported by Scott Morrison”.
So, who gets to be “Bluebottle”?
“You rotten swine, you’ve deaded me!”
Really?
Let’s say the virus has a life of 20 days.
And let’s assume you get 20 cases a day.
That is 400 live cases at any point in time (it is currently under 200).
Our “world-class” contact tracing has 2,300 perfessionals on the books.
That would be six (6) contact tracers for every one of the 400 live cases.
If every tracer makes ten contacts per hour by phone that is 75 per day, times a team of six, equals 450 contact calls per day per case.
And ten cases a day will be overwhelming, apparently.
I too hear of what is going on.
They are specifically not pursuing “culturally sensitive” cases if the subject of their attention arcs up.
As Humphrey Appleby said, or was it Sir Arnold Robinson? — “a sound man”.
I wonder how much Peta gets paid? I reckon it’s way south of an SC, but amazingly she seems to be able to ask straight forward questions that catch out Dan. It’s pretty easy to form a very cynical view about many in the Victorian Judiciary, Bar and law enforcement.
Politically, most Australian feminists are sound men.
Both parties are fighting for a socialist future.
Both want to be in charge of it.
It’s not that hard.
Sco Mo is to blame for all of this.
All of it.
Heard from a friend in HR at News Corp that Bolta is on north of $1 million, so from that benchmark I’d say Peta would probably be just over half that. Not bad coin.
Brian Loughnane is Credlin’s husband FFS.
Credlin is not so clever. She tried to manufacture a timeline that suited the gotcha question she wanted to ask. Andrews easily brushed it aside by quoting the actual timeline back at her.
Good coin, but I reckon an SC would be on at least double Bolt’s income. I’m just guessing – I don’t really know.
Jenny Coate’s personal heroes:
“I think women like Joan Kirner, Cheryl Kernot and Carmen Lawrence, for example, have developed their own styles based on their personalities and individual capacity, rather than a capacity to shout down opponents and trade insults”
Also worth noting is that she did her articles with Labor lawyer Peter McMullen and subsequent became his legal partner.
From a 1996 interview.
http://138.25.65.17/au/journals/AltLawJl/1996/51.pdf
The perfect blind pig CV.
Sorry BrettW, I can’t remember if you publicly denied being a member of the socialist Liberal Party.
Could you please clarify?
I wonder if it is at all possible that another reporter notices that asking real questions of politicians on topics they hoped to avoid brings more recognition and notoriety than lame word-game ‘gotchas’.
Raf Epstein asks the Premier “Why did you make the decision to answer every single question?” at these daily press conferences. QUE??
His minders at the back of the Treasury Theatre tell the reporters “Last Questions”, it’s audible on the transmission for heavens sake! What a farce.
Wow reading this thread has been the most entertaining thing I’ve seen today. Andrew’s goose is cooked, surely.
I wonder who’s going to resign tomorrow after today’s Peta Inquiry?
Andrews is a shit liar.
Our Glad is being asked to stand down for rooting an MP being investigated for corruption and Dopey Dan has rooted a whole State. Still there. Go figure.
Dan set out to best the National Cabinet – and f#cked up.
Now he’s gone rogue, Scummo doesn’t have the [email protected] to reel him in – resorts to Credlin.
Who was the New South Wales Premier who stood down over a bottle of Grange?
Another family contact’s information that I had posted before weeks ago . Article in The Age on 13 th July or thereabouts , front page story on leak from government about security service in trouble from first day . Documents handed over at night by minister whose department signed the contract . Contract viewed on Michael Smith with signatures redacted and again dated for 29th March to June 30th but was not signed until 9th April . Plenty of documentary evidence about for those wanting to find it. Apparently minister thought he was going under the bus .
Another insightful quote below from leading political pundit Struth. In case you missed his almost hourly repetitions along the same theme.
Struth please note I did already indicate I am not a member of any political party. Even if I was Labor I would be happy with what Credlin has been doing. Simply because he is damaging his party. However I don’t know his possible replacements. I look forward to somebody keeping the pressure up on Andrews leading to his removal from office. The 6 minutes was a good start but there are other lines of examination that will help (ie. the Jobs Dept involvement).
Likewise I am not a Catholic but I was a very strong supporter of Pell in relation to the farcical criminal charges laid against him.
“Sco Mo is to blame for all of this.
All of it.
Applying for a new VIC job or a promotion within ABC ? How dare elected leaders answer questions put to them over a major disaster.
“Raf Epstein asks the Premier “Why did you make the decision to answer every single question?” at these daily press conferences. QUE??”
Another sad aspect of this farcical situation has been the failure of so many people in the journalism profession. The profession has become so over taken by left-wing political sentiment that it has not had the stomach to ask the hard questions on our behalf. In the absence of a parliament and the capacity to protest in public gatherings, the journalists needed to give voice to the alternative points of view. When this crisis emerged, our journalists went missing. Worst of all has been the television journalism. Truly, this has been a time of disgrace for so many journalist.
Lots of alp astroturf in this thread too.
Fixed.
And Counsel assisting must be feeling like he’s taken the Sicktorian tax payers money without actually delivering the goods by you know asking basic questions like what did you know? and when did you know it?and who’s delegation was used. Basic stuff really, but way beyond the ken of the venerable members of this inquiry who are no doubt billing like they are personally stimulating the sicktorian economy. What a farce.
Rule number 1 Never ask Why .when interviewing for information . However what would you expect from an ABC journalist.
Gertrude’s post nails it regarding many in the press who are happy not to look too closely into matters.
Said on Teh Dumb back in March that, according to what Medics told him:
– lockdown would likely last 6 months;
– CV-19 would likely be with us for 2 years and
– it could take 2 years to get a vaccine
Andrews is hardly straying from such ‘Elf Stasi narrative.
From areff at 1:08 pm:
I got this far into the posts without difficulty but when I encountered a single name, “Shannon Deery”, followed by … nothing … I did start to struggle.
“Shannon Deery” what? Went to the shop? Posted on Tinder? Selected at full forward for Wodonga? Is a woofta and a dunce?
Then it got worse, with every other meaningless word preceded by a meaningless “@” or “#”.
“More”, “springst” and “auspol” separately swinging alone in the breeze mean?
Communication? The post says nothing!
ZK2A,Barrell O’Farrell.
How ashamed must the inquiry feel, being forced to actually do their job by Peta Credlin. How ashamed must the Vic journalists feel watching Peta Credlin do journalism for them. Journalism apparently hasn’t been seen for 6 or 7 months in Sicktoria.
Gladys has done not a bad job in quite a few areas and although it rankles that only one of the two parties gets anal-probe scrutiny I am glad someone does. I like the idea of politicians being scared for their jobs and subject to scourges of winged Nemesis when they flirt with hubris.
I just wish ICAC was as vigorous with the other guys too.
Thank you, jo.
Err… Mr Chairman … They’re dead.
This reminds me of the Gillard years. Lots of hopeful “now we have her with this One Weird Trick”…three years later.
ICAC always does a great job … on Lieborals. Ask John Fahey.
Does God phone Dan for a hand?
All these people thrown under a bus. What are your bloody trams for down there?
In regard to Epstein, here you have a prize example of the way Luvviedom looks after his own:
Former ABC journalist Rafael Epstein has apologised and been ordered to make a donation for deliberately entering an exclusion zone following Black Saturday.
Epstein and a cameraman were arrested after filming in Kinglake, an area restricted under order of the state coroner, Jennifer Coate, on February 23 and 24 last year.
A diversion hearing today ordered him to issue a public apology and to pay $2,000 to the bushfire-affected Strathewen Primary School.
The apology acknowledges that Epstein “deliberately entered an area which I knew to be restricted”.
“I acknowledge that this was wrongful. I also recognise that this was insensitive to local residents and bushfire victims,” he said.
“I was chastened to learn that my actions were seen as insensitive by some in Kinglake, and I will certainly bear that in mind in future.”
ABC1’s Lateline program will broadcast a court-ordered apology on tonight’s show.
At the time of Epstein’s arrest police said the maximum penalty for disobeying the order was three months’ jail and a fine of more than $1,000.
The matter will return to the Melbourne Magistrates Court in March.
Epstein now works as a journalist for Melbourne’s Age newspaper.
See how it works. Epstein gets caught preying on the bereaved survivors, many ABC apologies … and then, despite the disgrace, he is taken unto the bosom The Age, where he served a languid exile filing little and investigating less, until the stink blew away.
And then, back to the ABC for a prime gig on the wireless.
Luvviedom, almost entirely funded from the public purse and answerable to none but their own.
Gillard was too slippery. Always resigning before she could be sacked. And thrown a lifeline by the Liars. Like wrestling smoke.
Said on
Teh DumbInsiders back in March…
Davey Boy
#3615526, posted on October 12, 2020 at 12:29 pm
Numbers (no, not the poster, but numerals) and lockdown – Dan explains the algorithm:
“Data always trumps the arseumptions you have fed into a model – even if you use a soopercompooter”
Yes it’s on loan from the Imperial College of London.
In a safe manner, according to LockDAN.
‘Who was the New South Wales Premier who stood down over a bottle of Grange?’
Fatty O’Barrell
Comical Dan has surpassed Comical Ali.
“H B Bear
#3615778, posted on October 12, 2020 at 2:31 pm
ICAC always does a great job … on Lieborals. Ask John Fahey.”
Yes…ICAC was missing in action from 1995 through to 2011. Funny that.
All these people thrown under a bus. What are your bloody trams for down there?
Retaining Rail Tram and Bus Union members?
Sinclair Davidson
#3615552, posted on October 12, 2020 at 12:36 pm
“People have to take personal responsibility”.
If only we could.
Im beginning to think Sinc is losing faith in the Chinese bat vulva gurgler in chiefs potential greatness.
At what stage to journos realize “Dan answering all the questions’ is actually ‘Dan controlling the flow of information”?
Did they miss anything? Bwahahahaaaaaaaaaaa
Wait to next Sunday for a BIG Announcement, sorry (not sorry) you have to wait until then.
Yet again Covid irritably taps it’s foot staring at the calendar poised to pounce.
Annoying the shit out of sensible people.
The only involvement of theirABC in this sorry saga will be fact-checking Credlin’s line of questioning.
To this day I reckon the idiot used it to flavour his spag bog.
Journalism these days consists of 20-year-old bints reprinting ALP Press releases, and copy-pasting Twitter