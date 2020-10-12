Katrina Grace Kelly (formerly know as Grace Collier) is a very interesting writer for the Australian. She currently has a weekly contribution in the Oz on Saturdays. She generally writes some very insightful columns, especially on the subject of industrial relations. She can do that being a former (TAFKAS thinks) union official but currently an industrial relations consultant.
TAFKAS tried to read her stuff but of late, he thinks that she is starting to lose the plot a bit. Perhaps being under house arrest in Melbourne has something to do with it.
In her piece this past weekend, titled Public safety becomes a casualty to the culture wars, Kelly writes some “unusual” things. To start with, it was a very odd mashing of Covid management in Australia, the US and the performance of President Trump.
This aside, it is Kelly’s closing paragraph that got to TAFKAS:
Voters expect politicians to do everything to keep them safe, and many will vote along these lines.
Do voters expect this? Really? Covid included or excluded, is it the role of politicians (not even government) to keep keep citizens safe? Yes. This is what our governments are doing, trying to de-risk our entire world like a path clearing tractor parent.
If this is what Government is about, pack it up. It’s all over. Bicycle helmets and bubble wraps suits to leave the house. No cars on the road. No conduct of business.
What a load of nonsense.
We expect our government to protect our rights and to treat us like adults.
Sadly this is not what we get in Australia.
And what the hell does safe mean also? Does it include destroying my ability to earn a living so that I can live in the street. Pee Leeze.
As I said yesterday this is a classic manifestation of fear of the mysterious monster.
Grace has gone off the boil since her name change. From must reading every Saturday to wondering what she’s thinking most weeks.
Voters expect politicians to do everything to keep them safe, and many will vote along these lines.
Not all “voters”, but regrettably she’s right about “many”.
@sinc. Absolutely agree.
There has been a growing expectation for many years now, if not decades, that it is the role of government to look after people, how they live, how they behave and how they interact with others. Personal responsibility is no longer considered necessary or even desirable by many.
Whenever someone does something wrong, is affected by something etc, they expect that government address their woes. Just look at Chairman Dan, he is laying the blame for his fiasco on everyone but himself. He is a classic example of someone who believes that there is no personal responsibility for anything that one does and the outcomes that arise.
Is Skydiving safe? How safe?
Who should decide how safe it is and if I think the risk of jumping out of a perfectly good aeroplane is worth that risk? Government? “Experts”?
Should I even be allowed to take the risk of getting in that aeroplane in the first place?
What about driving to the airfield to get on that aeroplane?
Should I even be allowed to leave the house without a full “risk-assessment”, completed in triplicate by a government-regulated and approved bureaucrat?
What about getting out of bed at all? Is it safe?
Maybe the government could (and should) keep us all safely connected to The Matrix (for our own protection) – complete “safety”.
You know who is also completely “safe” from harm – a dead person. Maybe the authoritarians should back-the-f%(^-off and allow people to freely live their own lives (even if it results in some harm from poor decisions).
I’m with sinc – she seems to have lost the plot, even badmouthing her adoptive parents.
as for
Only if you are a functioning adult do you not expect the government to protect you from everything and treat you like one.
One of the major tenets of the left is to infantalise the population
It is encapsulated in the ‘not one death’ road accident campaign, and appears regularly in child death-by-parent faux-outrage with ‘more government’ the solution. This is the short path to totalitariaism. Easy.
+1000
The name change represents something very personal for her, I think. That being adopted meant a person was a non-person, with no valid birth certificate, no trace of origins, etc. Someone invisible, even though they had good adoptive parents.
Must be a complex situation to deal with. She has written about it publicly so it’s not a secret.
Probably not much to do with COVID though. Perhaps she is just extra worried about her own health or that of someone close to her.
Safety third – https://mikerowe.com/2020/03/walk-me-through-this-safety-third-thing/
A third party be it government or not cannot ‘keep you safe’. Compliance with regulations is not safety when it is just tick and flick of a form. Ultimately each individual needs to be aware of the their own safety needs and blind adherence to completing and complying with a generic safety check list without being self aware of your own circumstances and situation will not and cannot make you safe.
Its just basic female psycology TAFKAS.
I’ve been saying for years that the nanny state is a vote winner for women.
Voters expect politicians to do everything to keep them safe, and many will vote along these lines.
“No one will really understand politics until they understand that politicians are not trying to solve our problems. They are trying to solve their own problems — of which getting elected and re-elected are No. 1 and No. 2. Whatever is No. 3 is far behind”.
Thomas Sowell
If we are trusting politiians to keep us safe , watch out – they will destroy an economy in an effort to do so, lest they lose votes.
Well it is all very feminine and mother-like. A reason for the female support of Benito Mussolini.
Started off OK – when she was writing about things she understood.
These days she produces reams of nonsense, a good double for PvO.
I can just see the guy in the Ad being bowled over by a nearsighted Road Safety Committee member.
Uh oh…..there for everyone to see in black and white …..so it appears….
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/10/07/russias-putin-praises-ideological-links-between-democrats-soviet-communism/
“Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he could work with Joe Biden in a new administration, citing common ground he shared with the Democrats over a shared embrace of Soviet ideology.
“Bloomberg News reported that while Putin praised President Donald Trump for improving relations, he was prepared to work with Biden if he won the U.S. election.
“He cited Biden’s support for new arms reduction treaties — such as the lopsided New START under President Barack Obama.
“Putin added, approvingly, that Biden’s Democrats shared similar ideals to those Russia embraced under Soviet communism:
“The Russian leader even argued that the values of the Democrats were similar to those of the Soviet Communist Party, of which he said he’d been a member for 18 years. The Soviet regime’s longtime ties with the Black community in the U.S. could also be a basis for links to the Democrats, he said.
““Equality, brotherhood, what’s wrong with that?” Putin said. “There is some kind of ideological basis for establishing contacts with a representative of the Democratic Party.”
Even OHS law, which has to cater for the lowest common denominator, makes you responsible for your own safety – and that of others.
And another shocker…might be a headache for Fearless Dan The Lockdown Man:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/shock-report-week-cdc-quietly-updated-covid-19-numbers-9210-americans-died-covid-19-alone-rest-serious-illnesses/
“So let’s get this straight – based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths due entirely to the China coronavirus?
We were first to report that the Director General of the WHO on March 3, 2020 created panic with his highly flawed statement:
“While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease.
“Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.
“The WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false and we proved this in our post at the time.
“The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate more typical to a seasonal flu – the media was lying again.
She wrote an obligatory column about Dyson Heydon a while ago whose basic arguments were ‘I’m an IR expert’ (a common, boring boast), ‘he’s guilty’ and – ‘by the way – I know all about this because in my personal journey to greatness, I too was harassed (I was a good sort).’
She’s erratic and self-absorbed.
Early on in this pandemic she announced that she would no longer eat takeaway food for fear of infection
I thought then that was a bit over the top as a reaction
There’s your clue about her fearful obsession with safety
Recall the furore over cell phone towers being located near Day Care Centres!!11!?
Mamma Mia types were demanding that the Telcos relocate them.
/Another $Trillion down the drain
I sent this to the OZ..it did not make it.
Sorry Katrina Kelly, leadership is not saving every sick person regardless of cost however heartless that may appear. The responsibility of leaders is to protect the vulnerable and ensure the safety and prosperity of the majority. We have done neither in our response to COVID19 and even worse, the real experts including hundreds of epidemiologists in the recent Barrington Declaration say that lockdowns are a serious danger to health outcomes and should not be implemented. How much more damage to our society are we prepared to tolerate before we listen to the real experts and act accordingly?
Taking an intense interest in matters which one cannot actually do anything about and have no significant responsibility towards may also be a displacement activity for the purposes of procrastinating (or ignoring) a matter of actual importance in your actual life. If the media (and bloggers) can help you procrastinate by showing you all sorts of very interesting things that you would never have heard about otherwise, well that’s just fine by them. The classic one is global warming, then for a while it was Covid19, but the POTUS election is also a procrastination topic since you have no ability to actually affect that outcome from here.
Perhaps this is undervaluing the social gains of making conversation, above any practical value the topic has. Still, you have to wonder, how much better would the world be in every way shape and form if people wasted only half as much time as they currently do thinking about vague world dramas?
A more insidious possibility is that Kelly is (unwittingly) part of the DISC.
Don’t forget she also wrote a column defending RA’s sacking of Isreal Folau.
And what the hell does safe mean also?
In the eighties I was involved in inspection of work places to be compliant with the Mining Act Regulations in WA. Around that time insurance companies started to become very prescriptive to the mining companies with multiple manuals and induction schemes. Since then it is almost as if the forces of regulation compete with the forces of the actuarial profiteers .
That’s why under the Law, workers are to perform their own risk assessment.