Katrina Grace Kelly (formerly know as Grace Collier) is a very interesting writer for the Australian. She currently has a weekly contribution in the Oz on Saturdays. She generally writes some very insightful columns, especially on the subject of industrial relations. She can do that being a former (TAFKAS thinks) union official but currently an industrial relations consultant.

TAFKAS tried to read her stuff but of late, he thinks that she is starting to lose the plot a bit. Perhaps being under house arrest in Melbourne has something to do with it.

In her piece this past weekend, titled Public safety becomes a casualty to the culture wars, Kelly writes some “unusual” things. To start with, it was a very odd mashing of Covid management in Australia, the US and the performance of President Trump.

This aside, it is Kelly’s closing paragraph that got to TAFKAS:

Voters expect politicians to do everything to keep them safe, and many will vote along these lines.

Do voters expect this? Really? Covid included or excluded, is it the role of politicians (not even government) to keep keep citizens safe? Yes. This is what our governments are doing, trying to de-risk our entire world like a path clearing tractor parent.

If this is what Government is about, pack it up. It’s all over. Bicycle helmets and bubble wraps suits to leave the house. No cars on the road. No conduct of business.

What a load of nonsense.

We expect our government to protect our rights and to treat us like adults.

Sadly this is not what we get in Australia.

And what the hell does safe mean also? Does it include destroying my ability to earn a living so that I can live in the street. Pee Leeze.