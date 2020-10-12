Saving Grace

I will begin with a single statement: if you do not already subscribe to Quadrant, then you should; it is the best political magazine of conservative thought in the world and I read them all. Subscribe here. Here is only part of the reason why.
Both TAFKAS and myself wrote posts in reaction to a Weekend Australia article by Katrina Grace Kelly: Public safety becomes a casualty to the culture wars. This was his: Safety, and this was mine: Australians watching American politics according to The Oz. To understand what she wrote, I will provide the following from Spartacus:
In her piece this past weekend, titled Public safety becomes a casualty to the culture wars, Kelly writes some “unusual” things. To start with, it was a very odd mashing of Covid management in Australia, the US and the performance of President Trump.
This aside, it is Kelly’s closing paragraph that got to TAFKAS:
Voters expect politicians to do everything to keep them safe, and many will vote along these lines.
I just shortened her argument to, “Save me, she begs, save me.” You get the idea.
Then I turned to my latest Quadrant which I always go through from end to end and read through every article that interests me, which most do. But not everything, and this was an article I expected to pass over, titled: The Sea. Turned out it was an investigation of the literature in relation to The Sea as a metaphor of danger. And then in the midst of this wonderful article, there was a passage from The Book of Common Prayer, which brought me back to that pathetic article by Princess Grace:
O most powerful and glorious Lord God, at whose command the winds blow, and lift up the waves of the sea, and who stillest the rage thereof; We, thy creatures, but miserable sinners, do in this our great distress cry unto thee for help; Save, Lord, or else we perish.
I am afraid Ms Kelly is a lost soul. She has lost touch with G-d; she can think of no other to save her woebegone self from the dangers of life but the Government. There are many lost souls such as herself who seek salvation in the hands of government from whom no salvation can ever be found. She turns, of all things, to Joe Biden. If it weren’t so tragically sad it might be funny. She is a metaphor for our times.
Steve, is it any wonder people look for salvation by entirely earthly means?
Thousands of years of metaphysics and theology and humanity still has not established the existence of any god, much less determined that only one particular middle-eastern religion speaks for Her accurately.
You can’t fault people for giving up looking for signs from above and just muddling through life as best they can, asking other sources of organised force for help opportunistically.
It makes sense that since most of our problems were created by people, we the people must have the power to fix them too. The only angels we need are the only ones we’re ever likely to get; the better angels of our nature as Lincoln (and Solzhenitsyn in different terms) described it.
Two women who’ve summarised this age well:
Sarah Hoyt:
Heather MacDonald:
Great quotes, C.L.
I’m so tired of the sookiness. It’s absolutely everywhere and the sooks cannot be challenged or placated for they are lost in the fear.
If history is any guide, only one person has been said to have risen from the dead. As a consequence, billions of people since 31 CE have testified that He lives, even if there are billions of people on Earth today who disagree. Lincoln (April 15, 1865) and Solzhenitsyn (died: August 3, 2008) didn’t rise from the dead.
Not sure I would put my trust in anyone who is in the same boat that I am in when its end is inevitable and we all are going to end down under when it sinks. This has made me think of the how easy it is to be an atheist.
CL
I have not heard the word sook or sookiness for ages. But it is a word that in a contemporary sense follows from being PC. If you are PC you are always contained, constrained and dependent on the grand pooh bah of government/bureaucracy/peer group to define your space and therefore save you from wandering outside the boundaries.
I subscribe to Quadrant, if for nothing else just to keep its voice alive.
It has some rubbish but also has good stuff that it’s increasingly harder to find anywhere else.
There are two more serious dangers to it:
Wikipedia has now deemed it an unreliable source, (seemingly due to the unchecked partisan activities of a couple of Australian leftwing activist Wiki editors) and won’t allow references to it, even on matters of opinion where the only record of that opinion is by the author of that opinion in Quadrant.
At least some Google Chrome versions or security software blocks access under “safe search” protocol, as I found when I went to follow a link on my work PC yesterday.