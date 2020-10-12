Scientists condemn lockdowns as pointless and homicidal

The science is settled: lockdown supporters are self-interested lunatics and anti-science denialists.
The World Health Organization’s special envoy on COVID-19 urged world leaders this week to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method.”
“We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus,” Dr. David Nabarro said to The Spectator’s Andrew Neil. “The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”
Nabarro went on to point out several of the negative consequences lockdowns have caused across the world, including devastating tourism industries and increased hunger and poverty.
“Just look at what’s happened to the tourism industry in the Caribbean, for example, or in the Pacific because people aren’t taking their holidays,” he said. “Look what’s happened to smallholder farmers all over the world. … Look what’s happening to poverty levels. It seems that we may well have a doubling of world poverty by next year. We may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition.”
Earlier this week, thousands of medical health experts signed their names to a petition calling for the end of coronavirus lockdowns, citing the “irreparable damage” they’ve caused.
“As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists, we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection,” read the petition, known as the Great Barrington Declaration. “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”
Focused Protection has been the most commonly advocated policy here at Catallaxy for several months. Those of us who insisted it was the best and only way forward were right. “Health officials” – depicted as disinterested overseers when they’ve really been acting as lickspittles for governments – were wrong. This is no longer up for debate. Lockdowns constitute state terrorism whose only purpose is to maintain the illusion that the citizenry is to blame for spikes and fictional “waves” in (overwhelmingly harmless) new “cases.”
alas the lockdowns haven’t been about public health… otherwise this warming wouldn’t be needed. the evidence and facts would have already made this clear.
State sanctioned terrorism against the people Victoria, Sutton is as responsible as the jug-eared imbecile and the governor of Victoria who has allowed this travesty to continue.
My hope is that there will be a reckoning after the pandemic ends.
But, given the state of today’s media, I know that hope is likely in vain.
The situation now is that anything that casts doubt on the wisdom of lockdown is immediately linked with every bogeyman the left can think of.
The left don’t have the numbers but they have the institutions.
And ScoMoron looks like the Hunchback’s National Cabinet b1tch.
If it’s indeed a psychopath in charge – shifting the blame from his bungled Quarantine to the citizenry.
So will the government listen to the ‘experts’ in this case? Or are Australian experts more expert than overseas experts?
If Dictator Dan had any sense, he’d seize upon this to climb out of the pit he has dug for himself. Political concerns would be rapidly overtaking public health issues for him at this point. He has been vague enough to give himself the option to pivot, Nureyev-like, to a removal of restrictions because “the science says so” and save his political skin. His calculations at the moment would be whether he would gain votes overall despite antagonizing the lockdown lovers.
WHO officials finally say something sensible but no-one is listening any more.
aka:
Suddenly China decides it has damaged Trump enough. Provides reason for opening economies if Biden wins. In meantime CCP seriously hurting and not so keen on the pain.
The Karen pandemic
Big if.
Numbers is strangely absent. I thought it would be here telling us what common sense the lockdown is.
I wonder if even one journo will bother to ask Dan why he is acting against WHO advice.
No one is responsive for the lockdowns, they were just a set of “creeping assumptions”.
I keep getting, unsolicited, these links to a website which carries interesting stories.
This one, Europe Versus U.S. on Coronavirus, which arrived this morning seems apposite.
Time for this Factcheck to be re-done, Sinclair.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-01/fact-check-was-victorias-lockdown-most-severe-oustide-wuhan/12690432
Victorian voters need to do a focussed takedown – should have done it last time, so no sympathy.
I’ve never been convinced that Andrews has been on a power trip. He’s a political animal & he’d know there’s no political upside to what he’s doing. No, my view is that he screwed up terribly & became a national embarrassment (mind you I thought he was an embarrassment before COVID) . This would have bruised his oversized ego & he’s been obsessed with setting it right ever since.
He’s Captain Ahab & COVID is his Moby Dick and like Ahab he’s prepared to destroy Victoria in order to kill that f#cking whale.
The ABC. Focusing on the important issues. That’s what $1B gets you.
GooGooMuck
“He has been vague enough to give himself the option to pivot, Nureyev-like, to a removal of restrictions because “the science says so” and save his political skin.”
Yep, sure he can do “The Pivot”, and remove some of the draconian restrictions. But the State of Emergency and the State of Disaster are still in place, Victoria remains a POLICE STATE. All those ‘restrictions’ can be reintroduced at the stroke of a pen without Parliamentary oversight. Tomorrow the Victorian Parliament will be asked to vote to extend, for another six months, the notorious Omnibus Bill.
Which is weird because every single day, at his Press Conference, Andrews restates, over and over again, that “The vast, vast majority of Victorians are doing the right thing”, that he’s “So proud of Victorians” BUT it seems we cannot be TRUSTED to “do the right thing” unless the Police control the state????
#IStandWithDanAndrews mob.
Oooh you’re getting information from the spectator.
Germs, germs everywhere.
It’s irrelevant that the interviewee is Dr David Nabarro who is WHO special envoy for covid19 who had published separately on subject.
Maybe someone from the WHO can get in touch with Daniel Andrews and let him know that lockdowns don’t work and should not be used. Right at the moment it might be difficult to contact our dear leader what with him hard at work deleting all those incriminating details from the call log on his phone but they should keep on trying.