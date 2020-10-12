Stimulus by Infrastructure

This is the Tobby Cotter Bridge in Centennial Park/Moore Park Sydney.

Budgeted cost was $25 million. Final cost was $38 million. Only a slight budget variance of 52%.

Maintenance costs? Unknown, but probably several dozen thousand dollars every year. Perhaps the cost of one or two teachers or nurses or police officers for every year for the life of the bridge.

How many people use the bridge? How useful is it?

The business case estimated close to 2 million per annum would use it but in reality, you’d be lucky if 2 million will use it over its life.

On non sports even days, you would be lucky to count 50 people per day. On sports events days, it is estimated that only 5% of pedestrians use it.

So for whom is this type of infrastructure?

It’s for the public servants to keep them busy. It’s for the politicians to have announceables, ribbon cutting ceremonies and perpetual name plates. It’s for the contracting and construction companies (and the associated planners, designers, engineers and other consultants) that charge well above to build useless “infrastructure”.

(bonus Catallaxy subscription for anyone who can name 4 of the above oxygen bandits).

What do the citizens and taxpayers get? They get stuck with the construction and maintenance bill for something they won’t ever use.

So let’s remember the Tibby Cotter bridge when we hear our beloved political overlords tell us about the economic stimulus benefits of infrastructure spending. It is great for stimulating ribbon, name plates and maintenance costs. It’s great for the government construction industrial complex.

Tax payers? Not so much. Economic and social benefits no so much either.