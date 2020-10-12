Stimulus by Infrastructure

This is the Tobby Cotter Bridge in Centennial Park/Moore Park Sydney.
Budgeted cost was $25 million. Final cost was $38 million. Only a slight budget variance of 52%.
Maintenance costs? Unknown, but probably several dozen thousand dollars every year. Perhaps the cost of one or two teachers or nurses or police officers for every year for the life of the bridge.
How many people use the bridge? How useful is it?
The business case estimated close to 2 million per annum would use it but in reality, you’d be lucky if 2 million will use it over its life.
On non sports even days, you would be lucky to count 50 people per day. On sports events days, it is estimated that only 5% of pedestrians use it.
So for whom is this type of infrastructure?
It’s for the public servants to keep them busy. It’s for the politicians to have announceables, ribbon cutting ceremonies and perpetual name plates. It’s for the contracting and construction companies (and the associated planners, designers, engineers and other consultants) that charge well above to build useless “infrastructure”.
(bonus Catallaxy subscription for anyone who can name 4 of the above oxygen bandits).
What do the citizens and taxpayers get? They get stuck with the construction and maintenance bill for something they won’t ever use.
So let’s remember the Tibby Cotter bridge when we hear our beloved political overlords tell us about the economic stimulus benefits of infrastructure spending. It is great for stimulating ribbon, name plates and maintenance costs. It’s great for the government construction industrial complex.
Tax payers? Not so much. Economic and social benefits no so much either.
That is a Etude hour compared with the south east freeway bike way in Brisbane.
And they wonder why regional Qld is resentful.
It was also great for the architect and his ego, not to mention his bank account.
What an over-designed, out of context blot on the landscape.
That is a amateur hour compared with the south east freeway bike way in Brisbane.
And they wonder why regional Qld is resentful
Name 4?
Mayor Quimby, Krusty the Clown, Sideshow Bob and Reverend Lovejoy’s wife.
I’ve walked across that bridge. Apart from all of the issues already mentioned, it’s about five times longer than it needs to be.
(bonus Catallaxy subscription for anyone who can name 4 of the above oxygen bandits) – I know useless, ruthless, toothless and dickhead (nobody like him/her)
I’ve walked across that bridge. Apart from all of the issues already mentioned, it’s about five times longer than it needs to be.
An architect and his ego are not easily contsrained, especially when public money administered by public servants is involved.
Roberto, you are dead right. Pedestrians walk slowly and the bridge’s circular ramp makes it much longer than is needed. Good example of form not following function, or aesthetics conquering common sense. I walked it once out of curiosity too & had many laughs with cab drivers about the cost driving underneath it. Always they say something akin to ‘I wish I got that contract’. I go under it twice a day to and fro work. Always look for people using it and never see any. Also incredible, but within a year of building this bridge another was built for the Light Rail about 400m south. So Anzac Parade had no bridges for 100 years and suddenly two right next to one another. It also took forever to build, bit like the Light Rail.
In the olden days, these structures were common and were recognised for what they were, “Follys”. Vic Labor have been putting them up everywhere. In the regional city I live, they splashed over $15M to build an overhead pedestrian walk to link two train platforms. This thing is the Rolls Royce of pedestrian crossovers. After two years since completion, and with me passing it by several times a day, I have only ever seen one person using it (and I look, every single time I pass it). That’s just one person in two years, not per day. I shudder to think how much more money will be pissed against the wall as the Andrews government drafts its “biggest ever infrastructure budget in the States history”.
The ‘cyclists dismount’ is redundant since it’s doesn’t go anywhere or connect to any cycle ways.
This reminds me of the $45m spent in brisbane on the fly over cycle way at gazza road exit. The designers seemed to work to a over inflated budget so it is elevated for most of the way.
You would be lucky to see 300 cyclists per day use this. It saves the cyclists about 60 seconds crossing a set of lights and riding on a foot path for a bit.
Just the interest on the debt alone would require a $15 toll per bicycle with everyone paying.
It typical fashion the government website lists it as “an investment”.
Rex, I take it that you are not in a wheelchair? The circular ramps minimise the amount of land required at each end – there is another one over the freeway in Leederville,WA. There may be many things wrong with the bridge, the design is not one of them.
H B B, everything about the design is wrong. It goes from the centre of a park to the centre of another park. Wheelchairs don’t like grass. A railway station and a football/cricket ground are at opposite ends of this bridge, but no-one uses it as it is built in the wrong place.
H B B, here is an alternative design. A ramp from the top of Foveaux Street, crossing both South Dowling Street & Anzac Parade, following the shortest route that pedestrians use when walking up from Central, with no circular architectural flourishes and maybe a sun/rain shelter on the south facing side.
That is the location, not the design.
H B B, bridges are all about location. The Sydney Harbour Bridge would be badly designed if it was going across the Yarra.
@Mundi
‘It typical fashion the government website lists it as “an investment”.’
Imagine what these same bureaucrats (the parasite class) would do to any Financial Adviser loading up a “member of the public” with this kind of “investment”.
Sneezy, Sleepy, Dopey and Grumpy.
Greed, Sloth, Envy and Pride.
They are completely distinct. As your pointless straw man makes clear.
It’s like cross river rail in Brisbane. It’s been providing millions of dollars for consultants for about 10 years.
Same with light rail in Brisbane, it’s been doing the same for 20 years – and that’s across different political parties and even different levels of government.
Cross river rail only started construction last year and may never be finished as there is an inter-factional war in Labor over the unions control of the project.
Most cities have one or two on again/off again projects that serve to distinguish divisions of the UniParty. In Perth the Liars are presently replanting the bush bulldozed by the Lieborals for their Rowe8 road into Freo Harbour. Just political theatre that we are forced to fund.
Reminds me of the second Gateway Bridge in Brisbane. Cost six times as much as the first, even factoring in inflation.
The cost is secondary. The real crime is that it is hideously ugly.
‘Just political theatre that we are forced to fund.’
Yep. One side robs you at gunpoint to build a (morally righteous) hole and fill in the other (morally bankrupt) hole, dug in the “wrong” place by that terribly incompetent “other mob”. The other side dutifully feigns shock and outrage (at such corruption and waste) in order to retain their perks and pay, hoovered from the public trough.
Every couple of terms, they swap roles, digging a hole somewhere else and filling in all of the other sides’ holes.
The only constant is the “robbed at gunpoint” bit.
@ Roger – indeed. It’s danged inconvenient.
@ HBB – it would have been improved if the old-fashioned approach of combining both a ramp and stairs had been used; instead everyone – cyclists, pedestrians, wheel-chair users – is taken through a very indirect route.
@ TAFKAS – rumor at the time was that the SCG bods wanted to re-build the football stadium further west, for which the TC would have suited. It was driven by a Premier, whose motives haven’t ever been scrutinised. The Auditor General gave it a serve though:
https://www.audit.nsw.gov.au/sites/default/files/pdf-downloads/2015_Sep_Report_Albert_%27Tibby%27_Cotter_Walkway.pdf
The English newspapers called him Terror Cotter as their batsmen feared being on the receiving end of his fast bowling. It was common practice for them to collect the shattered stumps when they were bowled out as a memento of being on the receiving end of his deliveries.
Yet strangely, he had very poor eyesight, so much so that the Army wouldn’t give him a rifle, thus he rode into battle as a stretcher-bearer.
Albert (Tibby) Cotter.
If cyclists must dismount why is the sign portable rather than permanent .. do they only have to dismount at certain times .. ie .. when the sign is in place?
Nice that Tibby Cotter is being remembered.
Crying shame it is in this manner.
“Name 4?
Mayor Quimby, Krusty the Clown, Sideshow Bob and Reverend Lovejoy’s wife.”
Nah: Beavis, Butthead, Ren and Stimpy.
I would have use Abbott & Costello, but someone might think I was referring to two politicians…