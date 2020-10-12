Trump MkII. The 2020 agenda

President Trump’s second term agenda:
JOBS
- Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months
- Create 1 Million New Small Businesses
- Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America
- Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs
- “Made in America” Tax Credits
- Expand Opportunity Zones
- Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence
ERADICATE COVID-19
- Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020
- Return to Normal in 2021
- Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States
- Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics
END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA
- Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China
- Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China
- Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States
- No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China
- Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World
HEALTHCARE
- Cut Prescription Drug Prices
- Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System
- Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums
- End Surprise Billing
- Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions
- Protect Social Security and Medicare
- Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services
EDUCATION
- Provide School Choice to Every Child in America
- Teach American Exceptionalism
DRAIN THE SWAMP
- Pass Congressional Term Limits
- End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses
- Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States
- Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens
DEFEND OUR POLICE
- Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers
- Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers
- Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism
- Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice
- End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial
END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS
- Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition
- Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members
- Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks
- End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families
- Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers
- Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially
INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE
- Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars
- Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System
- Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network
- Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air
- Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans
AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY
- Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home
- Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share
- Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength
- Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans
- Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System
F… yeah. If only an equivalent here.
No finishing the wall?
No locking her up?
No ending birth right citizenship?
No mass deportations of illegals?
and who have we got here?
Fuck I wish I could vote for DJT
100 white and black Marxists just shit their pants, Nalder style, while the rest of them died wanking in the corner.
Where’s “appoint Jared ambassador to a far away country with poor telephone and internet access”?
That would say he’s serious.
What? No #TrumpTerrorism? I’m shocked. Completely shocked. Well not that shocked.
Some very sensible directions from Trump on healthcare and education. The devil will be in the detail of the actual healthcare policy – if it ever appears.
Congressional term limits, nice, definite swamp-drainer that one. They should get in, serve the country, and get out, no “lifers”, it’s not supposed to be a career in itself.
“Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans”. Wow, if that’s doesn’t give the tree-huggers pause for thought, nothing will.
“Bring Our Troops Home”, okay but he’s said that before and they’re still out there.
“Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network” Haha, it’s the Trump NBN, sounds like another government boondoggle in the making, but since it’s Trump’s policy the Catallaxians will having nothing but praise for it.
“Missile Defense System” Oh well that’s not provocative at all is it? Sounds like a new cold war, which is fine for James Bond & Co but not so great for the rest of us.
Mmm. Bit of a mixed bag there. Still, all creepy Joe has to do is say “me too, and I’m not Trump” and he might still get over the line by December. MAGA is not out of the woods yet.
Criticism of the NMD and Star Wars is an ahistorical error.
Plenty of good stuff from Trump, with some eye rolling stuff too, but the Democrats literally offer nothing than Orange Man Bad.
Missile Defence Systems have been in steady development since the failure of SDS
Heavens above, people! Don’t you all get that Patriot is also deaigned to counter all species of Ballistic Missiles?!
Under both Geoges, Bill and Barry the things were being developed, refined, deployed in NATO neighbours to upset Russia, applied to Navy ships, supplied to allied armies and navies, etc.
Heck, our incoming Hobart-class AWDs have our sole capabiliy for Ballistic Missile Defence!
Old news, baby!
Fair enough, Rex, I haven’t kept up with weapons deployments.
I also assumed they meant strategic missiles, not your common and garden variety Saddam SCUD.
You are correct, Colonel.
Everyone remembers the Scud shootdowns from 1991, but MIM-104 Patriots were designed for much stronger and faster-moving prey.
Patriot is likely to be replaced around 2040, so work will be starting on its replacement about now.
This was a “failure” and it worked.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ASM-135_ASAT
The whining about the NMD before in the past was just anti Americanism by the left.
A lot of vote winners there. Wheres the Aussie equivalent?
High speed wireless – what the NBN should have been.
Nothing even close to that will happen here, our stupid politicians pushed by ABC screaming minority rent seekers are to busy saving the world from scary climate change.
One other agenda item: Swamp clearing, from https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/10/james-howard-kunstler/tomorrow-come-here-tomorrow/:
‘Devon Archer, business partner of Hunter Biden (and John Kerry stepson, Christopher Heinz) has just had his previously overturned conviction for security fraud reinstated by a federal appeals court. Sound abstruse? Yeah, kind of, but, believe me this boy is in some serious hot water, the rap being a federal one, and Mr. Archer is now poised to sing like a canary to John Durham’s posse about his various financial exploits in Ukraine and other foreign lands with Joe Biden’s son (and Mr. Kerry’s stepson) in exchange for lighter jail time.’
Depends if he means, “Government will build it” (unlikely) or simply alter the regulatory environment to remove obstructivist laws.
Also, wireless is a lot faster to set up less labour- and capital- intensive and less prone to bureaucratic meddling than trenching cables to every premises.
There’s a reason why poor countries in Africa and Asia went from worst phone systems in the world when using landlines, to having decent coms and mobile internet once they leapfrogged to 3g GSM.
All very good, especially the stuff about reducing immigration and trade. More please!