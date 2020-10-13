Dude, where’s my new car?

Posted on 2:27 pm, October 13, 2020 by currencylad

My wife and I are driving around in a car that is 21 years old, we are renting a National Affordability Scheme home and living on a pension. This is absolute stupidity and these allegations should never have seen the light of day.”

– The father of the deceased “second choirboy” (who was never molested) says he’s “beyond offended” by claims that misappropriated monies were used to frame George Pell. He still hopes to pursue a civil lawsuit against the Cardinal. On what grounds, nobody knows.

  1. H B Bear
    #3616825, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    He’s guilty. Just ask me.

