Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction

Hey Josh. Do you remember this?
No human wisdom or knowledge could ever be sufficient [for] the duty of superintending the industry of private people … towards the employment most suitable to the interest of the society.
Not just Josh…there are a whole bunch of liberals that should take a run through both Ronnie and Maggie’s speeches.
if china became the dominat world power we would lose our freedoms in a heart beat.
it’s us or the ccp
Any open talk of individual freedoms and liberties is now considered dangerous and often met with vehement denunciation or spontaneous violence. Governments are inherently violent who’s power and use of force can only be checked by it’s citizens who afford governments their power, if the citizens care for their freedoms and liberties at all.
The steady and decades long indoctrination and re-education of younger generations through schools and media has destroyed individualism and re-written history. Any reference to the past is now irrelevant as the past has been pilloried as racist, bigoted and self-indulgent.
We must each draw our own conclusions.
The war has been building up for a long time and it’s not nation against nation, it’s brother against brother, and not much different from what led to the American Civil War.
Just saw an encouraging headline in the Age (!):
More than 19,000 covid fines issed, only 845 paid
Where have all the brave men gone? Far far away.
and the same people or group are behind all of it! They organize war and misery for all of us as they worship and pursue the ‘money god’ in their goal of ‘total world control’. Well it won’t work! They sow the seeds of their own destruction!
yep – and the litmus test for Asia and the West is coming straight at us. China and Taiwan will happen sooner than we expect (as these things always do).
It’s ok everyone, Troy Bramston in the Oz tells us Biden would be good for Australia. He is absolutely destroyed in the comments.
Josh wouldn’t know because Josh scoffs at Trump who is portrayed as a dictator by the left. His platform, as detailed by Rafe, is to delegate powers back to individuals and the states. What dictator ever delegated power away? Every dictator, by comparison, increases the size and reach of the central government. Well done Josh and SCOMO, really good job there Josh. Just great. Who will be Australia’s Trump who delegates power back to the states and individuals? Yeah, no one comes to mind.
HARD FACTS: Humans Have Killed 33 Unborn Babies For Every One Covid-19 Death
It is said “a picture can be worth a thousand words,” but it can often be far more true (and hugely significant for those working on Capitol Hill) that a few numbers can save millions of lives.
Consider the following worldwide data from Worldometer, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Oct. 12, 2020, as of 10:36 GMT:
Covid-19 Deaths Worldwide: 1,081,944
HIV/AIDS Deaths: 1,313,556
Alcohol Deaths: 1,954,324
Smoking Deaths: 3,906,180
Cancer Deaths: 6,417,459
DEATHS BY ABORTION: 33,254,430
Covid-19 kills primarily among the elderly and those with underlyng health conditions that compromise their immune systems. There are still noticeably more HIV/AIDS deaths worldwide than Covid-19 deaths, and nearly twice as many alcohol-related deaths.
And look at the figures for deaths by smoking and cancer — the former has taken the lives of nearly four times as many people as Covid-19, and the latter more than six times!
But none of those begin to compare with the number of deaths caused by abortion, the willful destroying of innocent life in the womb. To date this year alone, we human beings around the world have killed 33 unborn boys and girls for every one person who has succumbed to Covid-19.