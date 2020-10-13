The great coronavirus divide

Posted on 1:28 pm, October 13, 2020 by Steve Kates

These truly are a spectacular set of differences of attitude. This is a difference between hysterics (Democrats) and stoics (Republicans), and it goes well beyond the coronavirus. I also don’t think the numbers will converge. There is a difference of such profound consequence between the mentality of the left and the right and that difference may never have been better laid out than here.

Suggested by Bruce of Newcastle and taken from Powerline. And this was the “Best” comment there:

In my lifetime the Democrats have assured me that I would be dead from AIDS if I had unprotected relations only once; that I would be dead from Acid Rain; that I would be dead without mandatory seatbelt laws; that I would be dead unless the drinking age was raised to 21; that I would be dead from a nuclear war started by Ronald Reagan; that I would be dead from coastal floods caused by melting polar ice caps; that I would be dead from George W. Bush’s aggressive Middle East policy; that I would be dead from a worldwide famine caused by global warming; that I would be dead without aggressive regulation of the Internet; that I would be dead unless price controls were imposed upon Big Pharma; that I would be dead unless we made up and played nice with Iran; and now that I would be dead unless I stay home most of the time and continually wear a mask.

With this as well:

Thumbnail

Not to mention this:Thumbnail

Fear is the great motivator on the left. If you vote for a party of the left you really are daft.

12 Responses to The great coronavirus divide

  1. stackja
    #3616776, posted on October 13, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Fear is the great motivator on the left.

    Yet FDR:

    “This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself–nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days.”

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3616787, posted on October 13, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    economic girlie men

  3. Rob
    #3616788, posted on October 13, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    That table demystifies a mystery –
    Mass hysteria is the province of the left.

  4. stackja
    #3616797, posted on October 13, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    FDR again:

    As Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy, I have directed that all measures be taken for our defense. But always will our whole nation remember the character of the onslaught against us.

    No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.

    I believe that I interpret the will of the Congress and of the people when I assert that we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make it very certain that this form of treachery shall never again endanger us.

    Hostilities exist. There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory, and our interests are in grave danger.

    With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph — so help us God.

    Now fear by FDR party.

  5. Wallace
    #3616806, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    The press conference today really got to me. Here was Sutton (prof) answering a question where he stated that the situation in good Ol’ Victoriastan was entirely different to NSW because we have only households of 2.5 people where NSW has 6.0!
    His argument was we have to lock down because of increased household transmission, possibly unique in the world, whereas NSW don’t.
    He turned a plausible argument around in his head and kept saying this is the reason we must, must, must be in lockdown.
    I am afraid he has gone around the twist and can no longer think straight.
    Therefore he needs help, or put out to pasture immediately before he can do any more damage.

  6. calli
    #3616812, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    we have only households of 2.5 people where NSW has 6.0!

    Seriously? He said that?

    It just doesn’t make sense, apart from being a lie.

  7. feelthebern
    #3616813, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    stated that the situation in good Ol’ Victoriastan was entirely different to NSW because we have only households of 2.5 people where NSW has 6.0!

    If this was true, why are we only hearing of this new reason now?

  8. m0nty
    #3616814, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    It is amazing but I suspect these numbers will converge after the election.

    I don’t. Republicans are on the side of stupid people. That isn’t going to change much.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3616817, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Republicans are on the side of stupid people.

    So if Republicans are on the side of stupid people, M0nty, and stupid people need the most help in society – welfare and support – does that mean the Democrats are the party of the rich and privileged?

  10. Mother Lode
    #3616818, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    I also don’t think the numbers will converge.

    Perhaps not converge – but after the election the Democrats will start scaling back the fear. Right now they need it to demand mail-in-voting and to depict Trump as a diabolical slayer of innocents. It is weird how much they insist upon atheism, yet they truly view their opponents as supernaturally evil and demonic.

    Like the leaves of the forest when Summer is green,
    That host of American people were seen:
    Like the leaves of the forest when Autumn hath blown,
    That host on the morrow lay withered and strown.

    For the Angel of Death spread his wings with no mask,
    And breathed in the face of the weak as he passed;
    And the eyes of the sleepers waxed deadly and chill*,
    And their hearts but once heaved, and for ever grew still!

    They will abandon the strategy when it no longer serves. All the talking heads and political leaders have shown they don’t take it too seriously already.

    *Always liked that line: That their eyes waxed (widened) as they died, and that they acquired a waxen lustre in death, and wax was used for death masks. All three layered upon each other at once.

  11. Mother Lode
    #3616828, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    and wax was used for death masks.

    As in there being an association with death, not that the strewn hosts wore death masks.

    That would be silly.

  12. Arky
    #3616829, posted on October 13, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Republicans are on the side of stupid people.

    ..
    This is the old conceit of the left.
    That they are motivated by science, that their average IQ is higher. That they are the party of intellectuals and academics. Creative. Aware of and immune to bias. They are the Oppenheimers and we the Leslie Groves.
    One look at what they have done to the academy and the reputation of science dispels that fiction.

