The great coronavirus divide

It is amazing but I suspect these numbers will converge after the election. https://t.co/Dn9OyVORqH — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 11, 2020

These truly are a spectacular set of differences of attitude. This is a difference between hysterics (Democrats) and stoics (Republicans), and it goes well beyond the coronavirus. I also don’t think the numbers will converge. There is a difference of such profound consequence between the mentality of the left and the right and that difference may never have been better laid out than here.

Suggested by Bruce of Newcastle and taken from Powerline. And this was the “Best” comment there:

In my lifetime the Democrats have assured me that I would be dead from AIDS if I had unprotected relations only once; that I would be dead from Acid Rain; that I would be dead without mandatory seatbelt laws; that I would be dead unless the drinking age was raised to 21; that I would be dead from a nuclear war started by Ronald Reagan; that I would be dead from coastal floods caused by melting polar ice caps; that I would be dead from George W. Bush’s aggressive Middle East policy; that I would be dead from a worldwide famine caused by global warming; that I would be dead without aggressive regulation of the Internet; that I would be dead unless price controls were imposed upon Big Pharma; that I would be dead unless we made up and played nice with Iran; and now that I would be dead unless I stay home most of the time and continually wear a mask.

With this as well:

Not to mention this:

Fear is the great motivator on the left. If you vote for a party of the left you really are daft.