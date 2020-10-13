The great coronavirus divide

It is amazing but I suspect these numbers will converge after the election. https://t.co/Dn9OyVORqH
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 11, 2020
These truly are a spectacular set of differences of attitude. This is a difference between hysterics (Democrats) and stoics (Republicans), and it goes well beyond the coronavirus. I also don’t think the numbers will converge. There is a difference of such profound consequence between the mentality of the left and the right and that difference may never have been better laid out than here.
Suggested by Bruce of Newcastle and taken from Powerline. And this was the “Best” comment there:
In my lifetime the Democrats have assured me that I would be dead from AIDS if I had unprotected relations only once; that I would be dead from Acid Rain; that I would be dead without mandatory seatbelt laws; that I would be dead unless the drinking age was raised to 21; that I would be dead from a nuclear war started by Ronald Reagan; that I would be dead from coastal floods caused by melting polar ice caps; that I would be dead from George W. Bush’s aggressive Middle East policy; that I would be dead from a worldwide famine caused by global warming; that I would be dead without aggressive regulation of the Internet; that I would be dead unless price controls were imposed upon Big Pharma; that I would be dead unless we made up and played nice with Iran; and now that I would be dead unless I stay home most of the time and continually wear a mask.
With this as well:
Not to mention this:
Fear is the great motivator on the left. If you vote for a party of the left you really are daft.
Yet FDR:
economicgirlie men
That table demystifies a mystery –
Mass hysteria is the province of the left.
FDR again:
Now fear by FDR party.
The press conference today really got to me. Here was Sutton (prof) answering a question where he stated that the situation in good Ol’ Victoriastan was entirely different to NSW because we have only households of 2.5 people where NSW has 6.0!
His argument was we have to lock down because of increased household transmission, possibly unique in the world, whereas NSW don’t.
He turned a plausible argument around in his head and kept saying this is the reason we must, must, must be in lockdown.
I am afraid he has gone around the twist and can no longer think straight.
Therefore he needs help, or put out to pasture immediately before he can do any more damage.
Seriously? He said that?
It just doesn’t make sense, apart from being a lie.
stated that the situation in good Ol’ Victoriastan was entirely different to NSW because we have only households of 2.5 people where NSW has 6.0!
If this was true, why are we only hearing of this new reason now?
I don’t. Republicans are on the side of stupid people. That isn’t going to change much.
So if Republicans are on the side of stupid people, M0nty, and stupid people need the most help in society – welfare and support – does that mean the Democrats are the party of the rich and privileged?
Perhaps not converge – but after the election the Democrats will start scaling back the fear. Right now they need it to demand mail-in-voting and to depict Trump as a diabolical slayer of innocents. It is weird how much they insist upon atheism, yet they truly view their opponents as supernaturally evil and demonic.
They will abandon the strategy when it no longer serves. All the talking heads and political leaders have shown they don’t take it too seriously already.
This is the old conceit of the left.
That they are motivated by science, that their average IQ is higher. That they are the party of intellectuals and academics. Creative. Aware of and immune to bias. They are the Oppenheimers and we the Leslie Groves.
One look at what they have done to the academy and the reputation of science dispels that fiction.