But what about agility

You know things are rotten in Bismarck when so called businesses start behaving like the public sector.
Take this job advertisement from Woolworths:
Group Listening as a department. Is there a Group Speaking Department? Perhaps a Group Farting Department?
Why stop at head of? Why not Commissioner of Group Listing or Secretary of Group Listening? Even better Director General of Group Listening.
And what will this Director General of Group Listening do?
Listen to our customers, hear their feedback and drive actionable insights.
And this requires a Head of and a team? You’d think this is business 101. What else?
Your time will be spent developing and evolving a long term listening strategy
A listening strategy? Fair dinkum.
And what is Woolworths looking for in the successful candidate:
Our new Head of Group Listening will be innovative, creative and passionate about our customers and new technologies.
What about agile? What about agile?
This advertisement is not from a business. It is from a government department. And given all the privileges our governments give to large business, this should come as no surprise.
How does their jingle go? We’re Woolworths, the
fresh food bullshit people.
PS – this is the end game. Get rid of small business. Privilege and protect large and compliant businesses. Then the 3 horsemen of the economic apocalypse can ride – big business, big government and big labour.
Pardon?
What about the touching and feeling gro(u)p(e) ?
In a nutshell, Sparty.
Like imitates art. Woolworths knocked off the idea from W1A — the Director of Better.
I fucking hate Woolworths. I always have.
I went for a job interview for them while I was finishing my HSC. They asked me what i’d achieved. When I asked for clarification they suggested leading a charity drive or been school prefect or had an audience with the Pope. Or at least that’s what I heard.
I’VE BEEN FUCKING STUDYING, YOU DICK!
If I was a super achiever, Woolworths wouldn’t be in the top 100 career choices. In fact, it would be below Red Rooster, wearing a chicken suit to sell fast food, and clearing sewage traps.
I’ve always regretted not telling them I built my own rocket ship and traveled to Mars, negotiated peace in the Middle East, and solved string theory. Rudd-level wankerism. There just isn’t enough contempt on earth to give them the contempt they deserve. Head of Group Listening sounds like Woollies to the core.
Group Listening?
I don’t even know what that means.
Woolies, you need to fix up your bread. Coles leaves you in the dust. Are you listening? I’m not a group. I have a voice? I’ve money in my pocket.
There you go Spart. They are innovative and agile.
Did Mal ever trademark that phrase?
I shop at Coles btw.
I don’t know too many groups today.
Maybe they’ll be listening to some golden oldies like the Traveling Wilburys, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the Who, the Rolling Stones and maybe even the Beatles.
Imagine going to a bbq and being asked “so what do you do for a crust?” And having to answer you are Head of Group listening. Would that be better or worse than saying you are a parking inspector?
I always thought that was one of the CEO’s jobs.
Apparently not – it’s being out-sourced
So will they listen to their customers that want to pay with cash? Seems not.
As a Woollies share holder I shake my head at garbage like this and frankly it’s why I don’t work in big business. Sparty is right, they’re indistinguishable from government departments now. I have several big resource companies as clients and the bureaucracy, PC rubbish and groupthink in these places is draining to the soul. They do pay well though and the money I take from them hastens the day I can retire, so maybe I shouldn’t complain.
I am betting this ends up being more of a “hectoring and lecturing” job than a “listening” job.
Except when it comes to “listening” to Greenpeace, GetUp, Sleeping Giants, yada, yada.
They must have hired someone pretty good.
In a questionnaire I complained they had stopped stocking sarsaparilla cordial, & now it is back in stock.
Must be a good listener
Who the fuck are these people and why do they think they belong in commerce?
“ Bachelors or masters degree in a related field is preferred”
And what field would that be?
Actually i wouldn’t be surprised if you needed a degree to be deemed competent to listen in australia.
The field would be marketing I reckon. It’s exactly the kind of wank that’s up the average marketing guru’s alley.