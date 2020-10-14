But what about agility

You know things are rotten in Bismarck when so called businesses start behaving like the public sector.

Take this job advertisement from Woolworths:

Group Listening as a department. Is there a Group Speaking Department? Perhaps a Group Farting Department?

Why stop at head of? Why not Commissioner of Group Listing or Secretary of Group Listening? Even better Director General of Group Listening.

And what will this Director General of Group Listening do?

Listen to our customers, hear their feedback and drive actionable insights.

And this requires a Head of and a team? You’d think this is business 101. What else?

Your time will be spent developing and evolving a long term listening strategy

A listening strategy? Fair dinkum.

And what is Woolworths looking for in the successful candidate:

Our new Head of Group Listening will be innovative, creative and passionate about our customers and new technologies.

What about agile? What about agile?

This advertisement is not from a business. It is from a government department. And given all the privileges our governments give to large business, this should come as no surprise.

How does their jingle go? We’re Woolworths, the fresh food bullshit people.

PS – this is the end game. Get rid of small business. Privilege and protect large and compliant businesses. Then the 3 horsemen of the economic apocalypse can ride – big business, big government and big labour.