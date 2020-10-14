David Bidstrup guest post. More about the Covid death toll.

The other day I discovered a report put out by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, (ABS), where they reported on “Doctor certified deaths” in Australia for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020.

The report is titled “Provisional mortality statistics for reference period 1 January to 30 June 2020” and the purpose is to “Provide deaths data for measuring changes in patterns of mortality during the Covid-19 pandemic and recovery period”. I suppose the object is to show some astronomical surge in the death rate and justify all the Covid inspired bullshit.

In the report they give the number of deaths by week for 8 “causes” in the 6 months along with the average for the corresponding period for 2015 to 2019.

The first thing I noticed was that the numbers did not add up. The total for the 8 causes was shy of the grand total by around 20%. I called the ABS and was directed to submit a query by email, which I did, and a reply was received today, (13/10/2030). Apparently the discrepancy was for “all other causes” apart from the 8 that had data provided. The ABS had obviously gone to some trouble to pull out data for the 8 causes and I asked why, for completeness, they did not do it for the “all other causes”. I have not had an answer but suspect they did not think anyone would look closely enough to see the omission. Presumably the dreaded “Covid-19” is buried in the “other causes” along with road accidents, shark attacks and suicides by small business owners and those thrown out of work by the hysterical actions of various governments.

After a bit of analysis the following table emerged. It shows the deaths per day for the 8 causes and the “all other causes” and the differences from the 5 year average numbers.

CAUSE OF DEATH PREV 5 YR AVG DEATHS/DAY 2020 DEATHS/DAY DIFFERENCE % CHANGE HEART DISEASE 40 36 (4) -9.79% STROKE 26 24 (2) -6.79% RESPIRATORY 34 33 (1) -2.16% CHRONIC RESPIRATORY 19 18 (1) -2.79% PNEUMONIA/FLU 6 6 (0) 0.00% CANCER 126 130 4 3.17% DIABETES 12 13 1 11.24% DEMENTIA 35 40 5 14.19% “ALL OTHER CAUSES” 73 79 6 8.19% TOTAL OF ALL ABOVE 371 379 8 1.88%

Heart disease deaths have fallen nearly 10% and stroke nearly 7%. Perhaps some were classified as Covid deaths. The big movers are diabetes and dementia up 11 and 14%. “All other causes” is another big mover, up just over 8%. Maybe this is where “Covid” lurks but the number of deaths is small in comparison to the other causes and it is more likely that suicides have risen markedly.

When everything is tallied up the change is just under 2% so there are 379 deaths per day instead of 371. This does not look to me like a reason to trash the economy, institute totalitarian tactics, close borders and generally monster the citizens.

Just for fun I tabulated the daily deaths for each of the minimum, average and maximum rates for the previous 5 years so there could be a comparison for each with the 2020 numbers. This does not include “all other causes” because the ABS has not provided the data. The table follows:

CAUSE OF DEATH PREV 5 YR MIN PREV 5 YR AVG PREV 5 YR MAX 2020 HEART DISEASE 36 40 43 36 STROKE 24 26 29 24 RESPIRATORY 30 34 39 33 CHRONIC RESPIRATORY 17 19 21 18 PNEUMONIA/FLU 5 6 8 6 CANCER 120 126 134 130 DIABETES 10 12 13 13 DEMENTIA 31 35 40 40 ALL ABOVE 274 298 325 300

Note that 2020 does not exceed the previous 5 years maximum and is within 2 of the average. The “range” of the data spans +/- 50 deaths per day.

I am aware that this only covers the first 6 months of the year however this included the “Covid-19” death scare and the number of supposed Covid deaths had fallen to floor level by the end of June except for the Victorian fiasco.

The ABS apparently will update this data monthly but there is a 3 month delay to allow all deaths to be recorded properly. Maybe the next offering will include specifics about “all other causes” and might have a specific section on the dreaded “Covid-19”. We will see.

There has been a lot written about the lack of perspective regarding Covid deaths versus the “normal” death rate and the numbers above, for what they are worth, indicate that not much has changed and that 2020 is lower than the maximum of the previous 5 years and within a Bull’s roar of the 5 year average. It is probably too late for our “leaders” to get informed and realise that their hysterical over-reactions were for nothing. I think the cognitive dissonance would be too painful.

I will finish with the “key points” lifted verbatim from the ABS report:

“Key statistics

68,986 doctor certified deaths occurred between 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020.

Numbers of deaths have been below historical averages since mid-May and below baseline minimums since the week ending 9 June.

Deaths from respiratory diseases and heart diseases were below historical minimum counts throughout June”.