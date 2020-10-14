Democrat senator asks Amy Coney Barrett if she’s a rapist

Tara Reade can be reached for comment but every reporter in America has lost her number.
Sen. Mazie Hirono asks ACB "since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?" pic.twitter.com/6JgLkoIXIF
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020
Hirono is the dumbest person ever to be elected on earth.
And she’s a poisonous piece of shit.
Oh, but Joe addressed the Read allegation so everything is alright.
/sarc
ACB denied it! Guilty!
She must be prosecuted and removed from society.
you could easily imagine Hanson Young being just as stupid/vacuous.
the left is big tent … full of clowns, wierdos, perverts, crooks and marxists.
I can not for Tulsi to take this retards seat in the Senate.
Barrett should have just said “No…and I’ve never pawed or sniffed the hair of another woman’s husband, or their child, either”.
I dont know if this fat liser is the dumbest ,you forgot Paedo Joe hes as thick as two short planks ,cunning ,avaricious ,untruthfull but dumb as the ye come . These two are confirmation that career politicians should be abolished ,for eternity . One term then its back to the dole lines .
I cannot help thinking of Herb Evatt asking the Soviets for a written assurance they were not running spies in Australia…
Hawaiian voters elected her!
Jesus had it wrong, it was not the meek but the stupid who will inherit the earth.
Why ask the question if you don’t have a “victim” waiting in the wings?
Would she ask Joe Biden the same question? Of course not.
Hawaii must be a pathetic place to have chosen this woman to represent them. The very same woman being offensive here is the one who just a few weeks ago refused to condemn the terrorist behaviour of Antifa when asked in a meeting then walked out. Wow, as usual the Left can dish it out, can’t they?
Maxine Walters??
USA Democrats are never held responsible for their words and actions. USA voters keep electing leftists to positions of power expecting a different result.
Kennedy clan still getting elected.
When they drew straws to see who would take the Democrat reputation down beyond the bottom of the barrel, Hirono got the short one.
Joe is exempt because he identifies as a child.
pbw, you obviously don’t understand the logistics of the 21st century century political smear.
Hint: you can run any smear you like with total immunity if you have the news media in your pocket.
Ask Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The Dems couldn’t provide a single witness to the rape fantasy of 30 years ago, but that didn’t stop the media reporting it as fact.
The Dems’ own disgraceful behaviour in the Kavanaugh case has guaranteed Judge Barrett a trouble-free confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Karma, what a bitch you are.
“Kennedy clan still getting elected.”
Not really anymore…Joseph Kennedy III failed in his senate primary quest in Massachusetts last month. Very sweet.
You still don’t get it. Voters vote for the people they want so that they don’t get a different result. They want more of the same. You really don’t seem to understand this concept.
“”since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?””
I wonder if the Demrats will dredge up someone to say that ACB harassed and assaulted them thirty years ago! Seriously, I wouldn’t put it past them.
“You still don’t get it. Voters vote for the people they want so that they don’t get a different result. They want more of the same. ”
I agree…look at Victoria and QLD…and Palachook will be reelected at the end of the month.
Maybe Cruz should start playing the Biden videos during the hearings, those ones of him groping women and girls. Then ask Sen. Hirono for her response.
Lord I hope not
I’ve never seen a Russian smile, but a fly on the wall would’ve witnessed Russians rolling in the aisles in out of control laughter upon reading out the request out loud.
Bruce, there is a compilation video of him pawing young girls, one of whom was visibly hating it. He is not a nice man.
These Democrats really are poison filled ratbags. How normal people can vote for them after the way they behave is beyond reason.
Perhaps they have Willie Brown behind curtain number 1.
The Herb Evatt who ended his career as Chief Justice of New South Wales – described as “incontinent, barking mad, and completely unable to comprehend any but the simplest of evidence?”
What an appalling low life.
Someone should ask Sleepy Joe the same question verbatim but we know no one will.
She got it from the Democrim book od gotcha questions ,she is so thick she didnt realise it was a gotcha for men not women , communists always read from the party book .look at the communists media ,a buzz word is sent to them and every one of them repeqats it parrot fashion .
You are not allowed to think for yourself in Commoland Central .
How good is Coney Barrett doing?
I can find no mention of the hearings at Fairfax.
The Herb Evatt who ended his career as Chief Justice of New South Wales – described as “incontinent, barking mad, and completely unable to comprehend any but the simplest of evidence?”
That Herb Evatt.
Ladies and Gentlemen, for th sake of the enviroent andall.that is god, please spay your leftists…
* and all that is good.
Verdammt touchscreen…
Prior to the request, how do you know whether your request for sexual favours will be unwanted?
Hirono should be asked why she is permitted to commit a verbal harassment of a sexual nature in a public hearing.
Dems really are stupid:
https://nypost.com/2020/10/10/staten-island-gop-turns-tables-on-trump-hating-teen-tiktok-trolls/
”since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?”
Sounds like a star chamber style setup question…….
We have evidence you did, so you lied to us.
Just what constitutes verbal harassment?
During the course of her legal career ACB must have dealt with some pretty nasty people ,but I wonder what her opinion of the Polliescum Democrims in the Senate ?
Still she couldnt expect too much ,Paedo Joe and Camel Ah were members of this august body , Paedo Joe for over 40 years ? Yes 40 years . The Democrim voters of Delaware must be the most stupid people in the USA . Many Years ago Birmingham England used to keep their idiots in a village called Gotham , Delaware must be the Gotham of the US East coast . Of course The West Coast of the USA is one big Gotham
Barrett should have said “Whenever I make a request for sexual favours it’s always wanted”
“…committed any verbal or physical harassment…”
“I will now – you’re a dickhead!”
I often refer to people as “dickhead” or “wanker”. Does that count?
“Unlike you, dear, my requests for sexual favours are never unwanted or unsatisfied”.
Yep.
They have cried wolf once too often.
RBG’s timing couldn’t have been better.
Left the Dems with the option of blowing up the electorate with SCOTUS smear campaign 4.1.2 or waving her through.
But they can’t resist the temptation of the MSM spotlight.
Hirono is a senator. Also sworn to uphold the constitution and to protect the people. Can I also insult her by asking if she has ever raped someone? Fiddled with a small boy? She is a member if the senate so this is of course appropriate.
She’s doing great. Poised, super intelligent, unflappable, patient with the wankery, confident that she just has to ride this wave and she will be the next SCOTUS Justice.
Unlike with Kavanaugh the Dems don’t dare get nasty with her. In fact some of the Dem Senators have taken their allotted time to lecture on things like “dark money in politics” rather than actually question her.
The Dems know this one is a no-win for them.
Jock,
You could ask, when she is under oath, if she has ever verbally abused someone . That is what was asked.
Amy should have replied ‘Suck my dick’.
Oops, verbally harassed someone