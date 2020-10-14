Democrat senator asks Amy Coney Barrett if she’s a rapist

Posted on 11:19 am, October 14, 2020 by currencylad

Tara Reade can be reached for comment but every reporter in America has lost her number.

49 Responses to Democrat senator asks Amy Coney Barrett if she’s a rapist

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #3617685, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Hirono is the dumbest person ever to be elected on earth.

    And she’s a poisonous piece of shit.

  2. Catfeesh?
    #3617689, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Oh, but Joe addressed the Read allegation so everything is alright.

    /sarc

  3. Catfeesh?
    #3617691, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:37 am

    ACB denied it! Guilty!

    She must be prosecuted and removed from society.

  4. tombell
    #3617696, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:39 am

    you could easily imagine Hanson Young being just as stupid/vacuous.

  5. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3617698, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:40 am

    the left is big tent … full of clowns, wierdos, perverts, crooks and marxists.

  6. feelthebern
    #3617704, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:45 am

    I can not for Tulsi to take this retards seat in the Senate.

  7. cuckoo
    #3617706, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Barrett should have just said “No…and I’ve never pawed or sniffed the hair of another woman’s husband, or their child, either”.

  8. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3617707, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:47 am

    I dont know if this fat liser is the dumbest ,you forgot Paedo Joe hes as thick as two short planks ,cunning ,avaricious ,untruthfull but dumb as the ye come . These two are confirmation that career politicians should be abolished ,for eternity . One term then its back to the dole lines .

  9. Rex Anger
    #3617710, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:47 am

    I cannot help thinking of Herb Evatt asking the Soviets for a written assurance they were not running spies in Australia…

  10. stackja
    #3617715, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Hawaiian voters elected her!

  11. Dinky
    #3617723, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Jesus had it wrong, it was not the meek but the stupid who will inherit the earth.

  12. pbw
    #3617725, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Why ask the question if you don’t have a “victim” waiting in the wings?

  13. John Comnenus
    #3617732, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Would she ask Joe Biden the same question? Of course not.

  14. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #3617734, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Hawaii must be a pathetic place to have chosen this woman to represent them. The very same woman being offensive here is the one who just a few weeks ago refused to condemn the terrorist behaviour of Antifa when asked in a meeting then walked out. Wow, as usual the Left can dish it out, can’t they?

  15. Leigh Lowe
    #3617736, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    Infidel Tiger

    #3617685, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Hirono is the dumbest person ever to be elected on earth.

    And she’s a poisonous piece of shit.

    Maxine Walters??

  16. stackja
    #3617737, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    USA Democrats are never held responsible for their words and actions. USA voters keep electing leftists to positions of power expecting a different result.
    Kennedy clan still getting elected.

  17. Herodotus
    #3617738, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    When they drew straws to see who would take the Democrat reputation down beyond the bottom of the barrel, Hirono got the short one.

  18. Chris M
    #3617739, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    since you became a legal adult

    Joe is exempt because he identifies as a child.

  19. Tom
    #3617740, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    Why ask the question if you don’t have a “victim” waiting in the wings?

    pbw, you obviously don’t understand the logistics of the 21st century century political smear.

    Hint: you can run any smear you like with total immunity if you have the news media in your pocket.

    Ask Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The Dems couldn’t provide a single witness to the rape fantasy of 30 years ago, but that didn’t stop the media reporting it as fact.

    The Dems’ own disgraceful behaviour in the Kavanaugh case has guaranteed Judge Barrett a trouble-free confirmation to the Supreme Court.

    Karma, what a bitch you are.

  20. Cassie of Sydney
    #3617741, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    “Kennedy clan still getting elected.”

    Not really anymore…Joseph Kennedy III failed in his senate primary quest in Massachusetts last month. Very sweet.

  21. bemused
    #3617743, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    USA voters keep electing leftists to positions of power expecting a different result.

    You still don’t get it. Voters vote for the people they want so that they don’t get a different result. They want more of the same. You really don’t seem to understand this concept.

  22. Cassie of Sydney
    #3617744, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    “”since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?””

    I wonder if the Demrats will dredge up someone to say that ACB harassed and assaulted them thirty years ago! Seriously, I wouldn’t put it past them.

  23. Cassie of Sydney
    #3617746, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    “You still don’t get it. Voters vote for the people they want so that they don’t get a different result. They want more of the same. ”

    I agree…look at Victoria and QLD…and Palachook will be reelected at the end of the month.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3617748, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    Maybe Cruz should start playing the Biden videos during the hearings, those ones of him groping women and girls. Then ask Sen. Hirono for her response.

  26. The Beer whisperer
    #3617752, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Rex Anger
    #3617710, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:47 am
    I cannot help thinking of Herb Evatt asking the Soviets for a written assurance they were not running spies in Australia…

    I’ve never seen a Russian smile, but a fly on the wall would’ve witnessed Russians rolling in the aisles in out of control laughter upon reading out the request out loud.

  27. Damon
    #3617760, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Bruce, there is a compilation video of him pawing young girls, one of whom was visibly hating it. He is not a nice man.

  28. Andre Lewis
    #3617764, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    These Democrats really are poison filled ratbags. How normal people can vote for them after the way they behave is beyond reason.

  29. Nighthawk the Elder
    #3617765, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    pbw
    #3617725, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:59 am
    Why ask the question if you don’t have a “victim” waiting in the wings?

    Perhaps they have Willie Brown behind curtain number 1.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3617766, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Rex Anger
    #3617710, posted on October 14, 2020 at 11:47 am
    I cannot help thinking of Herb Evatt asking the Soviets for a written assurance they were not running spies in Australia…

    The Herb Evatt who ended his career as Chief Justice of New South Wales – described as “incontinent, barking mad, and completely unable to comprehend any but the simplest of evidence?”

  31. Slim Cognito
    #3617767, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    What an appalling low life.
    Someone should ask Sleepy Joe the same question verbatim but we know no one will.

  32. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3617773, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    She got it from the Democrim book od gotcha questions ,she is so thick she didnt realise it was a gotcha for men not women , communists always read from the party book .look at the communists media ,a buzz word is sent to them and every one of them repeqats it parrot fashion .
    You are not allowed to think for yourself in Commoland Central .

  33. Infidel Tiger King
    #3617778, posted on October 14, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    How good is Coney Barrett doing?

    I can find no mention of the hearings at Fairfax.

  34. Rex Anger
    #3617786, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    The Herb Evatt who ended his career as Chief Justice of New South Wales – described as “incontinent, barking mad, and completely unable to comprehend any but the simplest of evidence?”

    That Herb Evatt.

    Ladies and Gentlemen, for th sake of the enviroent andall.that is god, please spay your leftists…

  35. Rex Anger
    #3617788, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    * and all that is good.

    Verdammt touchscreen…

  36. Leo G
    #3617794, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Prior to the request, how do you know whether your request for sexual favours will be unwanted?
    Hirono should be asked why she is permitted to commit a verbal harassment of a sexual nature in a public hearing.

  38. RobK
    #3617805, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    ”since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?”
    Sounds like a star chamber style setup question…….
    We have evidence you did, so you lied to us.
    Just what constitutes verbal harassment?

  39. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3617811, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    During the course of her legal career ACB must have dealt with some pretty nasty people ,but I wonder what her opinion of the Polliescum Democrims in the Senate ?
    Still she couldnt expect too much ,Paedo Joe and Camel Ah were members of this august body , Paedo Joe for over 40 years ? Yes 40 years . The Democrim voters of Delaware must be the most stupid people in the USA . Many Years ago Birmingham England used to keep their idiots in a village called Gotham , Delaware must be the Gotham of the US East coast . Of course The West Coast of the USA is one big Gotham

  40. Fred
    #3617813, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    Barrett should have said “Whenever I make a request for sexual favours it’s always wanted”

  41. Kneel
    #3617830, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    “…committed any verbal or physical harassment…”

    “I will now – you’re a dickhead!”

  42. Sinclair Davidson
    #3617844, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    I often refer to people as “dickhead” or “wanker”. Does that count?

  43. Sinclair Davidson
    #3617845, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    “Unlike you, dear, my requests for sexual favours are never unwanted or unsatisfied”.

  44. Leigh Lowe
    #3617855, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    The Dems’ own disgraceful behaviour in the Kavanaugh case has guaranteed Judge Barrett a trouble-free confirmation to the Supreme Court.

    Karma, what a bitch you are.

    Yep.
    They have cried wolf once too often.
    RBG’s timing couldn’t have been better.
    Left the Dems with the option of blowing up the electorate with SCOTUS smear campaign 4.1.2 or waving her through.
    But they can’t resist the temptation of the MSM spotlight.

  45. Jock
    #3617870, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Hirono is a senator. Also sworn to uphold the constitution and to protect the people. Can I also insult her by asking if she has ever raped someone? Fiddled with a small boy? She is a member if the senate so this is of course appropriate.

  46. Zatara
    #3617875, posted on October 14, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    How good is Coney Barrett doing?

    She’s doing great. Poised, super intelligent, unflappable, patient with the wankery, confident that she just has to ride this wave and she will be the next SCOTUS Justice.

    Unlike with Kavanaugh the Dems don’t dare get nasty with her. In fact some of the Dem Senators have taken their allotted time to lecture on things like “dark money in politics” rather than actually question her.

    The Dems know this one is a no-win for them.

  47. RobK
    #3617879, posted on October 14, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Jock,
    You could ask, when she is under oath, if she has ever verbally abused someone . That is what was asked.

  48. mh
    #3617887, posted on October 14, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    Amy should have replied ‘Suck my dick’.

  49. RobK
    #3617898, posted on October 14, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Oops, verbally harassed someone

