Doctors Warn

Via PJW. This just in: CDC Study Finds Overwhelming Majority Of People Getting Coronavirus Wore Masks.
This week we’ve learned that not only are lockdowns and masks epidemiologically useless but they kill people.
Every modern ‘European’ form of oppression has been routinely implemented through the judiciary, prosecutors, and police.
WARNING: CMO’s are a Health Hazard!
Once more our politicians do epic fail on technicalities.
No good on energy, no good on info infrastructure, no good on water management and dams, no good on climate scare, no good on virus scare.
And absolutely useless on data analysis.