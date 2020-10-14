Please explain why anyone would vote for Joe Biden

I’m not on Facebook, but everywhere I go I am surrounded by these people and not one of them can tell me why. I always ask and no one ever explains.
No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.
Biden’s rallies look like something out a Cars movie. Does that also make him a mechanical device?
Wot, no enthusiasm for Green Nude Eel?
It’s ‘the vibe’!
Ask any TDS-infected lefty what actual policies of The Donald they don’t like and you will be unfriended with great ease.
9 out of 10 times all you are getting is anti-Trump, MSM feelz. That is the plan. The Kochie demographic.
Unfortunately most people get their news/opinions in bite size pieces and they don’t question it. They get fed a constant diet of “Trump is bad” and they accept it without question. It gets reinforced when everyone in their circle of influence says the same thing, therefore it must be true. They never get challenged on it because all they see is the ABC, the Project or Sunrise and don’t get exposed to any deeper level of analysis.
I see it all the time.
Received this today but not sure if it’s authentic but could be easily checked ….
Story with a noteworthy ending:
Earlier this week, I finished reading Donald Rumsfeld’s wonderful biography of Gerald Ford, titled ”When the Center Held.” It was written in 2018.
The book clearly articulates that President Ford was a thoroughly good man, a special American, and a greatly underrated President. HOWEVER, there was a story in the book that was startling.
In 1975, President Ford was left to manage the difficult ending of the Vietnam War.
As North Vietnam seized on the opportunity to test American resolve following President Nixon’s resignation, President Ford went to Congress to ask for a relief package to push back on the North Vietnamese to allow American personnel and our allies to evacuate.
However, there was one U.S. Senator who opposed any such support.
The result was the embarrassing and hurried evacuation from the roof of the American embassy in Saigon.
This senator reviled in the embarrassment and did everything he could to leverage it politically against Ford.
Despite the efforts of this U.S .Senator – President Ford managed to rescue 1,500 South Vietnamese allies prior to the country’s fall.
Had President Ford not acted quickly, these people would have been targeted and slaughtered for their support for America. Saving them was a moral obligation.
When they arrived in America, President Ford asked Congress for a package to assist these refugees integrate into American society.
But, that troublesome U.S. Senator showed up again and torpedoed any support for these shell-shocked refugees.
Instead, President Ford had to recruit Christian organizations to offer assistance on a voluntary basis.
As he did so, the aforementioned Senator belittled those efforts.
What kind of person would oppose President Ford’s tireless work to do the right and humanitarian thing?
Who would want to play politics with the well-being of innocent people who stood by America in the tragic Vietnam War?
That U.S. Senator? Joe Biden.
Donald Trump isn’t a saint and I’ve had my issues with him.
But, the gushing and revisionist history over Joe Biden and his record is nauseating.
Democracy was never such a great system, but now its not even the least worst.
C’mon maaaaan.
Never fails to be met with incredulous silence.