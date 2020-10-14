Pyrmonter on Samuel Brittan

Two generations ago, political Keynesianism, the idea that governments could successfully manipulate the economic ‘levers’ of monetary, fiscal, capital account and trade policies to optimise social well-being by maximising economic output was the norm. As critical writers from the Public Choice, Austrian, and Monetarist schools observed, this suited politicians: the idea that government could act as a benevolent dictator was notoriously naïve. In fairness, it might be noted that political Keynesianism often bore little relationship to the thoughts of actual Keynesian economists.

Inevitably, the folly of political Keynesianism was exposed by the seemingly irreconcilable existence of high inflation and high unemployment; by lagging productivity growth in those economies that most embraced it, and by the repeated political crises those failures created. That failure was most pronounced in the UK, which went from being among the most productive economies in the world in 1945 to the laggard of western Europe by 1980.

Its exposure owed much to the work of academic economists. But few intelligent readers worked their way through the technical writings of Friedman, Hayek, Buchannan and the many other critics, sympathetic or otherwise, of the post-War consensus. What they read were the works for popular consumption and journalism. Among the great popularisers here were the late PP McGuinness and Max Newton. Their counterpart in the UK was Samuel Brittan. Brittan – elder brother of Thatcher-era minister and victim of an abuse-scandal hoax, Leon Brittan, has died. The Telegraph today carries a fine obituary, of the kind rarely seen these days.