Remembering Solzhenitsyn 50 years after he won the Nobel

A decline in courage may be the most striking feature that an outside observer notices in the West today. The Western world has lost its civic courage, both as a whole and separately, in each country, in each government, in each political party, and of course, in the United Nations. Such a decline in courage is particularly noticeable among the ruling and intellectual elites, causing an impression of a loss of courage by the entire society. There remain many courageous individuals, but they have no determining influence on public life.”
– Harvard Commencement Address, 1978.
Sorry, Solzhenitsyn fans: No cartoons today as there is (again) no active open forum to put them in as the old one expired at midnight on Tuesday, October 13, according to Cat software rules.
Except for this gem from John Spooner (The Australian).
In order to keep speaking truth to power without censorship, Spooner, like Solzhenitsyn, had to flee his professional homeland (Fairfax) after it was taken over by an intolerant communist mob, which rules it to this day despite new corporate ownership.
