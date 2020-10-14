Premier Daniel Andrews said the case has been referred to DHHS’s compliance unit, which was providing information to Victoria Police.
“You don’t get in trouble if you tell the full story, I want to make that clear to people,” he said.
“You potentially do get into trouble if you don’t.”
Dan virus spreads out more.
Ve haf vays of making you talk enemy of the state.
Can’t believe I just read this headline on the Age website:
No $h!t Sherlock. Is he softening us up for a backflip?
Only if you are a muesli or Afghan or …
(fixed it for you)
The first public excecution coming up ? Put him before the Pell court for a fair trial .
Suppose Auto da Fe would be the go , Burn that Chinese Biowar Virus . The venue ?
Federation square ? The MCG?
Just a thought ,Shepperton ? Wouldnt be semi indigenius or mussulmanski would he ?
East Germany, circa 1970. Daniel Andrews is Eric Honecker in a bomber jacket running a network of snitches funneled into the system via the state party enforcement apparatus (Vicpol). Same objectives, same state machinery, same communist ideology.
Sooner or later, probably sooner, the premier has to give all this up and let people be responsible for themselves, and be aware of the much greater risk if they visit a relative in an aged care complex or someone in the vulnerable group.
He is just going to have to trust people now, to do the right thing.
Let’s hope that comes back not only to haunt him, but to rips shreds from his arse.
What is wrong with the owners of the Victorian ALP?
Surely theyrealise Andrews is trashing the brand even the tame communist edia wontbe able to bullsit the way out of this . The federal ALP is cactus next election when voters punish the party for Andrews stuff up . You notice Albosleazy cant attack Scomos handling of the Chinese Biowas Attack ,he knows he woukd get Andrews total incompetence thrown back in his face .
These ALP critters are nearly as bad as the USA Democrims ,the whole lot are a good reason for limited political office terms ,career politicians are usually scum
Steve running Vic ALP after branch scandal.