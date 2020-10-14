Trouble

Posted on 1:36 pm, October 14, 2020 by currencylad

Premier Daniel Andrews said the case has been referred to DHHS’s compliance unit, which was providing information to Victoria Police.

“You don’t get in trouble if you tell the full story, I want to make that clear to people,” he said.

“You potentially do get into trouble if you don’t.”

  1. stackja
    #3617842, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    Dan virus spreads out more.

  2. Zatara
    #3617849, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Ve haf vays of making you talk enemy of the state.

  3. cuckoo
    #3617857, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Can’t believe I just read this headline on the Age website:

    Premier says lockdown costs could outweigh benefits if it lasts too long

    No $h!t Sherlock. Is he softening us up for a backflip?

  4. Mak Siccar
    #3617859, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Only if you are a muesli or Afghan or …

  5. cuckoo
    #3617861, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    “You don’t get in trouble if you tell the full story…and if you belong to a government-approved minority/identity group”

    (fixed it for you)

  6. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3617865, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    The first public excecution coming up ? Put him before the Pell court for a fair trial .
    Suppose Auto da Fe would be the go , Burn that Chinese Biowar Virus . The venue ?
    Federation square ? The MCG?

  7. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3617869, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Just a thought ,Shepperton ? Wouldnt be semi indigenius or mussulmanski would he ?

  8. Tom
    #3617872, posted on October 14, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    East Germany, circa 1970. Daniel Andrews is Eric Honecker in a bomber jacket running a network of snitches funneled into the system via the state party enforcement apparatus (Vicpol). Same objectives, same state machinery, same communist ideology.

  9. candy
    #3617881, posted on October 14, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Sooner or later, probably sooner, the premier has to give all this up and let people be responsible for themselves, and be aware of the much greater risk if they visit a relative in an aged care complex or someone in the vulnerable group.
    He is just going to have to trust people now, to do the right thing.

  10. bemused
    #3617884, posted on October 14, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Let’s hope that comes back not only to haunt him, but to rips shreds from his arse.

  11. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3617896, posted on October 14, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    What is wrong with the owners of the Victorian ALP?
    Surely theyrealise Andrews is trashing the brand even the tame communist edia wontbe able to bullsit the way out of this . The federal ALP is cactus next election when voters punish the party for Andrews stuff up . You notice Albosleazy cant attack Scomos handling of the Chinese Biowas Attack ,he knows he woukd get Andrews total incompetence thrown back in his face .
    These ALP critters are nearly as bad as the USA Democrims ,the whole lot are a good reason for limited political office terms ,career politicians are usually scum

  12. stackja
    #3617899, posted on October 14, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Steve running Vic ALP after branch scandal.

