Two decades of policy failures

This current recession is different from any other recession Australians have ever witnessed. It is mostly a policy-driven recession. Never before and nowhere in history have national economies been shut down by design. There have been ample policy failures that resulted in economic slowdown, but this time the policies did what they were designed to do. ACOVID recession was likely, but the depth and cost of this recession is entirely one of choice by our political leaders.
There has been much written about the policy decisionsmade by all levels of Australian government, in particular Victoria, to close or slow their economies. However, what has not been noted is that Government policies to shrink and retard Australia’s economy did not start this year. They have been implemented by state and federal Australian governments for over two decades.
Political elites are desperately seeking legitimacy as their grip on power is forcibly relaxed by free world citizens who prefer grassroots government to supranational authority. In reaction to the resurgence of the democratic spirit, liberal elites are tossing Newspeak at the plebs. Thus far, they have turned patriots into xenophobes, democrats into populists, conservatives into autocrats, free speech into hate speech and diversity into demagoguery.— Jennifer Oriel
