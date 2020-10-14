Two decades of policy failures

From Spart at the Spec:

This current recession is different from any other recession Australians have ever witnessed. It is mostly a policy-driven recession. Never before and nowhere in history have national economies been shut down by design. There have been ample policy failures that resulted in economic slowdown, but this time the policies did what they were designed to do. ACOVID recession was likely, but the depth and cost of this recession is entirely one of choice by our political leaders.

There has been much written about the policy decisionsmade by all levels of Australian government, in particular Victoria, to close or slow their economies. However, what has not been noted is that Government policies to shrink and retard Australia’s economy did not start this year. They have been implemented by state and federal Australian governments for over two decades.