Liberty Quote
The market is not a place, a thing, or a collective entity. The market is a process, actuated by the interplay of the actions of the various individuals cooperating under the division of labor.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
First!
Smells good.
Smells fresh.
9 th
Lurking
Jo Biden is a petrol head.
Top ten!
Breaking news.
The Michigan governor kidnap plot was planned by a long term FBI informant.
Who then discussed it via whatsapp with some crackpots (including an antifa chap).
Yesterday I received an unsolicited flier from Craig Kelly and George Christensen.
It purports to be an open letter to Dr Jeanette Young, Queensland’s Chief Officer, asking her to lift restrictions on hydroxychloroquine.
This was my reply (one to each) –
I sent copies to our local LNP member David Janetski, and Dr Jeanette Young.
I’ll follow up with phone calls today.
Nine thanks, ta.
Kudos for not mentioning your (or your father’s) war service in the letter. Progress.
We are clearly having a positive impact on you.
It hurt, but, didn’t it?
Smells like fresh paint and Irish linen in here.
12 th man
Thirteenth!
Numbers letter looks like a copy and paste he has saved on file. Well we all need a hobby.
When told by a reporter that “56% of Americans said that they are better off today than they were 4 years ago under the Obama-Biden administration. Why should they vote for you?”
Creepy Old Dementia Joe answered “Well if they think that, they probably shouldn’t”
Poor old Joe is pathetically only pulling in peak crowds of half a dozen prospective voters sparsely sitting or standing within widely-spaced covid-distancing circles drawn on the ground, to his mass rallies (as opposed to the crowds of tens of thousands queueing up for hours to attend the Trump rallies).
Are we now to believe that more than 3 of those 6 masochists at Joe’s dementia-recitals are actually intending Trump voters? I assume that two of the remainder are Old Joe’s keepers from the Home, and the other is the bloke with the net, the robber cosh and the spare white coat whose sleeves do up at the back.
Somehow I don’t think that I’ll be putting my money on Creepy Joe.
He’s probably lying though mater.
That story is all over Twitter.
Just gonna get this one out early :
Allan Parrot didn’t kill himself!
Must go to Babylon this morning.
Should have read the new ominibus Bill to see it it’s still legal to do so.
I would wait around for Numty’s expert legal and medical opinion but already running late.
Trump still USA President. Where’s Joe?
Without unsolicited letters and Catallaxy no-one would talk to you at all. Janetski has a Z. Don’t you just hate the wholesome family image? Bet he helps his gorgeous wife with the shopping.
That’s a sneaky time to start a new thread.
numbers playing follow the leader
22nd
If Geriatric Joe mandates his $15million per hour minimum wage there’ll be corvette stingrays in every garage and a chicken in every pot.
It was the perfect time.’
For me, anyway.
Did I mention I was first?
Ah yes, it’s all about his own skin.
The freedom of others shall be taken at any whim, to ensure numbers doesn’t catch a cold.
Yesterday I also note that you used Venezuela and other totally socialist tyrannies as examples of non socialist tyrannies.
To be that full of shit, surely makes me laugh, but all amusement aside, you’re a sick fucker alright.
That’s why people like you do anything ordered of you by dumb fucks who don’t know from one day to the next whether masks are to be worn or not and admit they are making it up as they go along, yet decide whatever it is that day is “the right thing”.
Your church is not only corrupt, but absolutely clueless, but both you and it believes in it’s superhuman godliness.
Pathetic.
Tails – who is this Allan Parrot of whom you speak?
Colombia border with Venezuela is a hellscape.
That’s saying something.
Imagine having shanty towns on the border with people trying to flee a country to get into….Colombia.
Breaking news – unsolicited letters may carry the deadly Corona virus. Do not open under any circumstances particularly if you’re in the vulnerable cohort.
He’s the CIA whistleblower that’s about to blow up the Biden campaign.
And have the People out with pitchforks&flaming torches for Obama,Clinton,et al.
#SealTeam6
In Sick Puppy news:
Amy Coney Barrett dodges abortion, healthcare and election law questions
Upholding the law: extremely outlying for Democrats.
TG, is he the guy with the white beard & the headware?
Goodo. A future Arkancide victim.
Socialist utopia news.
How Sweden became a gangsters’ paradise: Europe’s most liberal country welcomed Middle Eastern refugees five years ago… but now it is being terrorised by migrant mafia clans – with police and politically correct government powerless (Daily Mail, 12 Oct)
How odd that people with a culture of ignoring secular law should ignore secular law.
Grosser than gross FB posts. Just don’t go here.
I wouldn’t be going all in on Allen Parrot.
Did Spud mention Vietnam in his reply?
Where they’ll end up being eaten by a plague of hungry hippopotami.
Present!
Yep, let’s let the troll dominate this thread like the last one. Let’s let him wave a smelly prawn in front of the usual suspects, knowing full well that it will make them react like Pavlov’s dogs. Let’s give him credibility by responding. Let’s make ourselves feel good because we have virtue-signalled in a place where nobody believes a word he says.
I go on strike when this happens. Am not interested in watching otherwise intelligent people being played like kittens with a fluffy ball on a string. Not interested in trying to comment when the thread is deluged by indignant responses to a known troll.
Before the thread is totally polluted, can I commend a brilliant article by Theodore Dalrymple about the snookering of the President of Princeton University by Trump appointee Betsy de Vos. She took him at his word when he claimed that Princeton is a hotbed of white privilege and racism, and asked why they shouldn’t hand their Federal funds back:
Very funny, very dry.
Anybody else suffering from Tom-withdrawal syndrome? Need toons!
Victorian Premier Cricket Update.
Don’t forget 40 acres and a mule.
They’ll need it when the Green New Deal kicks in.
She is the dumbest Democrat of all, and that is a strong field. What a disgraceful question.
I note that the subject matter that Credlin brought up has been now banned from being allowed to be brought up again until after the enquiry has finish.
Simples.
As I stated, you cannot fight extreme corrupt socialism from a soft socialist perspective.
Instead of asking something like, Mr Premier, are you concerned that your orders to lock down healthy people with zero evidence to it’s benefit, in fact quite the reverse, and against WHO directives, have caused death and misery on such a large scale that you must by now realise that you are not getting out of this with a mere resignation, that criminal charges must and will be laid? Ironically these charges will, in all likelihood, be using legislation you were only to happy to introduce to use against others, and with all of that and much more being the case, how can you stand there in front of everyone with the straight face proclaiming that anything your incompetent and Climate zealot CMO and yourself come up with, often in complete contradiction with your decrees the previous day, and call them “doing the right thing”
For the benefit and health of the entire nation best be served by your immediate arrest?
But no.
This is how it ran.
Premier you have been incompetent with your socialist tyranny.
For tyranny to be functioning correctly you must make good decisions.
Your decisions went against good tyranny and therefor 8oo people died.
You must be held responsible for your bad tyranny when we all wanted good tyranny.
Official response.
Look over there, it’s the Premier of NSW, and while you are looking over there I’m going to get the enquiry to ban further questions on this issue until their corrupt useless findings have exonerated me.
She went for a technicality instead of his entire criminality because the Liberal party are also participating in that very criminality.
Soft socialists, party before country socialists, cannot win against extreme socialists.
And as I said, which I was bagged for, nothing has changed.
Contact tracing in Victoriastan was about as useful as security services to protect the welfare of the locals.
Post it notes and faxes and travel agents were being used for this crucial job . Is this another operational matter that Andrews and co knew nothing about or because they did and it was obvious when the case numbers and deaths started to increase that all they could do was put us into lockdown to try and prevent virus spreading without the ability to trace it once in community?
Tenders for computer programme for contact tracing were given until 29 th August to apply . Then the chosen programme had to be installed etc All the time Andrews saying we had a first class programme operating ,so much so a delegation was sent NSW to see and compare how their programme worked .
Here we are in October and have just heard via contact I have in the area that at it is operating well now and still Dan keeps us in lockdown ,the excuse now if another wave comes the hospitals will be overrun . Lies and excuses but to cover his backside as apparently against the law for a government to use a scheme to cover a mistake or incompetency
Let’s hope so.
He does little else for his electorate.
He complains a lot about parking at Glenvale school.
That’s about the only time I’ve heard his name.
Never seen him since he got in.
He keeps a low profile.
Interesting bit of present day WW2 stuff:
Biggest World War II bomb found in Poland explodes while being defused (13 Oct)
Fortunately no one was hurt when it went off.
All hail the new fred!
A blast from the past.
Clearing a Tallboy.
Here are some comments from Tail gunner’s twitter feed on the subject.
I can’t get into the press briefings to ask questions and neither can you, so that’s why I am frustrated at the angle she went for, as it put party before country and it got shut down.
I’ll admit, she is part of a slow, socialist nation slowly saying, hang on a second, we like the good stuff of socialism but now we are living it, 9 months down the track, we are getting a bit grumpy.
Surely we can keep the extra dole payments and be allowed to hang out with our mates as well.
Sco MO talks about getting back to work.
Jobs, the economy.
Other pollies intent on ruining the place, the socialists, are intending to use the virus as their mates all around the world are, organised by international global socialists, as the desired coup d’etat and are grimly holding on to rule by force of arms wherever they can.
None of them have mentioned the word Liberty.
None of them.
(I wanna be) Elected:
It appears that this letter is a political stunt
So it’s like everything you do, ad nauseum, every day.
David Janetzki is pretty useless. Both Mrs Eyrie and I have had correspondence with him and I’ve actually had a 20 minute phone call from him. He’s a dick.
Unfortunately he’ll have a sinecure for life in Toowoomba South.
The Liars keep putting up a stupid woman who lives about 5o meters from me. I could throw rocks on her roof from my place.
From Mater last night on the Open Thread at 9:34 pm
Perfectly said Mater. Kol hakavod.
Another blast from the past.
File under Whatever the Left are accusing you of they are doing it themselves and then some:
Contact tracing going beautifully in Victoria.
Three cases identified in Shepparton from the same tyre salesman who visited Kilmore and Benalla.
They didn’t know he’d been to Shepp until the cases started to show up.
We’re locked down because the same useless crowd who organised hotel quarantine are still there and no more skilled than before.
“Your action is one of the reasons why I would no longer consider voting for your party’s candidate, David Janetski, in my electorate.”
Can anyone else see the lie in this sentence?
bizarre looks like he went kilmore Shepparton benalla in One day?
It’s very hard to get change to happen in anything but small doses, Struth, and all credit to Credlin for trying. And kudos to you too, for applying the blowtorch to the whole corrupt deal at one time with The Convoy and persisting here on the Cat. I suspect on the Cat that your blowtorch serves merely to keep an occasional few alert and alarmed and maybe tending towards a little more mild activism of the pen. Mostly though, revolutionary activism by conservatives is a dead horse, given the very nature of the condition inferred by the rubric; and as for libertarians, they march each to their own drum. Credlin’s work has cheered up a lot of people imprisoned in Victoria, and like a butterfly’s wings far away, that may produce a local groundswell.
One for Cassie:
National Library of Israel to digitize 180 years of Australian Je wish news (13 Oct)
Yes he did. As you would expect being tyre salesman
Bullshit.
You are in lockdown because your Premier , with the support of the PM is a socialist dictator tyrant and was willing to put into action what the politicised health swamp told him the world was doing, to bring on global socialism.
The rest is theatre.
“dover_beach
#3617533, posted on October 14, 2020 at 9:06 am
File under Whatever the Left are accusing you of they are doing it themselves and then some:
AMAZING video of @SenTedCruz calling out Dem Dark Money and completely destroying @SenWhitehouse”
Yes but DB…aren’t we supposed to ignore the left, their lies and their hypocrisy?
Let’s give him credibility by responding.
No. Sinc owns this, and Sinc should fix it.
You mean two sets of boots out by the letterbox?
Yes, indeed, Cassie. He lies here, he lies there, in fact he lies – everywhere.
A true leftie. A man of the mire. Swamp-dweller.
I never want to hear of anyone criticising the Germans in the 1930’s until we get rid of Dictator Dan.
It seems the only way to get rid of dictators is by special citizen initiated kinetic recall elections.
“Herodotus
#3617544, posted on October 14, 2020 at 9:15 am
Let’s give him credibility by responding.
No. Sinc owns this, and Sinc should fix it.”
Yep.
Bullshit.
You are in lockdown because your Premier
Struth.
I think my statement covered the whole lot.
All 2600 of them Farmer Gez.
Kilmore breakfast Shepparton then Benalla all on the 30 September and in innocence because wasn’t told about cleaner sharing the love at the butcher’s club.
This is where airstrip one is now.
Police investigate David Starkey over slavery remarks to Darren Grimes
after he told Grimes in July, while discussing the Black Lives Matter movement: “Slavery was not genocide, otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn blacks in Africa or in Britain would there? You know, an awful lot of them survived.”
However, the comments have led to Grimes being investigated by the Metropolitan police after he published the interview on his YouTube channel Reasoned UK.
…
After it emerged Grimes was being investigated, Scotland Yard said in a statement on Saturday: “On 4 July, the Metropolitan police service was passed an allegation from Durham police of a public order offence relating to a social media video posted on 30 June.
“The matter was reviewed by officers and on 29 July a file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for early investigative advice. On 25 September early investigative advice was received and officers began an investigation. This will remain under review. No arrests have been made.”
Bill Shorten said that Gladys is punching below her weight.
I disagree. Gladys is a barren feminist loser who is going to die alone and get eaten by her cats.
Dams do sometimes burst, Struth.
Lets slightly change the metaphor.
They are fingers in the dyke (Dutch folktale, so calm down all you ‘phrasers’).
Bruce of Newcastle
#3617538, posted on October 14, 2020 at 9:11 am”
Thanks BoN. Over the last decade, the AJN has become a far-left progressive sewer…so, like many others, I have given up buying it…but I love reading copies from decades ago.
The Plod. Just the people to investigate complex questions of historiography and viewpoint.
“thefrollickingmole
#3617551, posted on October 14, 2020 at 9:17 am”
I have been following this….I actually listened to the podcast back in early July….I love David Starkey. The left have been after Starkey for years….funny because like the young Darren Grimes, Starkey is from a working class family. What Starkey said about slavery in the broadcast was flamboyant but true. For his sins, Starkey has been airbrushed from public life. But this is the current state of the UK….and the result of a very politicised police force….we have police force here in Australia that isn’t far behind.
From Ye Olde Fredde:
I tried to link the paen to Gengis Khan from the admirable Mongolian band The HU. It was there a couple of weeks ago. However, Youtube have rolled over to their Chicom masters and deleted it.
Thanks to entrepreurnial capitalism, it can still be seen on ‘reaction’ sites, like this one.
Yeah. Me.
Apparently the proper conduct of a Supreme Court judge is to bend the laws created by legislatures (this being their prescribed role in the separation of powers) to fit progressive political agendas.
If you cannot get something legislated then you get around the will of the people this way.
The fount of all knowledge regarding VIC lockdown speaks
“Bullshit”
Even a Victoran can’t state an opinion without being corrected.
Only three posts on the subject this morning so far.
Cassie
What Starkey said about slavery in the broadcast was flamboyant but true.
Exactly.
Nothing he said was incorrect.
If a group was “genocided” it was by Africans as Euros (generalizing) didnt leave the shorelines of Africa much as the slaves were brought to them by other Africans.
Im a little disappointed Starkey apologized, it would have been a perfect opportunity to open up some old ledgers and read out “1000 slaves brought from chief diyabringabongalong”.
Since fixed it once, but let him back on.
But to be fair to Sinc, Bob had reappeared as a sock, anyway (Smufti).
He’s difficult to be rid of. The continued Bird treatment, would be the only way.
Well caught there Mater.
Spud’s Downfall.
“Im a little disappointed Starkey apologized, it would have been a perfect opportunity to open up some old ledgers and read out “1000 slaves brought from chief diyabringabongalong”.”
Me too…same with the young Darren Grimes….Starkey has since lost his Oxbridge jobs, his publisher etc. etc. He apologised but you see, in this new religion of progressivism, there is zero forgiveness..which perhaps makes it the most frightening religion on the planet. So now we have the police going after him and Grimes…for WORDS.
“One of” – There are many others. Conscription, which you brought up, is just one of them.
Ever been tested for adult Autism?
The inability to distinguish the specific from the general is a reliable indicative behaviour.
Problems with figure-ground discrimination is another marker.
Yes. What a pathetic ‘man’ Bob is.
Credlin was all for the lock down at the start.
Just like Notafan and many other hystericals.
Now, apparently they don’t want it and can’t work out for the life of them why it isn’t now being removed!!!
You can’t fight socialism when you are a socialist.
Varying degrees of socialists arguing amongst each other is just theatre.
The outcome will still be the same.
The stronger and better armed come out on top.
Those with the MSM the police and the judiciary in their pockets and the Prime Minister supporting….now who is that?
So Credlin gave you a warm fuzzy feeling.
Great.
To me, it is more urgent and much more sinister situation , and to hold back because your own political party would be compromised because of their own criminality is bound to fail.
In putting her party before her country she neutralised herself and it has been a great waste of an opportunity, although not for her ratings I suppose.
What a lost opportunity, with all that could have been asked.
Hence what I have been saying the last couple of days.
She’ll go nowhere with that line of questioning and she did.
I went to Political Cartoons for some.
If I admitted to having it, would it put me higher on your victim totem pole?
Would you stop picking on me? 😉
I guess Sinc doesn’t have all day to be shooting Birds.
Ignore Spud in the main and he will be endlessly disappointed.
His daily admonishments fall and wither upon barren ground.
Now isn’t that a pleasing thought?
Sorry Brett W but you have been only too happy to correct me, so don’t be such a hypocrite.
I’ve been proven right again, Credlin wasted a great opportunity because she is compromised, and you don’t like it.
The Corruptocrats kept trying to get Amy CB to give hypothetical judgements on hypothetical cases, which she correctly refused to do.
As far as I can see, they haven’t laid a glove on her in terms of proper behaviour of a Supreme Court judge.
As a mother of seven with a stellar career, I suspect that she is much tougher than, say, Brett Kavanagh, who had a relatively easy cruise through to the top.
I don’t agree with her about everything, but reckon that she would be an excellent member of the SCOTUS.
Unlike Struth, I don’t demand perfection, advantage will do me in this imperfect world.
His daily admonishments fall and wither upon barren ground.
His ejaculate isn’t enhancing the blog experience at all. He wins as long as he’s here.
“Struth
#3617574, posted on October 14, 2020 at 9:35 am
Credlin was all for the lock down at the start.
Just like Notafan and many other hystericals.”
Okay Struth…..so what if Credlin, Notafan and others were? I have to confess that at the beginning, back in March, given what we were told and the information I was receiving, that I was also for a limited lockdown…as in weeks…not six to eight months. I did at the time have doubts….I spoke to my uncle, a doctor, who also believed that we should be aiming for “herd immunity”. I never believed and still don’t believe that this virus is akin to the black death….but I also didn’t and don’t believe that it is a mere sniffle.
Ever been tested for adult Autism?
The inability to distinguish the specific from the general is a reliable indicative behaviour.
Problems with figure-ground discrimination is another marker.
Poor Bob. The Yo0z GoTz AuzTiSm trope is typically associated with frustrated 12-14 year olds, who have run out of arguments.
And if he’s projecting, that’s even sadder.
Struth lying again.
I never supported anything beyond stage 2.
I don’t recall you kicking and screaming about international border closures you hysterical old woman.
Here you are crapping on about Victoria again when your borders are closed and you have an election coming up.
Credlin Credlin Credlin.
Can’t cope with her doing something being applauded by many many Victorians.
“He wins as long as he’s here.”
Yep.
This thread has received a large number of unsolicited comments from numberwang. This is my reply to him:
Piss off you silly old geezer.
102nd
Hell Yeah 👍
Numbers keeping busy
johanna
the real Dr. Eisgruber
Actually what Dalrymple is getting at is very common around with world – particularity in totalitarian states. There are two very different worlds; the private and the public. What is said in public is never the truth. It is meant to make life easier for you. In private you can do whatever you like. For example, in Saudi Arabia and Iran boozing, gambling and gaydom, is haram. But in private… well. This split is fundamental to many societies.
I think I got into the first hundred on this thread.
You take what you can get. 🙂
Where’s Tom? Hope he’s ok and that he’s just got lost finding this thread.
Or maybe Telstra is doing him in again.
..
It made sense early on to give a little time to organise a response.
It makes no sense at all now.
I would call people who were unwilling to forgo a couple of weeks income selfish, I would call people unwilling to forgo their entire livihood correct and rightfully angry.
However, I admit I underestimated the incompetence, mendacity and authoritarian nature of our health and political leaders.
In the end, I was wrong because I missed the importance of the principal.
Once you concede the principal, you’re fooked.
A learning experience we who advocated for limited, early shutdowns should remember in future.
I don’t demand perfection, it’s called justice.
When people are acting criminally they must be brought to justice.
So I know you think you live in the real world, but you seem to think just removing these people from office will be enough.
They’ve killed people and destroyed millions of lives. Destroted business and more importantly, business confidence.
They have incarcerated the innocent and healthy and taken away nearly a year of their lives.
But hey, this is Australia, so let’s forget justice and Liberty, and just go with economics. So Johanna, I said these people must be charged and jailed, and you scoffed.
Unrealistic you said, yet now a surprising number of people are calling for the same thing, the likes of Rowan Dean for example.
Just on the minor point of business investment in this country, how do you propose to initiate it if the people that can shut down business at the drop of a hat aren’t locked away?
That they get away with this by just slinking back into superannuated heaven?
The best thing Sco Mo could have done for business growth is to offer himself and the rest of the traitorous arseholes supporting this coup d’etat to the courts and not spend an extra cent.
1.
One of the “big” stories of the day on the MSM is a call for harsher tobacco bans.
Someone linked to this story yesterday
Wild new plan to eradicate smoking in Australia entirely
Smokers may soon need a doctor’s prescription or pick up their ciggies from the pharmacy in an ambitious new plan to wipe out the habit.
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/wild-new-plan-to-eradicate-smoking-in-australia-entirely/news-story/e8d443dfa6cabf8a157aba1fef95724f#bottom-share
We’re in the middle of a pandemic where Public Health has been shown up to be sub-par in handling it, resorting instead to tyranny. Those that have followed various research themes over the last few months on this blog know that covid-19 “deaths” rest on dodgy definitions and procedures. Yet it dawns on few that the same dodginess also applies to the so-called smoking “death toll”.
Where there is so much to untangle in Public Health’s atrocious addressing of covid-19, instead we get a call for prohibition of tobacco use from a branch of Public Health – Tobacco Control. And the current prohibitionists don’t like the term “prohibition”. It understandably has negative connotations. They prefer the term “endgame”. But make no mistake, they are prohibitionists just like their prohibition forebears. They are petulant, capricious, spiteful, and totalitarian, masqueraded as “science” and “health promotion”.
Some links were posted a few weeks ago on how the World Health Organization – Public Health HQ – has made “disappear” a considerable and growing body of evidence that smokers are less likely to contract covid-19 and if they do contract covid-19 are less likely to develop worse outcomes. See comments here
https://catallaxyfiles.com/2020/09/29/you-cant-trust-government-research/
If you do a search of health authorities and covid-19/smoking you would get the exact opposite and erroneous impression that smokers are more likely to contract covid-19 and have the worst outcomes.
Courier Paywall
DEVELOPERS UNFAIRLY MADE TO SOUND LIKE CROOKS
It is a sad day for our state when an entire industry is systematically vilified as if they were no different to criminals. And yet this is the situation property developers have found themselves in, writes the Editor.
2.
Rather than try to address in detail the current prohibitionist insanity, it’s wiser to simply consider who are these prohibitionists. So, who is calling for these additional punishments on smokers (non-conformers)?
It wants to see Australia wean itself off tobacco for good — in what it calls an “Endgame” — and it has now set out a road map over the next five years to achieve it.
The Centre for Research Excellence (CREATE) says one of the key issues it will look at is cigarette supply.
Its Director, Associate Professor Coral Gartner said proposed cigarette reduction supply strategies ranged from reducing the number of tobacco retailers to restricting sales to particular suppliers, such as pharmacies.
Other proposals include ending cigarette sales to everyone born after a certain year and phasing out commercial cigarette sales. That may mean allowing access to ciggies through a doctor’s prescription only.
This is Coral Gartner who looks like a clone spat out by Public Health a la Van Demon:
https://imgur.com/ss1hCA3
Gartner is a totalitarian, convinced of “superior” knowledge, where Public Health has given her an outlet for her tyrannical streak. There’s a very high likelihood that Gartner has no familiarity with the history of antismoking/prohibitionism, no familiarity with the destructiveness of Eugenics (that included antismoking) which was run by the medically-aligned, science illiterate, and would be clueless as to what makes a relatively free society relatively free. This could be said of all in contemporary Public Health. Yet Gartner’s group refers to itself as a “Centre for Research Excellence”, in nastiness and bullying maybe, and uses the acronym? “CRETAE”. It’s all puffery by the incompetent.
Gartner did not get the media sell job today. This was left to Prof Billie Bonevski who was allowed to get away with all sorts of inflammatory nonsense by the MSM. Here’s Bonevsky’s twitter account:
https://twitter.com/billie_bonevski?lang=en
Have a good look. It’s strong on feminism, inclusion (except smokers), “intersectionality”, etc. This is the state of contemporary Public Health. It’s sick and dangerous.
Arky that’s true in Victoria but not in NSW
Gladys could have done a Dan but didn’t.
“CREATE”
Oh dear……………………
Cassie, as brave as you are, you are still a woman, and I expect some form of hysterics.
And I am not a misogynist for saying so.
You look for protection, as you naturally should.
Men’s role in this world is to make sure their women never feel like that if it can be helped.
That’s why we set up nations, and look for peace.
Protecting women from fear and danger is what we are supposed to be all about.
Unfortunately with bugger all real men around to provide that to you, many women look to government to provide it.
In other words, it’s men’s fault.
A tweet by Gartner on Bonevsky’s feed. She/they are also anti-alcohol, natch.
Coral_Gartner
@CoralGartner
The irony – selling a carcinogen to raise money for cancer treatment “Beechworth brewer designs florally pink beer to help raise money for regional cancer centre”
https://twitter.com/CoralGartner/status/1314466314497351680
This is Coral Gartner who looks like a clone spat out by Public Health a la Van Demon:
More like an usherette at the Drug Injecting Centre, which is a smoke free zone and therefore would get Gartner’s seal of approval.
Very well said, Arky.
In principle, conscription is the same as compulsory voting.
It would do well for someone to remember that.
Once the principle is surrendered, it’s just a matter of scale.
From the old Open thread:
Don’t try this at home. American gun “enthusiasts” tried this out to see what would happen, but in their case, not much happened at all…
Gotta go and take my tablets like a good girl and do some other things. Endless physio on my broken foot is my lot these days. Slowly gaining ground.
Meantime, Hairy is amazed that so many women are like me, sad about Gladys, the most unlikely person to be involved in a juicy political sex scandal. A week ago, I respond, who would have believed it of the mild-mannered swot who always does her homework? She’s come across as one of life’s ‘librarian’ loser drabs in the dating stakes, and of course kindly women are happy to hear that she’s had a secret lover. We also sympathise that she’s been unfortunate enough to have been naively landed with a dud. We feel her pain.
Hairy points out to me that she’s been bad on abortion, on the greyhounds, on a whole range of other things as well as being a raging greenie toting for greater emission reductions, so why exactly, he asks, are you ‘sad’ about her? What about equality of male and female in politics? A man would hang for this sort of failure to disclose and report.
I’ve never claimed men and women were exactly the same, I say haughtily, but I then feel bound to add that I do have a concern that if Gladys stays, Dan will have more ammunition to stay on, deflecting.
Funnily enough, Hairy thinks that is irrelevant. Dan is a rough-rider, he says.
Last I heard a ‘rough-rider’ was a form of condom I saw in shops in Jamaica.
Well, that figures maybe.
This is Billie Bonevski, another of the Public Health “superior” people that’s going to “fix up” the world:
https://imgur.com/KXwdUqU
FFS Struth,
stop banging on about what people believed 6 months ago!
People ARE allowed to change their minds, especially when the facts and circumstances change.
Sadly not all of us are as perfectly wise and all-knowing as you are.
Mater, thanks for the link above.
It led me to re-read areff’s excellent Roger goes to Washington and I think I enjoyed it even more today than in 2016.
“Diogenes
#3617620, posted on October 14, 2020 at 10:18 am
Credlin was all for the lock down at the start.
Just like Notafan and many other hystericals.
FFS Struth,
stop banging on about what people believed 6 months ago!
People ARE allowed to change their minds, especially when the facts and circumstances change.
Sadly not all of us are as perfectly wise and all-knowing as you are.”
Amen.
Lizzie,
she struck me as exactly as the sort that would appear on ACA complaining that she was ripped off by somebody she met on a dating app, and lost her life savings to him.
It’s quite pathetic, but predictable after the Dems made monsters of themselves trying to destroy Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which showed the American public what low human beings they are.
I’m currently listening to the West Indian trollop from California,Kamala Harris (who rooted her way to the top in the Democratic Party), making a party political speech trying half-heartedly to find a gotcha against Judge Barrett on Obamacare and abortion.
As Johanna says, she’s not landing a glove on Barrett, but she’s giving people lots of reasons not to vote for Biden-Harris.
I am personally, at age 21, within the vulnerable demographic for Commie bullets and, being more valuable than the grunts, demand a transfer to blanket HQ.
Nothing changes.
New CDC Study Finds Majority of Those Infected with COVID-19 ‘Always’ Wore Masks
California’s BYD mask deal inked with mask data in question
Once again it appears there are conflicting facts, data and plenty of opinions about the efficacy of wearing masks to prevent contracting the Coronavirus.
In addition to causing “maskne” and skin infections on the face and around the mouth, persistent coughing, “mask mouth,” and respiratory illnesses including lung infections, it turns out that most everyone infected with COVID-19 “always” wore masks, according to a newly published study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
struth, I confess to never having participated in a Convoy of Rectitude, let alone banging on about it for decades after.
My bad. Mea culpa, mea maxima culpa. 🙂
Seriously, is the forced resignation of Victoria’s most senior public servant a bad thing? Leaving aside your icky references to bloodshed (not going to happen) your mission seems to be to act like the Marxist purity police for whom no level of achievement or abasement is enough.
Now that the WHO is backing away from lockdowns, a lot of governments have egg on their faces, including Dickhead Dan and the loathsome Boris Johnson.
Serves them right for getting into bed with the Chicoms.
Would you like a /sarc tag with that?
What hurts is that he spent weeks bagging Credlin (probably for ignoring his script ideas for her show) and then she spectacularly pulls apart Dickhead Dan’s right hand man in two days.
Now, of which school was he/she “principal”?
Your spelling is on a par with your swearing vocab.
Michigan & Minnesota both out to 5/1 for Trump @Sportsbet.
H2H Trump 2.80
[email protected]
😀😀😀😀😀😀
.
Not sure you should be lecturing people about hysterics, Captain Logistics.
(It is ten weeks since we were one week away from “noticing shortages on shelves”).