“Andrews and O’Brien exchange fiery barbs”

Premier Daniel Andrews and Opposition leader Michael O’Brien have exchanged fiery barbs in the Victorian lower house chamber this afternoon, with the Premier accusing Mr O’Brien of playing “cheap low-rent politics” with the coronavirus pandemic. “Everyday politics, politics, politics,” Mr Andrews said, in response to a question about easing restrictions with current case numbers. Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien. CREDIT: DARRIAN TRAYNOR “The [Opposition] might be from Victoria, but they’re not for Victoria.”

That is the actual headline from an actual story in The Age . Of course, because it’s The Age we have no idea what O’Brien had said. It is like seeing a Phoenix which is why I put it up. We may eventually need to find someone like the girl in the vid. But in the meantime there is yet hope:

Michael, we’re with you. Andrews is hanging on the ropes. Just finish him off.