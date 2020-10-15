“Andrews and O’Brien exchange fiery barbs”

Premier Daniel Andrews and Opposition leader Michael O’Brien have exchanged fiery barbs in the Victorian lower house chamber this afternoon, with the Premier accusing Mr O’Brien of playing “cheap low-rent politics” with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyday politics, politics, politics,” Mr Andrews said, in response to a question about easing restrictions with current case numbers.

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien. CREDIT: DARRIAN TRAYNOR

“The [Opposition] might be from Victoria, but they’re not for Victoria.”