“Andrews and O’Brien exchange fiery barbs”

That is the actual headline from an actual story in The Age. Of course, because it’s The Age we have no idea what O’Brien had said. It is like seeing a Phoenix which is why I put it up. We may eventually need to find someone like the girl in the vid. But in the meantime there is yet hope:
Premier Daniel Andrews and Opposition leader Michael O’Brien have exchanged fiery barbs in the Victorian lower house chamber this afternoon, with the Premier accusing Mr O’Brien of playing “cheap low-rent politics” with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyday politics, politics, politics,” Mr Andrews said, in response to a question about easing restrictions with current case numbers.
“The [Opposition] might be from Victoria, but they’re not for Victoria.”
Michael, we’re with you. Andrews is hanging on the ropes. Just finish him off.
The Victorian Andrews government has doubled down on a now thoroughly discredited strategy of totalitarian lockdowns.
But once again, no sympathy for the voters, who could have voted him out last time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0eIQgm2NAI
@ 2:00
Clearly you don’t understand Victorian politics at all. Prior to the last election, we had an opposition that was basically invisible and somewhat on the nose to even Liberal voters. At that time, Andrews was ticking all the right Labor voter boxes, making love to the Greens and being supported hugely by the unions. I’m not sure that he would have lost even if we’d had a capable opposition. I’m just grateful that I can vote National.
So don’t tar every Victorian with the same brush.
So O’Brien asks a question which millions of Victorians want the answer to and this Mongrel comes out with that answer.
“The [Opposition] might be from Victoria, but they’re not for Victoria.”
Says the hypocrite who has smashed Victoria and brought it to its knees.
And he thinks we owe him and the government a debt of gratitude.
FO Andrews!
Isn’t it about time that Victoria’s name was changed to Victimia?
That should be played on high rotation out to the goodly burghers of Victoria.
That freedom you are straining to win back…is just politics. And we don’t want to bring politics into the situation.
That’s the other issue, the media is so far up Chairman Dan’s arse that all you ever get is his shit and, to them, is smells and tastes so sweet. It’s only when things go like they have do people start to realise what they are dealing with; however, the forces on Chairman Dan’s side then start working overtime.
You could have 10 electorates which each vote 51% Labor and 49% LNP and an election would result in 10 Labor seats, not some near equal split.
Add to this the fact that this lockdown is by far the most naked abuse of power and the most tyrannical thing that has ever happened in the state. Previously a mild resignation at being under the heel of Labor was what you weighed up against being near family, friends, job, memories – and all the other claims that a location might have on a person, and not all of which a person can sever at the same time.
Not only are there a lot of sensible people in Victoria who are stuck with an idiot government, but there will now be a considerable number of morons who voted Labor but have been caught unawares by the consequence of their dimwittedness and may have learned that they were wrong when they voted that way.
I’m not with this useless prick. How about he show me something? Libs are a joke.
Juvenile assessment of the situation. Thanks genius.
Agreed. What I find with comments about Victorians is that this forum is becoming like Twitter, pointless name calling and insults which add nothing to reasoned and sensible discussion or debate.
The blog owner is a Victorian. Is he one of the “idiots” who voted for this? This “don’t blame me I voted for Kodos” shit is all so tiresome. The Uniparty rules while these dimwits argue over the colour of the drapes. Good job.
But once again, no sympathy for the voters, who could have voted him out last time.
Wow there really are some spiteful cranks on this blog especially from north of the Tweed.
Stupid Hawthorn voters who voted in Labor because he had same name as a beloved Hawthorn footy coach .
Our member lives in retirement accommodation like I do allowed one visitor. There has been zilch communication from him but he voted to support Andrews in the no confidence debate .and we are stuck with a geriatric for another 2 years. As I said stupid voters.
Regrettably the Victorian Nationals are even worse than the Liberals.
1) They oppose the building of new coal power stations
2) They think emissions reductions should go harsher than what Australia is required to do under the Paris Accord
3) They march at Mardi Gras
4) They endorsed the brainwashed schoolkids who wagged class to protest about climate change
5) They all voted for the bubble zone law to stop people helping mothers find alternatives to abortion
6) Support for SSM, gay adoption, IVF