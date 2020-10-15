It’s bad enough when supposedly private sector organisations behave like the worst of the public sector.

It’s worse, much worse, when public sector organisations behave like the worst of the private sector.

This is a link to the Australia Council of the Arts. What is the Australia Council of the Arts:

The Australia Council for the Arts is the Australian government’s arts funding and advisory body.

They go of their way to say they are not public servants, but they exist only by virtue of government legislation and are funded by government:

Our staff are engaged under the Australia Council Act 2013 and are not part of the Australian Public Service.

To fund its $212 million of expenditure in FY19, it received $208 million, or more than 98% of its funding from Government.

So what kind of people does a government agency funded by government need? Good question because the Australia Arts Council is currently recruiting for a government lobbyist, a Head of Public Affairs.

Reporting to the Executive Director Advocacy and Development, this newly created role will lead a diverse public affairs function to advance the strategic priorities of the Council and inform the Council’s advocacy and government relations activities.

Oh and this:

Leading Council’s interactions with key government stakeholders including briefings, advice and submissions

And the key accountabilities include:

Build and deliver a political engagement strategy that supports the Australia Council’s role as the Australian government’s principle arts advisory body

and

Oversee and lead the Council’s daily interface with government stakeholders, including the Office for the Arts, the Minister’s Office, other government departments as required, and state and local government officials

Australia is stuffed in so many ways. We are SOOOO STUFFED!