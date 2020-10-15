David Speers compares 816 dead Victorians to Daryl Maguire

The Prime Minister, for his part, has gone into bat for Berejiklian…

“If she makes a mistake, I’ve never seen her make it twice”, Morrison told 2GB.

He’s even urged NSW Liberals contemplating a change of leader to back off.

“It would be a bit of a numpty decision” to dump the Premier over this, he says. The Morrison intervention pre-empts further evidence at ICAC and indeed a finding.

Andrews gets no such support



There was no such Prime Ministerial defence of Dan Andrews after his appearance at the hotel quarantine inquiry.

Morrison has not joined the frequent calls of his state Liberal counterparts for the Premier’s resignation. He is happier to stay out of it and leave the debate over the Victorian Premier’s fate to Victorians.

The very different approach from the Prime Minister to the two Premiers is hardly surprising. He’s a politician and a Liberal Party team player after all.