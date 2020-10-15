GOP senator Josh Hawley’s drop the mic masterclass

Posted on 4:31 pm, October 15, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in American politics, Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to GOP senator Josh Hawley’s drop the mic masterclass

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3619325, posted on October 15, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Allegations of corruption by Paedo Joe ,come on man , you know the thing , truth beats facts when he runs for the Senate .

  2. stackja
    #3619327, posted on October 15, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Dems don’t like such stories.

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3619338, posted on October 15, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Hawley 2028.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.