Grifters and crooks, father and son

Posted on 10:45 pm, October 15, 2020 by Steve Kates

I have been waiting for this to show up in a more prominent way and now it has. The more interesting question is whether it matters. Obviously it does in some sense, since the Friends of the Democrats (ie the mainstream media + social media) have done all they can to prevent any of it becoming an election issue. Still, there is this.

The three tweets are from here: President Trump: Bidens Are ‘Grifters,’ ‘Crooks’. And so they are. But for a Democrat, it does not appear to matter. These people give democracy a bad name.

3 Responses to Grifters and crooks, father and son

  1. m0nty
    #3619900, posted on October 15, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    This is the lamest October surprise ever. No one with a brain is going to fall for that EMAILS!!!! malarkey any more.

    You will have to try a lot harder than that to cheat.

  2. Howard Hill
    #3619908, posted on October 15, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    Here’s another story breaking. Lets see how far this one goes before it gets sent to /dev/null.

  3. Leo G
    #3619916, posted on October 15, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost.

    Facebook and Twitter have essentially conceded that their actions were ill-conceived and improper, but have nonetheless demonstated the pervasiveness of their cancel-culture inspired gaslighting of the Democrat voter base.

