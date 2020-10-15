Grifters and crooks, father and son

I have been waiting for this to show up in a more prominent way and now it has. The more interesting question is whether it matters. Obviously it does in some sense, since the Friends of the Democrats (ie the mainstream media + social media) have done all they can to prevent any of it becoming an election issue. Still, there is this.
President @realDonaldTrump: The Hunter Biden emails show that Joe Biden’s repeated claim that he has never spoken to Hunter about his overseas business dealings was a complete and total LIE pic.twitter.com/8eYoPGsJyA
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 14, 2020
So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!! https://t.co/g1RJFpIVUZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020
President @realDonaldTrump rips Twitter and Facebook removing the New York Post Story about Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/RO5wEYHobm
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 14, 2020
The three tweets are from here: President Trump: Bidens Are ‘Grifters,’ ‘Crooks’. And so they are. But for a Democrat, it does not appear to matter. These people give democracy a bad name.
This is the lamest October surprise ever. No one with a brain is going to fall for that EMAILS!!!! malarkey any more.
You will have to try a lot harder than that to cheat.
Here’s another story breaking. Lets see how far this one goes before it gets sent to /dev/null.
Facebook and Twitter have essentially conceded that their actions were ill-conceived and improper, but have nonetheless demonstated the pervasiveness of their cancel-culture inspired gaslighting of the Democrat voter base.