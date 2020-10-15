Grifters and crooks, father and son

I have been waiting for this to show up in a more prominent way and now it has. The more interesting question is whether it matters. Obviously it does in some sense, since the Friends of the Democrats (ie the mainstream media + social media) have done all they can to prevent any of it becoming an election issue. Still, there is this.

President @realDonaldTrump: The Hunter Biden emails show that Joe Biden’s repeated claim that he has never spoken to Hunter about his overseas business dealings was a complete and total LIE pic.twitter.com/8eYoPGsJyA — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 14, 2020

So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!! https://t.co/g1RJFpIVUZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump rips Twitter and Facebook removing the New York Post Story about Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/RO5wEYHobm — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 14, 2020

The three tweets are from here: President Trump: Bidens Are ‘Grifters,’ ‘Crooks’. And so they are. But for a Democrat, it does not appear to matter. These people give democracy a bad name.