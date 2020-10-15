Hey-dee ho everybody, here comes the party.
That’s the call line from Bob Bullpit from one of TAFKAS’ favourite TV shows, Kingswood Country. A show the PC police won’t allow to be screened on television any more. Lord knows how it is still on You Tube. But …
TAFKAS was recently asked by someone, if they were to join a political party, which one?
Well, not being a member of a party, TAFKAS dunno. But no doubt there are Cats out there who are and could offer an opinion.
the only people that join political parties are sociopaths that want to stand for election or infest backrooms doing deals for mates (but I repeat myself). Joining the local branch is only for stacking purposes at the command of the relevant faction, in the hope it will one day be your turn getting access to the loot. You otherwise get no say at all on policy or who stands in your local electorate.
Maybe the scones aren’t always stale too.
Our family used to have a gold Kingswood.
Beat that.