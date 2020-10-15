High Tech Hayekians II

Posted on 1:08 pm, October 15, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

 

Part I here.

4 Responses to High Tech Hayekians II

  1. C.L.
    #3619191, posted on October 15, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Just watched the whole thing and I suggest others do so.
    Peter Dutton has been one of the most trenchant opponents of cryptography – of course.
    His favoured bullshit story for trying to ban it is terrorists + da ped0f1lez. In other words, if you support private communication, you’re probably a child molester.

    What wasn’t exploted here, though, is the availability of cryptography. You can’t go and buy it at a shop. Or can you?

    Hats off to the Cypherpunks, though. Brilliant men – and I love how they see themselves as heirs to the American revolutionaries.

  2. Steve
    #3619208, posted on October 15, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    I like the old saying :

    If youre armed, youre a citizen
    If youre disarmed, youre a subject

    Either way, through being “armed”, you have an opportunity to protect your loved ones from all abuse of power, no matter where it comes from.

    Choose wisely…..

  3. C.L.
    #3619214, posted on October 15, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    What does Peter Dutton’s US trip mean for encryption and privacy?

    The announcement capped a visit to the US by the Australian home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, at the invitation of the US attorney general, William Barr, to attend the Lawless Spaces Summit on warrant-proof encryption and its impact on child exploitation cases.

    The trip started with Australia joining the US and UK in warning Facebook against going ahead with plans to implement end-to-end encryption in all its messaging unless it creates a backdoor to allow governments to access the content of private communications.

    Dutton told Guardian Australia encryption was “important for banking and other uses, but p-file are using it to order children and send images of children being raped”.

    “All companies, including Facebook, must have zero tolerance when it comes to child exploitation and not allow their platforms to facilitate these sick crimes,” he said. “At the moment even with a court-ordered warrant police can’t access the messages to use as evidence to prosecute these evil criminals.

    You’re either on the side of vulnerable children or not. It is time for Facebook to pick a side.”

