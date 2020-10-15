High Tech Hayekians II

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
To be conservative, then, is to prefer the familiar to the unknown, to prefer the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the actual to the possible, the limited to the unbounded, the near to the distant, the sufficient to the superabundant, the convenient to the perfect, present laughter to utopian bliss.
Just watched the whole thing and I suggest others do so.
Peter Dutton has been one of the most trenchant opponents of cryptography – of course.
His favoured bullshit story for trying to ban it is terrorists + da ped0f1lez. In other words, if you support private communication, you’re probably a child molester.
What wasn’t exploted here, though, is the availability of cryptography. You can’t go and buy it at a shop. Or can you?
Hats off to the Cypherpunks, though. Brilliant men – and I love how they see themselves as heirs to the American revolutionaries.
I like the old saying :
If youre armed, youre a citizen
If youre disarmed, youre a subject
Either way, through being “armed”, you have an opportunity to protect your loved ones from all abuse of power, no matter where it comes from.
Choose wisely…..
What does Peter Dutton’s US trip mean for encryption and privacy?
